Astronomy

NASA rover finds weird trash on Mars

When a spacecraft screams through Mars' atmosphere at some 12,000 mph, releases a giant supersonic parachute, and ultimately abandons said parachute along with rocket-powered landing gear and a heat shield, it's inevitable that debris will scatter over the Martian landscape. In June, NASA's Perseverance rover spotted paper-like trash caught between...
ASTRONOMY
dailygalaxy.com

AI Reveals Unknown Objects in Our Dust-Cloaked Galaxy (Weekend Feature)

“The amount of data we are receiving from missions such as the European Space Agency GAIA telescope is staggering. We develop software to characterize the one billion stars, but finding the unexpected becomes an impossible needle in a haystack, replied astronomer Albert Zijlstra with the of the University of Manchester and the EXPLORE project in response to an email from The Daily Galaxy asking what new discoveries have been revealed in your current analysis of Gaia data? “Weird stars such as the recently discovered remnant of the supernova of 1181AD are hard enough to find with older data. With the new telescopes, only machine learning will be able to find the needles that don’t look like other stars.”
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Best telescopes for deep space

Ready to tour the Universe? Find the perfect companion with our guide to the best telescopes for deep space. How would you like to explore the birthplaces of stars, giant clusters with millions of members, and even other galaxies, all from your own home? It's all possible with the right telescope. A telescope is an essential tool for the budding deep-sky explorer, offering a much greater light grasp than the unaided eye, and more flexibility than a pair of binoculars. But telescopes come in a variety of designs and sizes, so what should you consider for the best deep-sky views?
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Surprise, Surprise: Subsurface Water On Mars Defies Expectations

Physics connects seismic data to properties of rocks and sediments. A new analysis of seismic data from NASA’s Mars InSight mission has uncovered a couple of big surprises. The first surprise: the top 300 meters (1000 feet) of the subsurface beneath the landing site near the Martian equator contains little or no ice.
ASTRONOMY
The Guardian

Building a Martian House review – will this be your tiny gold-foil room on Mars?

Living on Mars is a game for squillionaires and the agencies of superpower governments, for Elon Musk and Nasa, not the average citizen. The reason is obvious and simple: it is mind-bendingly expensive and complex to get people and equipment to a planet 140 million miles from Earth. The artists Ella Good and Nicki Kent are, however, undeterred. On a Bristol wharf, next to the M Shed museum of the city’s history, they have installed what they call a “people’s version of living on Mars”, a “prototype Martian house” built to a budget of £50,000, with an additional £20,000 spent on workshops, plus support in kind from a number of construction companies. Their expenditure is about enough, at a guess, to pay for the toothbrushes on a typical real-life space programme.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Want to colonize Mars? Talk to this outer space anthropologist first

Maybe infinity and beyond should wait. Prominent physicists and wealthy tycoons envision life scattered across the solar system. Elon Musk wants humans to become a multiplanetary species. Jeff Bezos pictures floating space colonies home to billions. Simulated-gravity ecosystems powered by the sun. Giant corporations drilling into moons and Mars. Children...
ASTRONOMY
AOL Corp

NASA's Perseverance finds tangled object on Mars

NASA's Perseverance rover has captured a mysterious, stringlike material on the surface of Mars. Turns out – it was likely just trash discarded there by the rover itself. In a blog post last week by the space agency, scientists said that when the rover originally landed on Mars in February 2021, hardware known as Entry, Descent and Landing (EDL) was discarded onto the planet's surface.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Landsat Legacy: Ambitious NASA-USGS Program Observing Earth From Space Turns 50

On a warm July day in 1972, NASA launched the Earth Resources Technology Satellite, a new Earth-imaging satellite. “ERTS” was the first satellite of what later became NASA and the U.S. Geological Survey’s Landsat Program, an ambitious effort with a goal of documenting the entirety of Earth from space. The first Landsat was so successful it sparked a series of satellites that have created the longest contiguous record of Earth’s surface from a space-eye view. In fact, it continues growing to this day, 50 years later.
ASTRONOMY

