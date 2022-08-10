Read full article on original website
FIRST ALERT: Beautiful Saturday, followed by hotter Sunday
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - This evening, we will see a few clouds move through the area, especially late. A disturbance will move to our east and produce a few showers. There is a very slim chance our far eastern counties could see a shower but at this time most areas look to remain dry.
Members of Cape Girardeau Tenants discuss better living conditions
Man accused of shooting into Mississippi River arrested
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A report of shots fired sends Cape Giradeau Police officers to the banks of the Mississippi River on Thursday evening, August 11. Officers were called just before 6:15 p.m. to Cape Rock Park, off of East Cape Rock Drive, to a report of a man firing a handgun into the river.
Mississippi Mingle in Cape Girardeau draws hundreds
Crews respond to rollover crash on Kingshighway
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews responded to a two-vehicle, rollover crash on Kingshighway Friday afternoon, August 12. It happened in the 100 block of N. Kingshighway. No one was seriously injured, but the driver of a Toyota was being evaluated at the scene. One lane of southbound and one...
Group in Cape Girardeau talk to renters about living conditions
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An organization in Cape Girardeau is looking to help local renters. Members with Cape Girardeau Tenants were out going door-to-door connecting with people and informing them about better and safer living conditions for tenants. This group went around various areas in Cape Girardeau to talk...
Firefighters rescue lost ram, re-home it at their station
9-year-old juvenile killed in vehicle-bicycle wreck
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A 9-year-old juvenile was killed in a wreck involving a vehicle and a bicycle. The Marion Police Department, Marion Fire Department and United Ambulance Service responded to a report of a crash involving a vehicle and bicyclist on the 200 block of East Allen Street. The...
Deputies say heroic residents 'undoubtedly' saved a man's life in fiery Thursday evening crash
PADUCAH — More details are emerging about a fiery Thursday evening crash in Paducah that prompted numerous residents to attempt to extinguish the flames. According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, one driver was uninjured and one is in the hospital in stable condition following the accident.
See a Barn Loft Not Far from St. Louis that Includes a Sweet Pool
Like barns, love pools and don't want to adventure much past St. Louis? I have a destination possibility for you that checks all of those boxes. It's a barn loft that does include a sweet pool and it's less than an hour from St. Louis. Kenneth is the guy that...
9-year-old in Marion killed after being hit by car
MARION, IL- On Friday at about 3:11p.m., the Marion Police Department , Marion Fire Department, and United Ambulance Service responded to a report of a crash in the 200 Block of E. Allen Street, Marion, IL involving a bike and a car. When emergency responders arrived on scene it was...
Illinois State Police investigating the death of Terri Henry, wife of Carbondale Mayor Mike Henry
CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – Illinois State Police say they’re investigating the death of Theresa “Terri” Henry, the wife of Carbondale Mayor John “Mike” Henry. The 66-year-old real estate agent was found dead in the couple’s home Tuesday night. Police say Mike Henry returned...
Tenn. man charged in Cape Girardeau shooting
Hope Therapeutic Center expands to more southeast Mo. cities
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A horse therapeutic center is expanding its services for children and adults with disabilities. ”We’re just really excited to be able to provide this opportunity.”. The Hope Therapeutic Center in Perryville said opening locations in Sikeston and Farmington, Missouri allowed them to serve more clients...
Two hurt after car crashes into Vienna business
VIENNA, Ill. (WJPF) – Two people were hurt when a car crashed through the wall of a Johnson County beauty shop. It happened Thursday morning in Vienna. Police say Pauline Edwards, 84, was behind the wheel of the car that first hit a parked vehicle before driving through the wall of Barb’s Beauty Shop, hitting the shop owner., Barb Jeffress, inside.
Heartland residents helped save man’s life by extinguishing truck fire after crash, deputies say
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies say some residents helped save a man’s life after crash involving a semi-tractor trailer and a pickup on Thursday evening, August 11. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, a 2014 Freightliner, driven by Ricardo Castanedo of California, was going westbound on Blandville Road when it left the road on the right shoulder for unknown reasons, overcorrected and went into the eastbound lane of travel.
Section of Blandville Road in McCracken County shut down due to injury crash involving semitrailer, pickup truck
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A section of Blandville Road in McCracken County is closed to traffic Thursday night because of a collision with serious injuries in the 8800 block, the county sheriff's office says. McCracken County Sheriff Ryan Norman tells Local 6 the head-on collision involving a semitrailer and...
Some Zeigler, Ill. residents see higher than usual water bills
Man wanted in Malden on several charges in connection with shooting
MALDEN, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is wanted on several charges in connection with a shooting in Malden. According to the Malden Department of Public Safety, Aaron D. Cooper is wanted for several charges including armed criminal action and first-degree assault. Police say the allegations stem from an incident on...
Heartland Pets: Meet Tessa 8/12
