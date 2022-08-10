Read full article on original website
Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
Bham Now
How to start fishing in Birmingham + where to go
Want to start a new hobby? Try fishing—luckily, it’s so easy to do in Birmingham that it only requires three steps. With great river basins and lakes nearby, we have all the info you need to start fishing in Birmingham. 1. Find a body of water. There are...
topshelfmusicmag.com
Furnace Fest returns to Birmingham, AL for fall 2022
Furnace Fest returns to Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham, Alabama on Friday, September 23rd through Sunday, September 25th. The weekend will be packed with performances from over 90 bands of several sub-genres under the rock label across three different stages. Headliners for the festival include The Ghost Inside, New Found Glory, Alexisonfire, Thrice, Manchester Orchestra, Mastodon, Descendents and The Story So Far. Other bands featured are Midtown, Shadows Fall, Quicksand, Poison the Well, In Flames, Periphery, American Nightmare and many more.
wvtm13.com
Priest shot in 1921 by Klansman remembered in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Father James Coyle was shot and killed in Birmingham on Aug. 11, 1921. Many continue to honor the legacy he left behind. The shooting happened just hours after Father Coyle performed a wedding ceremony for a woman who recently converted to Catholicism. The woman's father was against the marriage and turned himself in for the shooting. The shooter, who was also a Klansman, was found not guilty in a trial.
Bham Now
NEW: Wellness lounge opens in Woodlawn, Saturday Aug. 13
Woodlawn is full of buzzy business news and exciting events. According to the Birmingham Business Journal (BBJ), Thrive Wellness Lounge is opening at the Woodlawn Night Market on Saturday, August 13. Here are the details. Wellness in Woodlawn. Woodlawn has welcomed its newest wellness shop: Thrive Wellness Lounge. The CBD-based...
3 Great Burger Places in Alabama
Who doesn't love a good burger from time to time? If it comes with some nice fries or some onion rings on the side, even better! No matter how you prefer your burger, nowadays you can find lots of places that prepare it just the way you like it. And if you live in Alabama and you are looking for new burger spots to try, then you have come to the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Alabama that you should definitely visit in case you haven’t already. All of these burger places are known to serve high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. And while a burger might not be the healthiest thing to have, it's perfectly alright to have one from time to time. It's all about balance after all.
Bham Now
11 popular hole-in-the-wall restaurants in Birmingham + what to order
When you’re looking for fantastic food in a casual, unfussy atmosphere, Birmingham has plenty to offer. Check out 11 hole-in-the-wall restaurants in The Magic City to add to your must-try list, plus get recommendations on what to order from our audience. Bham Now audience’s top recommendations for hole-in-the-wall restaurants...
Hoover seeks to reimagine certain areas of the city
BIRMINGHAM Ala. (WIAT) — Potential redevelopment plans are under discussion in Hoover. The city is partnering with the owners of two local retail centers to help the city evolve. Hoover mayor Frank Brocato says the city is working to reimagine certain areas in Hoover. The Riverchase Galleria and Patton Creek shopping center are two of […]
Adolphus Jackson is first Black president of Alabama Dental Association
Looking back, Adolphus Jackson, D.M.D., first decided he was going to be a dentist while an elementary school student in Birmingham’s Rising-West Princeton community. Now, he’s president of the Alabama Dental Association (ALDA)—the first Black person to assume the post. “Alabama has realized [that] it doesn’t matter...
5 great meat-and-three restaurants in the Birmingham area
Meat-and-three is comfort food: classic, hearty and satisfying. Folks in Alabama have plenty of options when they want a plate filled with country fried steak, Greek chicken, fried catfish, fried pork chops or beef tips and rice, surrounded by a plethora of yummy side dishes. (When mac and cheese is listed as a vegetable, you know you’re in the right place.)
Golden Rule Bar-B-Q closes in Trussville
Golden Rule Bar-B-Q on South Chalkville Road in Trussville served its last breakfast and last lunch on Friday, Aug. 12, before closing the doors for good after 30 years. Management posted a sign on the door announcing the closure. “We regret to inform you that due to a number of...
Bham Now
Now the Weekend: Mason Music Fest, Woodlawn Street Market + more
Happy (almost) weekend, Birmingham! As always, we have a fun-filled weekend ahead in the Magic City. Tag along for four events you don’t want to miss. Get your karaoke on at the Full Moon Reverse Happy Hour this Friday at The Lumbar. Then, keep the fun going on Saturday at Avondale Brewing while you jam out to awesome tunes at Mason Music Fest.
wvtm13.com
Sunday marks 9 years since the UPS plane crash in Birmingham, Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Sunday marks nine years since the UPS plane crash tragedy in Birmingham, Alabama. At 4:47 a.m. on Aug. 14, 2013, a UPS cargo plane with two pilots on board crashed during approach to Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. The captain of Flight 1354, 58-year-old Cerea Beal Jr., and the first officer, 37-year-old Shanda Fanning, were killed.
Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week: Pastor Matthew Wilson
Praise 93.3 & 790 WTSK salutes our Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week Rev. Dr. Matthew Wilson of the Providence Missionary Baptist Church of Marion, Alabama. Pastor Wilson is a powerful speaker, pastor and has a heart for Tuscaloosa, Marion and West Alabama. He is a strong advocate for the community and our youth and works tirelessly.
Babyface and Fantasia Put On a Show For Huge Tuscaloosa Crowd
Friday, August 12, two of the biggest R&B talents of today hit the stage at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. 11-time Grammy Award Winning artist Babyface hit the stage first and rocked the Tuscaloosa crowd. Babyface performed hits that he wrote for other popular artists like Brandy like Sitting Up In My...
Bham Now
5 places we’re sad to say goodbye to in the Greater Birmingham Area
Saying goodbye is never easy, but sometimes the best is yet to come. Join us in waving so long to these five local businesses that have announced they’ll be closing their doors in the Greater Birmingham Area. 1. Ash Neighborhood Bar & Grill | Homewood. Open for just a...
styleblueprint.com
Birmingham’s Newest Event Venue: Avenue D
When real estate investors Laura Turner and Chuck Riley first saw the building located at 3008 4th Avenue South, they knew they had to have it. “The space inspired me,” Laura said. “I saw the space, location, and view, and I thought, This doesn’t need to be a warehouse. This needs to be an event space.”
Bham Now
20 new & coming soon home listings across Birmingham—August 12-14
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 20 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Stephanie Robinson at 205-229-6247 or...
The Eagles coming to Birmingham November 21
The stop is part of their Hotel California 2022 Tour. The band will play their 'Hotel California' album in its entirety alongside an orchestra and choir, followed by a full set of their greatest hits.
Arrest made in connection to Bessemer shooting
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — An arrest has been made in connection to the Bessemer shooting that left a woman dead Wednesday night. According to Chief Michael Roper, on Aug. 10, officers attempted to stop the suspect vehicle but it fled towards Birmingham and stopped in the area of Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd and Appalachee Street. […]
