Furnace Fest returns to Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham, Alabama on Friday, September 23rd through Sunday, September 25th. The weekend will be packed with performances from over 90 bands of several sub-genres under the rock label across three different stages. Headliners for the festival include The Ghost Inside, New Found Glory, Alexisonfire, Thrice, Manchester Orchestra, Mastodon, Descendents and The Story So Far. Other bands featured are Midtown, Shadows Fall, Quicksand, Poison the Well, In Flames, Periphery, American Nightmare and many more.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO