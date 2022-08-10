ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

tucsonlocalmedia.com

Roark’s rusted relics resonate with nostalgia

The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures wasn’t open for very long when its director and curators were invited to Jim Roark’s house to see his collection. It was 2010 and they were immediately impressed. “It was just a packed studio filled with so many pieces,” said Lisa...
KGUN 9

Weekend brings daily showers and thunderstorms

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We are starting the weekend with an active day of showers and thunderstorms across southern Arizona. Most activity has been south and west of the metro area, prompting some flood warnings across Central Pima County and some flooding in Sabino Canyon. We're expecting a similar...
TUCSON, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Tucson ranks No. 4 among best cities for Gen Zers

Generation Zers are graduating and looking for their first jobs — and with the ubiquity of remote jobs, they have more flexibility than ever in choosing where they settle down. With this in mind, we set out to rank the cities that have the most potential as Generation Z havens. And Tucson ranks No. 4 among the best city for Gen Zers.
TUCSON, AZ
biztucson.com

Benjamin Supply Acquired by Central Arizona Supply

Central Arizona Supply, the largest independently owned family wholesale and retail plumbing business in the Southwest, has announced the acquisition of Benjamin Supply, Arizona’s longest-standing plumbing supply company with two Southern Arizona locations and more than 40 employees. Founded in 1950, Benjamin Supply will continue to operate its Tucson...
TUCSON, AZ
Eastern Progress

Wildcats unveil new Arizona Stadium turf design, finally give up the ghost (lettering)

The Arizona Wildcats will play this fall on a $1.3 million turf field, the latest artificial surface inside Arizona Stadium. The Wildcats’ FieldTurf Vortex Core field will come with cork infill “for cooling purposes,” the UA said Friday in a news release. Workers finished the installation of the surface in July. The UA had budgeted $1.4 million; the project came in a bit under the estimate.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Woman fighting for her life following crash at 29th, Swan in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman is fighting for her life following a multiple-vehicle crash near 29th Street and Swan Road in Tucson late Thursday, Aug. 11. The Tucson Police Department said investigators believe impairment played a role in the accident. A man was also injured in the...
TUCSON, AZ

