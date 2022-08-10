Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
NASA rover finds weird trash on Mars
When a spacecraft screams through Mars' atmosphere at some 12,000 mph, releases a giant supersonic parachute, and ultimately abandons said parachute along with rocket-powered landing gear and a heat shield, it's inevitable that debris will scatter over the Martian landscape. In June, NASA's Perseverance rover spotted paper-like trash caught between...
Mysterious lightning bolt spotted reaching edge of space leaves scientists baffled
SCIENTISTS are baffled by a mysterious lightning bolt which was spotted reaching from Earth to the edge of space. During an Oklahoma thunderstorm in May of 2018, a "gigantic jet" lightning bolt struck Earth's atmosphere. This lightning bolt carried 100 times as much of an electrical charge as an average...
dailygalaxy.com
AI Reveals Unknown Objects in Our Dust-Cloaked Galaxy (Weekend Feature)
“The amount of data we are receiving from missions such as the European Space Agency GAIA telescope is staggering. We develop software to characterize the one billion stars, but finding the unexpected becomes an impossible needle in a haystack, replied astronomer Albert Zijlstra with the of the University of Manchester and the EXPLORE project in response to an email from The Daily Galaxy asking what new discoveries have been revealed in your current analysis of Gaia data? “Weird stars such as the recently discovered remnant of the supernova of 1181AD are hard enough to find with older data. With the new telescopes, only machine learning will be able to find the needles that don’t look like other stars.”
Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope makes ‘amazing’ discovery from ‘the dark ages of space’
THE James Webb Space Telescope has made an amazing discovery from the dark ages of space, according to experts. The findings from the first set of data collected from Nasa's Webb Telescope, aka JWST, have shocked the scientific community. A research team has discovered a galaxy called CEERS-93316, however, it...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NASA Reveals Wild Details About ‘Weird Spaghetti Monster’ Photographed by Mars Rover
As NASA’s equipment continues to enhance our understanding of the dusty, red planet, the Mars rover named Perseverance recently caught sight of an anomaly that has made some viewers question whether we’ve found proof of alien life. We’ve all heard the jokes about the Flying Spaghetti Monster. The...
‘Like an alien obelisk’: space debris found in Snowy Mountains paddock believed to be from SpaceX mission
Astrophysicist Brad Tucker says he often gets calls from people who think they’ve found space junk but the scorched metal found by two farmers is ‘very real’
Huge Piece of Space Rocket Falls From Sky and Lands on Sheep Farm
The charred pieces of debris are believed to be from the SpaceX mission that launched in 2020.
Best telescopes for deep space
Ready to tour the Universe? Find the perfect companion with our guide to the best telescopes for deep space. How would you like to explore the birthplaces of stars, giant clusters with millions of members, and even other galaxies, all from your own home? It's all possible with the right telescope. A telescope is an essential tool for the budding deep-sky explorer, offering a much greater light grasp than the unaided eye, and more flexibility than a pair of binoculars. But telescopes come in a variety of designs and sizes, so what should you consider for the best deep-sky views?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
An Out-of-Control Chinese Rocket Is Going to Crash Into Earth Tomorrow
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Fragments of a gigantic Chinese rocket are expected to fall to Earth this weekend during an uncontrolled reentry from space, potentially exposing people to dangerous falling debris, though the risk of anybody getting hurt is low. The...
Nasa spacecraft snaps reveal giant ear-shaped crater on Mars
EAR’S a discovery worth trumpeting about — a giant lughole on Mars. The familiar shape was on one of the latest images beamed back from the Red Planet by a Nasa spacecraft. It appears to have a lobe and ear canal opening but, alas, no pointy top like...
scitechdaily.com
Surprise, Surprise: Subsurface Water On Mars Defies Expectations
Physics connects seismic data to properties of rocks and sediments. A new analysis of seismic data from NASA’s Mars InSight mission has uncovered a couple of big surprises. The first surprise: the top 300 meters (1000 feet) of the subsurface beneath the landing site near the Martian equator contains little or no ice.
Watch NASA's next-generation lunar Gateway space station build up in concept video
The future space station will support Artemis astronauts during their sorties on the lunar surface. Like a celestial Lego set, a new NASA video shows parts of a lunar station coming together. Gateway, a space station which will support the Artemis human missions to the moon, will require several assembly...
Strange Radio Signals From Deep Space Contain Signs of New Physics, Scientists Say
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have spotted mysterious radio structures in the midst of an immense cluster of galaxies located 800 million light years away, reports a new study. These radio objects, some of which have never been seen before, pose...
Mysterious mineral on Mars was spat out by an explosive eruption 3 billion years ago
A mysterious Martian mineral that has perplexed scientists since its discovery seven years ago may have been spat out during an unusual volcanic eruption, researchers have revealed. The mineral, which is normally only found on Earth, was likely formed on the Red Planet more than 3 billion years ago. NASA's...
Building a Martian House review – will this be your tiny gold-foil room on Mars?
Living on Mars is a game for squillionaires and the agencies of superpower governments, for Elon Musk and Nasa, not the average citizen. The reason is obvious and simple: it is mind-bendingly expensive and complex to get people and equipment to a planet 140 million miles from Earth. The artists Ella Good and Nicki Kent are, however, undeterred. On a Bristol wharf, next to the M Shed museum of the city’s history, they have installed what they call a “people’s version of living on Mars”, a “prototype Martian house” built to a budget of £50,000, with an additional £20,000 spent on workshops, plus support in kind from a number of construction companies. Their expenditure is about enough, at a guess, to pay for the toothbrushes on a typical real-life space programme.
Flying saucer-shaped cloud floats above Hawaiian telescopes (photo)
A mountaintop observatory experienced a 'close encounter' in the shape of a cloud that some people associate with UFOs. The real-life explanation is far less alien.
Phys.org
Want to colonize Mars? Talk to this outer space anthropologist first
Maybe infinity and beyond should wait. Prominent physicists and wealthy tycoons envision life scattered across the solar system. Elon Musk wants humans to become a multiplanetary species. Jeff Bezos pictures floating space colonies home to billions. Simulated-gravity ecosystems powered by the sun. Giant corporations drilling into moons and Mars. Children...
AOL Corp
NASA's Perseverance finds tangled object on Mars
NASA's Perseverance rover has captured a mysterious, stringlike material on the surface of Mars. Turns out – it was likely just trash discarded there by the rover itself. In a blog post last week by the space agency, scientists said that when the rover originally landed on Mars in February 2021, hardware known as Entry, Descent and Landing (EDL) was discarded onto the planet's surface.
Nasa reveals mind-boggling image of ‘ear’ on Mars surface and says ‘you can’t unsee it’
NASA is always listening out for signs of life on other planets - but their latest pictures appear to show an EAR on the surface of Mars. The space agency's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captured an amusing picture of an ear-shaped crater on the red planet. This crater has been caught...
scitechdaily.com
Landsat Legacy: Ambitious NASA-USGS Program Observing Earth From Space Turns 50
On a warm July day in 1972, NASA launched the Earth Resources Technology Satellite, a new Earth-imaging satellite. “ERTS” was the first satellite of what later became NASA and the U.S. Geological Survey’s Landsat Program, an ambitious effort with a goal of documenting the entirety of Earth from space. The first Landsat was so successful it sparked a series of satellites that have created the longest contiguous record of Earth’s surface from a space-eye view. In fact, it continues growing to this day, 50 years later.
Comments / 0