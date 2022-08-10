Read full article on original website
Related
NOLA.com
How much rain could Louisiana get from the tropical disturbance in the Gulf? See forecast.
South Louisiana is expected to get rain from a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico, but the amount will vary widely depending on where thunderstorms pop up, forecasters said Friday. The system is off the south coast of Louisiana and is expected to continuing move west to Texas over...
Gas for Guns event set for Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge City-Parish is holding a ‘Gas for Guns’ event Saturday, August 20. The ‘Gas for Guns” will be held at the Capital Missionary Baptist Church from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Officials want you to remember the following...
brproud.com
Woman assaulted at BREC park on S. Harrells Ferry Road Wednesday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a Black male suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman Wednesday afternoon in a BREC park on South Harrells Ferry Road. The police said the incident happened around 2:15 p.m. No more information about the suspect...
NOLA.com
Tropical disturbance off Louisiana's coast expected to head to Texas, hurricane forecasters say
Hurricane forecasters on Friday were tracking a tropical disturbance off the southern coast of Louisiana. The system in the Gulf of Mexico is expected to bring rain to the area as it heads west toward Texas, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center. The system has a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge placed under flash flood warning; street flooding reported
Much of Baton Rouge was placed under a flash flood warning Thursday afternoon and some local streets were closed due to high water. The warning was issued around 2:15 p.m. and was expected to last until 3:45 p.m., the National Weather Service said. Acadian Thruway was closed between I-10 and...
theadvocate.com
Our Lady of the Lake chooses site for $100 million cancer institute; see where it will be
Our Lady of the Lake’s Board of Directors has selected a site for a $100 million, stand-alone cancer center, the hospital announced Friday. The 80,000-square-foot Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Institute will be built on a site at the intersection of Hennessy Boulevard and Brittany Drive. The property is split between existing parking and green space near the main hospital building and adjacent physician and specialty buildings.
brproud.com
Plaquemine lacks $11 million in funding for eight drainage projects
PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) — Plaquemine government officials say the city lacks the $11 million needed to make drainage improvements in the area. Officials said drainage studies are complete but Mayor Edwin “Ed” Reeves, Jr. said the city lacks the funds needed to kickstart projects. The mayor said...
theadvocate.com
The forgotten zone: Scarred by shootings, Fairfields area seeks safety and solutions
When gunfire shatters the muggy night, Hattie Scales jolts awake, rolls out of bed and hits the floor. She hopes she’ll be safe there from shrieking bullets. It’s a new ritual for the 75-year-old retiree. “That seems to be what they do these days,” she said. “Just going around, shooting up each other.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Baton Rouge Business Report
Zachary shopping center sells for $5.75M
A shopping center in Zachary Commerce Center has sold for $5.75 million, documents filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s Office show. The two-building shopping center sits on 4.6 acres nestled between Zachary Youth Park and Popeye’s on Old Scenic Highway, with entrances on both Old Scenic Highway and Mount Pleasant Road.
1 Person Dead In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
Authorities responded to a motor vehicle crash along I-12 that resulted in the death of a person. The crash was reported on the eastbound side of the interstate before Airline [..]
wbrz.com
Police warning women of pervert around LSU lakes
BATON ROUGE - Women who walk around the LSU Lakes beware—those who frequent the popular area for the picturesque view may get an eyeful of something very different. Baton Rouge police are investigating several reports of a man exposing himself to women in the lakes area over the last several weeks.
wbrz.com
Sewage spewing out of apartment drains; mom of two in bad situation
BATON ROUGE - A tenant says her landlord isn't repairing a spewing sewage issue but still expects rent money. The mother of two contacted 2 On Your Side for help. There is feces coming up through Kaunyia Harvey's tub drain, sinks and toilet. "Unfortunately, sewage is coming through my tub,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
brproud.com
EBRSO warns drivers of ‘sliders’ burglaries happening at gas stations
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to be aware of their surroundings when pumping gas to avoid becoming a victim in a type of burglary dubbed “sliders.”. According to EBRSO, “sliders” involves a car pulling up next to a...
brproud.com
1 injured in Plaquemine shooting Friday, Iberville sheriff’s office investigating
PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting Friday afternoon in Plaquemine. According to the sheriff’s office, a funeral for a murdered Baton Rouge victim was taking place on the corner of Highway 77 and Talbot Drive when shots were fired around 12:30 p.m. A male victim was injured.
wbrz.com
Suspects led officers on high-speed chase through Baton Rouge area hours after Mississippi robbery
BATON ROUGE - Law enforcement pursued a pair of robbery suspects across the Mississippi River bridge in a chase that spanned three different parishes Friday morning. Officials said the pursuit was linked to an armed robbery reported hours earlier in another state. The pursuit started around 8:30 a.m. on I-10...
L'Observateur
Ascension, Assumption, St. James guilty please 8/8 to 8/12
During the week of August 8 – August 12, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Ascension Parish:. Trevon Lawrence, 209 Pierre St. Plattenville, LA, age 26, pled guilty to Possession...
brproud.com
What’s wrong with pouring fats, oils, grease down the drain? EBR Mayor explains
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – After cooking a great meal and then cleaning the kitchen, it can be tempting to simply pour any remaining fats, oils, or greases down the drain. It seems quick and easy, but it’s also a choice that can be hazardous to the local sewer system.
Oldest Restaurants in Louisiana
One of the things I love about South Louisiana is the cuisine. There is something so special about how we make our food delicious and with lots of love. It is no surprise that Louisiana is home to some of the oldest restaurants in the country. And before you say something no not all of them are in New Orleans.
wbrz.com
Man accused of exposing himself in front of customers, employees outside Essen Lane business
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested after allegedly exposing himself to employees and customers outside a business on Essen Lane Friday afternoon. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said Marvin Murphy, 30, was taken into custody following reports he was flashing people in front of Rouge Nutrition on Essen Lane around 12:46 p.m. Friday.
brproud.com
EBRSO: Cash register taken from gas station on Coursey Blvd.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called to a reported break-in early Thursday morning. EBRSO received an alarm around 3:30 a.m. from the Shell located at 11330 Coursey Blvd. Deputies arrived at the scene and found that the front door had...
Comments / 0