Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Announces Grant Scholarships For Chicago Residents Looking To Continue Their EducationLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Man shot in Uptown now in stable condition, police say
CHICAGO — A 59-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot in Uptown Saturday afternoon. The Chicago Fire Department told WGN News the shooting happened around 3 p.m. According to police, the man was walking outside in the area of the 1100 block of West Argyle Street when he was shot in the right […]
Chicago crime: Police warn of armed robberies in Roseland, Fernwood
Chicago police are warning the city's Roseland and Fernwood neighborhoods about recent armed robberies.
Chicago violence: Woman killed in Auburn Gresham shooting ID'd, 4 others wounded, authorities say
The 19-year-old woman killed in a shooting that wounded four others has been identified, authorities said.
Chicago shooting: Man shot in head, killed at stop sign in Englewood ID'd
A man was fatally shot at a stop sign on Chicago's South Side late Friday night, police said.
Chicago man charged with aggravated assault of a police officer
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with aggravated assault of a peace officer. Raymond Comer, 37, faces one felony count of aggravated assault of a peace officer, one felony count of possession of a controlled substance, one felony count of armed habitual criminal and one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon.
1 killed, Another Wounded in Roseland Shooting
A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting Saturday morning in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood, Chicago police said. A 28-year-old man was walking with another man at about 6:05 a.m. in the 9400 block of South Street and Lawrence Avenue when a person approached them and fired gunshots, according to police.
Teen boy shot during attempted robbery in Lawndale
CHICAGO - A teen boy was shot during an attempted robbery Saturday evening in Lawndale on the West Side. About 6 p.m., the boy, 17, was walking outside when another male approached him near an alley in the 1100 block of South Pulaski Road and demanded his belongings, Chicago police said.
Chicago car stolen outside River North business; dogs inside found
"I just want to say thank you to everyone who kept us in their thoughts and prayers and willed this to happen, because without you it wouldn't have happened," the dogs' owner said.
Chicago mass shooting: 5 shot, 1 fatally, in Auburn Gresham
CHICAGO - Five people were shot, one fatally, in Auburn Gresham early Sunday. The shooting occurred in the 1800 block of West 78th Street. At about 12:20 a.m., multiple people were struck by gunfire, police said. The offender may have been shooting from a vehicle. A 19-year-old woman was shot...
Shooting Involving Chicago Police Reported on Near West Side
A shooting involving Chicago police was reported on the city's Near West Side Friday afternoon, a spokesman for the department confirmed. The shooting took place around 3 p.m. in the 2100 block of West Adams, CPD spokesman Tom Ahern reported. A firearm was recovered from the scene, police said. No...
Suspect shoots man after robbing him in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was shot during a robbery in South Shore Sunday morning. The incident occurred in the 1500 block of East 75th Street. At about 3:10 a.m., a 40-year-old man was walking outside when an unknown male offender armed with a handgun approached him. The offender demanded the...
3 suspects wanted in string of ruse burglaries on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - Police are warning residents on Chicago's Northwest Side about a string of ruse burglaries. In each incident, an offender approached an elderly victim and engaged them in a conversation about home repairs or problems with their water, Chicago police said. While the victim was distracted, another offender entered...
Back of the Yards shooting: Chicago police officer shoots armed person after struggle, police say
The person shot was critically wounded, according to CPD.
Kia and Hyundai thefts on the rise amid TikTok challenge teaching how to steal vehicles, police say
Cook County saw a 767% increase in thefts of these cars since last year, the sheriff says.
Evanston man allegedly drops gun while fleeing from police
EVANSTON, Ill. - An Evanston man is accused of running from police Wednesday night and possessing a handgun. Jeilin Harris-Thomas, 23, has been charged with one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, one felony count of resisting arrest causing injury to an officer, one misdemeanor count of no FOID card for a firearm and one misdemeanor count of no FOID card for ammunition.
Suspect fires multiple shots into vehicle, killing 38-year-old man on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot while driving in Washington Heights Friday night. The shooting occurred in the 500 block of West 95th Street. At about 10:38 p.m., a 38-year-old man was driving westbound on 95th Street when an unknown male fired shots from the sidewalk, police said. The man...
Hobart Police ask for help finding three "boujee young thieves and one old one"
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police in Hobart, Indiana, are asking for help identifying four women who stole thousands of dollars of merchandise from a beauty store last month.In a cheeky Facebook post, Hobart police described them as "BOUJEE YOUNG THIEVES AND ONE OLD ONE."Police said the four women entered a beauty store on the 2300 block of East 81st Avenue last month, selected several thousand dollars worth of merchandise, and left the store without paying."For the most part, the female suspects are all wearing solid colors, please help identifying them, so we can see what they look like in Lake County Jail stripes," police said in the Facebook post.Surveillance images shot three of the women were wearing black t-shirts -- one a Puma brand shirt, one a black shirt with "pink" embroidered on the chest, and one with a fuzzy emblem on the left breast -- and the fourth was wearing a white shirt.Anyone who recognizes the women, or has any further information on the incident, is asked to contact Hobart Police Detective Corporal Michael Mattel at 219-942-4399 or by e-mail: mmattel@cityofhobart.org
3 wounded, 1 critically, after gunman opens fire on West Side
CHICAGO - Three people were wounded, one critically, in a shooting in East Garfield Park Friday night. The shooting occurred in the 3300 block of West Harrison. At about 9:12 p.m., three victims were standing on the sidewalk when an occupant in a black Sedan fired shots, police said. A...
CTA Red Line shooting victim was a father, aspiring lawyer
CHICAGO (CBS) – The man who was shot and killed last weekend on the CTA Red Line was a loving father and aspiring lawyer who studied at Roosevelt University.CBS 2's Tim McNicholas spoke to the man's mother.That shooting at the 79th Street Red Line stop in the early morning last Saturday ended in the death of 29-year-old Diunte Moon. Police released surveillance video of the suspects.Police said after a brief conversation, one of them took out a gun and shot Moon. His mother said he had been working extra shifts to pay for a big birthday party for his 8-year-old...
Man, 62, shot while at stop sign in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was shot to death while at a stop sign in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood Friday night. The shooting occurred in the 800 block of West 71st Street. At about 11:09 p.m., the 62-year-old man was sitting in his vehicle at a stop sign when shots were fired by an unknown offender, police said.
