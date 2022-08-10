CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police in Hobart, Indiana, are asking for help identifying four women who stole thousands of dollars of merchandise from a beauty store last month.In a cheeky Facebook post, Hobart police described them as "BOUJEE YOUNG THIEVES AND ONE OLD ONE."Police said the four women entered a beauty store on the 2300 block of East 81st Avenue last month, selected several thousand dollars worth of merchandise, and left the store without paying."For the most part, the female suspects are all wearing solid colors, please help identifying them, so we can see what they look like in Lake County Jail stripes," police said in the Facebook post.Surveillance images shot three of the women were wearing black t-shirts -- one a Puma brand shirt, one a black shirt with "pink" embroidered on the chest, and one with a fuzzy emblem on the left breast -- and the fourth was wearing a white shirt.Anyone who recognizes the women, or has any further information on the incident, is asked to contact Hobart Police Detective Corporal Michael Mattel at 219-942-4399 or by e-mail: mmattel@cityofhobart.org

HOBART, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO