Denham Springs, LA

WAFB

Gas for Guns event set for Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge City-Parish is holding a ‘Gas for Guns’ event Saturday, August 20. The ‘Gas for Guns” will be held at the Capital Missionary Baptist Church from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Officials want you to remember the following...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Woman assaulted at BREC park on S. Harrells Ferry Road Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a Black male suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman Wednesday afternoon in a BREC park on South Harrells Ferry Road. The police said the incident happened around 2:15 p.m. No more information about the suspect...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Our Lady of the Lake chooses site for $100 million cancer institute; see where it will be

Our Lady of the Lake’s Board of Directors has selected a site for a $100 million, stand-alone cancer center, the hospital announced Friday. The 80,000-square-foot Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Institute will be built on a site at the intersection of Hennessy Boulevard and Brittany Drive. The property is split between existing parking and green space near the main hospital building and adjacent physician and specialty buildings.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Plaquemine lacks $11 million in funding for eight drainage projects

PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) — Plaquemine government officials say the city lacks the $11 million needed to make drainage improvements in the area. Officials said drainage studies are complete but Mayor Edwin “Ed” Reeves, Jr. said the city lacks the funds needed to kickstart projects. The mayor said...
PLAQUEMINE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Zachary shopping center sells for $5.75M

A shopping center in Zachary Commerce Center has sold for $5.75 million, documents filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s Office show. The two-building shopping center sits on 4.6 acres nestled between Zachary Youth Park and Popeye’s on Old Scenic Highway, with entrances on both Old Scenic Highway and Mount Pleasant Road.
ZACHARY, LA
wbrz.com

Police warning women of pervert around LSU lakes

BATON ROUGE - Women who walk around the LSU Lakes beware—those who frequent the popular area for the picturesque view may get an eyeful of something very different. Baton Rouge police are investigating several reports of a man exposing himself to women in the lakes area over the last several weeks.
BATON ROUGE, LA
L'Observateur

Ascension, Assumption, St. James guilty please 8/8 to 8/12

During the week of August 8 – August 12, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Ascension Parish:. Trevon Lawrence, 209 Pierre St. Plattenville, LA, age 26, pled guilty to Possession...
SAINT JAMES PARISH, LA
107 JAMZ

Oldest Restaurants in Louisiana

One of the things I love about South Louisiana is the cuisine. There is something so special about how we make our food delicious and with lots of love. It is no surprise that Louisiana is home to some of the oldest restaurants in the country. And before you say something no not all of them are in New Orleans.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

EBRSO: Cash register taken from gas station on Coursey Blvd.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called to a reported break-in early Thursday morning. EBRSO received an alarm around 3:30 a.m. from the Shell located at ​11330 Coursey Blvd. Deputies arrived at the scene and found that the front door had...
BATON ROUGE, LA

