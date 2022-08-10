Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
Related
Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week: Pastor Matthew Wilson
Praise 93.3 & 790 WTSK salutes our Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week Rev. Dr. Matthew Wilson of the Providence Missionary Baptist Church of Marion, Alabama. Pastor Wilson is a powerful speaker, pastor and has a heart for Tuscaloosa, Marion and West Alabama. He is a strong advocate for the community and our youth and works tirelessly.
5 great meat-and-three restaurants in the Birmingham area
Meat-and-three is comfort food: classic, hearty and satisfying. Folks in Alabama have plenty of options when they want a plate filled with country fried steak, Greek chicken, fried catfish, fried pork chops or beef tips and rice, surrounded by a plethora of yummy side dishes. (When mac and cheese is listed as a vegetable, you know you’re in the right place.)
Alabama Democrats: Joe Reed backing Huntsville pastor Randy Kelley for party chair
The Alabama Democratic Party will elect a new chair on Saturday and the longtime leader of the party’s minority caucus supports Huntsville pastor Randy Kelley for the position. Joe Reed, leader of the Alabama Democratic Conference, the party’s leading Black organization, said today Kelley was the choice of a...
Bham Now
11 popular hole-in-the-wall restaurants in Birmingham + what to order
When you’re looking for fantastic food in a casual, unfussy atmosphere, Birmingham has plenty to offer. Check out 11 hole-in-the-wall restaurants in The Magic City to add to your must-try list, plus get recommendations on what to order from our audience. Bham Now audience’s top recommendations for hole-in-the-wall restaurants...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 Great Burger Places in Alabama
Who doesn't love a good burger from time to time? If it comes with some nice fries or some onion rings on the side, even better! No matter how you prefer your burger, nowadays you can find lots of places that prepare it just the way you like it. And if you live in Alabama and you are looking for new burger spots to try, then you have come to the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Alabama that you should definitely visit in case you haven’t already. All of these burger places are known to serve high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. And while a burger might not be the healthiest thing to have, it's perfectly alright to have one from time to time. It's all about balance after all.
wvtm13.com
Priest shot in 1921 by Klansman remembered in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Father James Coyle was shot and killed in Birmingham on Aug. 11, 1921. Many continue to honor the legacy he left behind. The shooting happened just hours after Father Coyle performed a wedding ceremony for a woman who recently converted to Catholicism. The woman's father was against the marriage and turned himself in for the shooting. The shooter, who was also a Klansman, was found not guilty in a trial.
MSNBC
“Pregnant people in Alabama are such a low priority for health care”
Ali traveled to Tuscaloosa, AL to tour one of the state's clinics -- the West Alabama Women's Center -- which was forced to stop providing abortions the day Roe was overturned. The staff there -- including the clinic's operations director, Robin Marty -- is determined to keep the clinic open and do whatever it can to legally support pregnant people across the state - stopping short of abortion care. In a candid interview that spanned more than an hour, the clinic’s operations director Robin Marty brought him up to speed on what abortion care in the state looks like at this juncture. “I hope that at some point the legislature understands is that they aren't shutting down abortion clinics -- they're overburdening hospitals that were already in crisis.” Hospitals are “overwhelmed,” says Marty. Pregnant people in Alabama are such a low priority for health care in general, that if you go into a hospital that has all of these pressing needs, they're gonna put you aside because they figure it's ‘just a pregnancy issue.’”Aug. 13, 2022.
Oldest Black church in Jefferson County celebrates 165 years
Mt. Joy Baptist Church in Trussville, the only church in Jefferson County founded by enslaved people and still active, has been worshiping since 1857. That history remains important to the 200-member congregation, said the Rev. Larry Hollman, pastor since 1992. The church sits on 2.5 acres it has owned since...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Alabama woman stands 3 hours on 1 leg to get Morgan Wallen, Hardy to sign prosthetic
Jerica Frazier is back on two feet after having to stand on only one for three hours this weekend. That may sound like a nightmare to some, but for Frazier, it was well worth the effort.
WYFF4.com
Woman homeless for months after COVID-19 battle causes her to lose apartment
Over two years after its initial appearance in Alabama, COVID-19 has not only claimed the lives of nearly 20,000 Alabamians but has also disrupted the lives of many who survived. Jeff Eliasoph from sister station WVTM talked with Donshe Hambright, a Birmingham woman fighting struggles in other areas of her...
wvtm13.com
Sunday marks 9 years since the UPS plane crash in Birmingham, Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Sunday marks nine years since the UPS plane crash tragedy in Birmingham, Alabama. At 4:47 a.m. on Aug. 14, 2013, a UPS cargo plane with two pilots on board crashed during approach to Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. The captain of Flight 1354, 58-year-old Cerea Beal Jr., and the first officer, 37-year-old Shanda Fanning, were killed.
birminghamtimes.com
Meet The Hollywood Actress in Support of Birmingham’s Maranathan Academy
Not many local fashion shows can draw the likes of LisaRaye McCoy, actress, entrepreneur, and humanitarian from Chicago, Illinois. Then again, not many people can draw a crowd like Donna Dukes, founder and executive director of Maranathan Academy. Last month, nearly 100 city officials and citizens from Birmingham and the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbhm.org
Some 3rd graders in local schools could be held back under new law
More than one-fifth of Alabama’s third graders last spring failed to pass a standardized reading test. In more than 50 schools across the state, 50% or more of the students ended third grade without necessary reading skills needed by that age, according to the test results released recently by the state.
Mayor Woodfin speaks on recent uptick in city violence
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin issued a statement in response to the recent uptick of violence in the city.
Man sought in Birmingham murder ‘held down’ by Oklahoma McDonald’s employees after carjacking attempt
The man sought in connection with a Birmingham arson and murder was nabbed in Oklahama after he tried to rob a woman of her vehicle. Oklahama court records obtained Friday by AL.com say Youit De Witt Jones, 35, was held down by McDonald’s employees in the restaurant parking lot until police could arrive.
Bham Now
NEW: Wellness lounge opens in Woodlawn, Saturday Aug. 13
Woodlawn is full of buzzy business news and exciting events. According to the Birmingham Business Journal (BBJ), Thrive Wellness Lounge is opening at the Woodlawn Night Market on Saturday, August 13. Here are the details. Wellness in Woodlawn. Woodlawn has welcomed its newest wellness shop: Thrive Wellness Lounge. The CBD-based...
Alabama officials call for more police presence amid violent crime spike and officer shortages
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Violent crime in Alabama cities continues to rise in 2022, with Birmingham recently ranked third among large cities for its murder rate halfway through the year. Last night, Birmingham Police responded to calls of multiple shootings in the city. As of Friday, the department reported 84 murders to date compared to 64 […]
birminghamtimes.com
Make These Four Appointments for Your Child as School Begins
As summer is coming to an end and the school year is beginning, parents may be thinking about steps they can take to protect their child’s health this academic year. Experts from the University of Alabama at Birmingham are here to help with their recommendations for four appointments parents should get their child to this summer.
birminghamtimes.com
After 4 Homicides in Under 4 Hours, Birmingham Mayor Woodfin Issues Statement
After four homicides in under four hours early Friday, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin quickly released a statement about the “senseless violence” and again called on residents to do more to promote public safety. “Our police will do everything possible to protect the public and investigate crime. But each...
wvtm13.com
WVTM 13 Investigates: Jefferson County Cemetery Board making progress
MCCALLA, Ala. — The Jefferson County Cemetery Board is moving closer to cleaning overgrown, abandoned graveyards. The cemetery board currently has $175,000 to begin delivering dignity to some of the area's forgotten, neglected graveyards. And after a recent meeting with Alabama's attorney general, the board's chairman says it now has a better understanding of its authority to take action. Learn more in the video above.
Comments / 19