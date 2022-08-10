ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tilden, IL

Area sports roundup (8/10): Tilden's Steinmetz named CRBL MVP

 3 days ago

Steinmetz named CRBL MVP

Tilden Tigers outfielder Jordan Steinmetz was named the MVP of the Chippewa River Baseball League this week.

Steinmetz hit .587 for the league champions and led the CRBL with 27 hits and 21 runs scored. He was named the MVP of the championship game last weekend against Osseo after a four-hit performance.

Jim Falls pitcher Will Jacobson and manager Peter Thaler were named the rookie of the year and manager of the year, respectively. Tilden’s Jordan Steinmetz, Drew Steinmetz, PJ Lequia and Noah Hanson were named to the All-CRBL first team. Eau Claire Bears’ Todd Lasher and Joel Zachow, Eau Claire Cavaliers’ Cooper Kapanke, Eau Claire Rivermen’s Lance Lettner and Andy Niese, Osseo’s Todd Wienkes and Luke Eide, Chippewa Falls’ Matt Martineau and Cadott’s Zach Merritt were also first-team selections.

Noll headed to HOF

Colfax’s Keith Noll will be inducted to the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in September.

Noll will be inducted as a friend of the game. He started the first AAU girls basketball program in Wisconsin in the 1980s. The team started as Wisconsin Viking Club and is now Team Wisconsin. Players in the programs have received college scholarships worth approximately $50 million over the years.

Noll has received numerous AAU national awards and is a member of the AAU Hall of Fame.

From staff reports

