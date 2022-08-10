“The amount of data we are receiving from missions such as the European Space Agency GAIA telescope is staggering. We develop software to characterize the one billion stars, but finding the unexpected becomes an impossible needle in a haystack, replied astronomer Albert Zijlstra with the of the University of Manchester and the EXPLORE project in response to an email from The Daily Galaxy asking what new discoveries have been revealed in your current analysis of Gaia data? “Weird stars such as the recently discovered remnant of the supernova of 1181AD are hard enough to find with older data. With the new telescopes, only machine learning will be able to find the needles that don’t look like other stars.”

