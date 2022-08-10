Read full article on original website
Related
beckerspayer.com
Humana to purchase Wisconsin managed care company Inclusa
Humana is planning to purchase Inclusa, a Stevens Point, Wis.-based managed care organization, for an undisclosed amount. Inclusa is contracted with the state of Wisconsin to provide long-term care services and support to more than 16,000 seniors and adults with disabilities in the majority of the state's counties, according to an Aug. 12 news release.
beckerspayer.com
New Mexico launching healthcare price transparency database
The New Mexico Department of Health is planning to launch a health insurance claims database that will be fully operational late next year. The all-payer claims database is designed to monitor the growth of costs and make prices charged by providers and insurers across the state more accessible and transparent, according to an Aug. 10 health department news release.
Comments / 0