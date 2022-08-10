Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Isaac Paredes sent to Rays' bench on Friday
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Isaac Paredes is not starting in Friday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Paredes will rest on Friday evening after Ji-Man Choi was picked as Tampa Bay's starting first baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 177 batted balls this season, Paredes has accounted for a 6.2% barrel rate...
numberfire.com
Christopher Morel taking over center field for Cubs on Thursday
Chicago Cubs utility-man Christopher Morel is batting ninth in Thursday's lineup against the Cincinnati Reds. Morel will patrol center field after Rafael Ortega was rested versus Cincinnati's left-hander Drew Smyly. numberFire's models project Morel to score 13.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,100.
numberfire.com
Franmil Reyes in Cubs' Saturday lineup
Chicago Cubs outfielder Franmil Reyes is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Reyes is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fifth in the order versus Reds starter Graham Ashcraft. Our models project Reyes for 1.0 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.7 RBI and 12.3...
numberfire.com
Christopher Morel sitting Saturday for Chicago
Chicago Cubs outfielder Christopher Morel is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Morel is being replaced in center field by Nelson Velazquez versus Reds starter Graham Ashcraft. Our models project Morel for 1.0 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.7 RBI and 12.1...
numberfire.com
Eduardo Escobar batting eighth for Mets on Friday
New York Mets infielder Eduardo Escobar is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Escobar will start at third base on Friday and bat eighth versus left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Phillies. Luis Guillorme moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Escobar for 8.5 FanDuel on...
numberfire.com
Byron Buxton leading off for Twins on Friday night
Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton is starting in Friday's lineup against the Los Angeles Angels. Buxton will man center field after Nick Gordon was benched versus Angels' lefty Patrick Sandoval. numberFire's models project Buxton to score 14.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,700.
numberfire.com
3 MLB Prop Bets to Target on Friday 8/12/22
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up (to the tune of cold hard cash) to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former. Utilizing our projections as...
numberfire.com
Minnesota's Sandy Leon catching on Friday
Minnesota Twins catcher Sandy Leon is batting ninth in Friday's lineup against the Los Angeles Angels. Leon will start behind the plate after Gary Sanchez was kept on the bench versus lefty Patrick Sandoval. numberFire's models project Leon to score 8.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
numberfire.com
Mets' Starling Marte batting second on Friday
New York Mets outfielder Starling Marte is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Marte will start in right field on Friday and bat second versus left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Phillies. Tyler Naquin moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Marte for 10.8 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Austin Romine catching for Reds on Thursday
Cincinnati Reds catcher Austin Romine is batting ninth in Thursday's lineup against the Chicago Cubs. Romine will start behind the plate after Mike Papierski was left on the bench versus Cubs' lefty Drew Smyly. numberFire's models project Romine to score 4.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
numberfire.com
Jackie Bradley Jr. batting ninth for Toronto on Friday
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Jackie Bradley is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Bradley will start in center field on Friday and bat ninth versus right-hander Cal Quantrill and Cleveland. Santiago Espinal returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Bradley for 8.3 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Corey Dickerson hitting fifth in St. Louis' Thursday lineup against Rockies
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Corey Dickerson is starting in Thursday's contest against the Colorado Rockies. Dickerson will man left field after Tyler O'Neill was moved to center and Dylan Carlson was left on the bench. numberFire's models project Dickerson to score 10.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,800;
numberfire.com
J.D. Davis starting Saturday for San Francisco
San Francisco Giants infielder J.D. Davis is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Davis is getting the nod at third base, batting third in the order versus Pirates starter Tyler Beede. Our models project Davis for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5...
numberfire.com
Willi Castro batting fifth for Detroit on Thursday
Detroit Tigers infielder Willi Castro is starting in Thursday's lineup against the Cleveland Guardians. Castro will man third base after Jeimer Candelario was benched versus Guardians' right-hander Zach Plesac. numberFire's models project Castro to score 8.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
numberfire.com
Hunter Dozier in Royals' Saturday night lineup
Kansas City Royals infielder Hunter Dozier is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Dozier is getting the nod at third base, batting fourth in the order versus Dodgers starter Andrew Heaney. Our models project Dozier for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
numberfire.com
Garrett Cooper sitting for Miami on Friday
Miami Marlins outfielder/infielder Garrett Cooper is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Cooper will move to the bench on Friday with Jesus Aguilar starting at designated hitter. Aguilar will bat third versus right-hander Jake Odorizzi and Atlanta. numberFire's models project Aguilar for 9.8 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Christian Vazquez idle again Thursday for Astros
Houston Astros catcher Christian Vazquez is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Cole Ragans and the Texas Rangers. Vazquez, who has gone 2-for-12 at the dish since becoming a member of the Astros, remains out of the lineup for a second straight game. Martin Maldonado will catch for Framber Valdez and bat ninth.
numberfire.com
Mariners position Jesse Winker in left field on Friday night
Seattle Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker is starting in Friday's game against the Texas Rangers. Winker will operate in left field after Sam Haggerty was given a breather on the road. numberFire's models project Winker to score 10.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,800.
numberfire.com
Yankees' Andrew Benintendi batting sixth on Friday
New York Yankees outfielder Andrew Benintendi is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Benintendi will start in left field on Friday and bat sixth versus right-hander Nathan Eovaldi and Boston. Miguel Andujar returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Benintendi for 10.1 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
A.J. Pollock leading off for Chicago on Friday
Chicago White Sox outfielder A.J. Pollock is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Pollock will start in left field on Friday and bat first versus left-hander Daniel Norris and Detroit. Seby Zavala returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Pollock for 9.5 FanDuel points on...
