Police officer shot, 2 others injured in barricade shooting

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — A gunman shot and wounded a police officer and two other people Wednesday at a suburban Los Angeles home and then remained inside for five hours before police took him into custody, authorities said.

All three victims suffered non-life threatening injuries in the shooting, which occurred in Arcadia, a foothill community northeast of Los Angeles.

Nurhan Venk, 47, surrendered and was treated for what appeared to be an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound to his leg before he was booked on suspicion of attempted murder and attempted murder of a peace officer, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Venk was arrested late Wednesday night and remained jailed Thursday on $1 million bail, according to a Sheriff’s Department website. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Arcadia police officers went to the home shortly after 5:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a family disturbance and a man with a gun, according to a Sheriff’s Department statement.

Venk was estranged from his family and was told to move out of the home within the last year, sheriff's Lt. Derrick Alfred said, according to the San Gabriel Valley Tribune.

“He had been living in his car” but had returned home several times, Alfred said.

Officers learned that Venk had gone to the home that afternoon, had several handguns and was threatening his mother, 73-year-old Ankine Venk, authorities said.

As the officers were outside the house, they heard at least two gunshots, followed by more shots as they approached and an officer was shot in jaw, authorities said.

The officers didn’t fire back but retreated as more shots were fired from inside the home. Ankine Venk and her 12-year-old grandson ran out of the home, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Venk had been shot in the chest but the boy wasn’t hurt, authorities said.

A neighbor who lives across the street, 83-year-old Zoo Ching Yang, was at home when a stray bullet went through a bedroom window frame and struck him in the eye, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

All three victims were treated at a hospital for critical but non-life threatening injuries.

SWAT team members were called in and some neighbors were evacuated or told to shelter in place. Venk remained barricaded in the house and finally surrendered after hours of negotiations with the Sheriff’s Department Crisis Negotiation Team, the department said.

The wounded officer wasn’t immediately named but authorities said he 26, has been with the Arcadia Police Department for about six months and had about three years of law enforcement experience.

He was expected to make a full recovery, Police Chief Roy Nakamura said in a statement.