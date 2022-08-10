ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

WGN News

Man shot in Uptown now in stable condition, police say

CHICAGO — A 59-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot in Uptown Saturday afternoon. The Chicago Fire Department told WGN News the shooting happened around 3 p.m. According to police, the man was walking outside in the area of the 1100 block of West Argyle Street when he was shot in the right […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with aggravated assault of a police officer

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with aggravated assault of a peace officer. Raymond Comer, 37, faces one felony count of aggravated assault of a peace officer, one felony count of possession of a controlled substance, one felony count of armed habitual criminal and one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

1 killed, Another Wounded in Roseland Shooting

A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting Saturday morning in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood, Chicago police said. A 28-year-old man was walking with another man at about 6:05 a.m. in the 9400 block of South Street and Lawrence Avenue when a person approached them and fired gunshots, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Teen boy shot during attempted robbery in Lawndale

CHICAGO - A teen boy was shot during an attempted robbery Saturday evening in Lawndale on the West Side. About 6 p.m., the boy, 17, was walking outside when another male approached him near an alley in the 1100 block of South Pulaski Road and demanded his belongings, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago mass shooting: 5 shot, 1 fatally, in Auburn Gresham

CHICAGO - Five people were shot, one fatally, in Auburn Gresham early Sunday. The shooting occurred in the 1800 block of West 78th Street. At about 12:20 a.m., multiple people were struck by gunfire, police said. The offender may have been shooting from a vehicle. A 19-year-old woman was shot...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

3 suspects wanted in string of ruse burglaries on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO - Police are warning residents on Chicago's Northwest Side about a string of ruse burglaries. In each incident, an offender approached an elderly victim and engaged them in a conversation about home repairs or problems with their water, Chicago police said. While the victim was distracted, another offender entered...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Evanston man allegedly drops gun while fleeing from police

EVANSTON, Ill. - An Evanston man is accused of running from police Wednesday night and possessing a handgun. Jeilin Harris-Thomas, 23, has been charged with one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, one felony count of resisting arrest causing injury to an officer, one misdemeanor count of no FOID card for a firearm and one misdemeanor count of no FOID card for ammunition.
EVANSTON, IL
CBS Chicago

Hobart Police ask for help finding three "boujee young thieves and one old one"

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police in Hobart, Indiana, are asking for help identifying four women who stole thousands of dollars of merchandise from a beauty store last month.In a cheeky Facebook post, Hobart police described them as "BOUJEE YOUNG THIEVES AND ONE OLD ONE."Police said the four women entered a beauty store on the 2300 block of East 81st Avenue last month, selected several thousand dollars worth of merchandise, and left the store without paying."For the most part, the female suspects are all wearing solid colors, please help identifying them, so we can see what they look like in Lake County Jail stripes," police said in the Facebook post.Surveillance images shot three of the women were wearing black t-shirts -- one a Puma brand shirt, one a black shirt with "pink" embroidered on the chest, and one with a fuzzy emblem on the left breast -- and the fourth was wearing a white shirt.Anyone who recognizes the women, or has any further information on the incident, is asked to contact Hobart Police Detective Corporal Michael Mattel at 219-942-4399 or by e-mail: mmattel@cityofhobart.org
HOBART, IN
CBS Chicago

CTA Red Line shooting victim was a father, aspiring lawyer

CHICAGO (CBS) – The man who was shot and killed last weekend on the CTA Red Line was a loving father and aspiring lawyer who studied at Roosevelt University.CBS 2's Tim McNicholas spoke to the man's mother.That shooting at the 79th Street Red Line stop in the early morning last Saturday ended in the death of 29-year-old Diunte Moon. Police released surveillance video of the suspects.Police said after a brief conversation, one of them took out a gun and shot Moon. His mother said he had been working extra shifts to pay for a big birthday party for his 8-year-old...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 62, shot while at stop sign in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood

CHICAGO - A man was shot to death while at a stop sign in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood Friday night. The shooting occurred in the 800 block of West 71st Street. At about 11:09 p.m., the 62-year-old man was sitting in his vehicle at a stop sign when shots were fired by an unknown offender, police said.
CHICAGO, IL

