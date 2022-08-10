ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Praise 93.3

Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week: Pastor Matthew Wilson

Praise 93.3 & 790 WTSK salutes our Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week Rev. Dr. Matthew Wilson of the Providence Missionary Baptist Church of Marion, Alabama. Pastor Wilson is a powerful speaker, pastor and has a heart for Tuscaloosa, Marion and West Alabama. He is a strong advocate for the community and our youth and works tirelessly.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

5 great meat-and-three restaurants in the Birmingham area

Meat-and-three is comfort food: classic, hearty and satisfying. Folks in Alabama have plenty of options when they want a plate filled with country fried steak, Greek chicken, fried catfish, fried pork chops or beef tips and rice, surrounded by a plethora of yummy side dishes. (When mac and cheese is listed as a vegetable, you know you’re in the right place.)
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

11 popular hole-in-the-wall restaurants in Birmingham + what to order

When you’re looking for fantastic food in a casual, unfussy atmosphere, Birmingham has plenty to offer. Check out 11 hole-in-the-wall restaurants in The Magic City to add to your must-try list, plus get recommendations on what to order from our audience. Bham Now audience’s top recommendations for hole-in-the-wall restaurants...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Alabama

Who doesn't love a good burger from time to time? If it comes with some nice fries or some onion rings on the side, even better! No matter how you prefer your burger, nowadays you can find lots of places that prepare it just the way you like it. And if you live in Alabama and you are looking for new burger spots to try, then you have come to the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Alabama that you should definitely visit in case you haven’t already. All of these burger places are known to serve high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. And while a burger might not be the healthiest thing to have, it's perfectly alright to have one from time to time. It's all about balance after all.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Priest shot in 1921 by Klansman remembered in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Father James Coyle was shot and killed in Birmingham on Aug. 11, 1921. Many continue to honor the legacy he left behind. The shooting happened just hours after Father Coyle performed a wedding ceremony for a woman who recently converted to Catholicism. The woman's father was against the marriage and turned himself in for the shooting. The shooter, who was also a Klansman, was found not guilty in a trial.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
MSNBC

“Pregnant people in Alabama are such a low priority for health care”

Ali traveled to Tuscaloosa, AL to tour one of the state's clinics -- the West Alabama Women's Center -- which was forced to stop providing abortions the day Roe was overturned. The staff there -- including the clinic's operations director, Robin Marty -- is determined to keep the clinic open and do whatever it can to legally support pregnant people across the state - stopping short of abortion care. In a candid interview that spanned more than an hour, the clinic’s operations director Robin Marty brought him up to speed on what abortion care in the state looks like at this juncture. “I hope that at some point the legislature understands is that they aren't shutting down abortion clinics -- they're overburdening hospitals that were already in crisis.” Hospitals are “overwhelmed,” says Marty. Pregnant people in Alabama are such a low priority for health care in general, that if you go into a hospital that has all of these pressing needs, they're gonna put you aside because they figure it's ‘just a pregnancy issue.’”Aug. 13, 2022.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Sunday marks 9 years since the UPS plane crash in Birmingham, Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Sunday marks nine years since the UPS plane crash tragedy in Birmingham, Alabama. At 4:47 a.m. on Aug. 14, 2013, a UPS cargo plane with two pilots on board crashed during approach to Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. The captain of Flight 1354, 58-year-old Cerea Beal Jr., and the first officer, 37-year-old Shanda Fanning, were killed.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Meet The Hollywood Actress in Support of Birmingham’s Maranathan Academy

Not many local fashion shows can draw the likes of LisaRaye McCoy, actress, entrepreneur, and humanitarian from Chicago, Illinois. Then again, not many people can draw a crowd like Donna Dukes, founder and executive director of Maranathan Academy. Last month, nearly 100 city officials and citizens from Birmingham and the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbhm.org

Some 3rd graders in local schools could be held back under new law

More than one-fifth of Alabama’s third graders last spring failed to pass a standardized reading test. In more than 50 schools across the state, 50% or more of the students ended third grade without necessary reading skills needed by that age, according to the test results released recently by the state.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

NEW: Wellness lounge opens in Woodlawn, Saturday Aug. 13

Woodlawn is full of buzzy business news and exciting events. According to the Birmingham Business Journal (BBJ), Thrive Wellness Lounge is opening at the Woodlawn Night Market on Saturday, August 13. Here are the details. Wellness in Woodlawn. Woodlawn has welcomed its newest wellness shop: Thrive Wellness Lounge. The CBD-based...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Make These Four Appointments for Your Child as School Begins

As summer is coming to an end and the school year is beginning, parents may be thinking about steps they can take to protect their child’s health this academic year. Experts from the University of Alabama at Birmingham are here to help with their recommendations for four appointments parents should get their child to this summer.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

WVTM 13 Investigates: Jefferson County Cemetery Board making progress

MCCALLA, Ala. — The Jefferson County Cemetery Board is moving closer to cleaning overgrown, abandoned graveyards. The cemetery board currently has $175,000 to begin delivering dignity to some of the area's forgotten, neglected graveyards. And after a recent meeting with Alabama's attorney general, the board's chairman says it now has a better understanding of its authority to take action. Learn more in the video above.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

