Bham Now

How to start fishing in Birmingham + where to go

Want to start a new hobby? Try fishing—luckily, it’s so easy to do in Birmingham that it only requires three steps. With great river basins and lakes nearby, we have all the info you need to start fishing in Birmingham. 1. Find a body of water. There are...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
topshelfmusicmag.com

Furnace Fest returns to Birmingham, AL for fall 2022

Furnace Fest returns to Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham, Alabama on Friday, September 23rd through Sunday, September 25th. The weekend will be packed with performances from over 90 bands of several sub-genres under the rock label across three different stages. Headliners for the festival include The Ghost Inside, New Found Glory, Alexisonfire, Thrice, Manchester Orchestra, Mastodon, Descendents and The Story So Far. Other bands featured are Midtown, Shadows Fall, Quicksand, Poison the Well, In Flames, Periphery, American Nightmare and many more.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Priest shot in 1921 by Klansman remembered in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Father James Coyle was shot and killed in Birmingham on Aug. 11, 1921. Many continue to honor the legacy he left behind. The shooting happened just hours after Father Coyle performed a wedding ceremony for a woman who recently converted to Catholicism. The woman's father was against the marriage and turned himself in for the shooting. The shooter, who was also a Klansman, was found not guilty in a trial.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

NEW: Wellness lounge opens in Woodlawn, Saturday Aug. 13

Woodlawn is full of buzzy business news and exciting events. According to the Birmingham Business Journal (BBJ), Thrive Wellness Lounge is opening at the Woodlawn Night Market on Saturday, August 13. Here are the details. Wellness in Woodlawn. Woodlawn has welcomed its newest wellness shop: Thrive Wellness Lounge. The CBD-based...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Alabama

Who doesn't love a good burger from time to time? If it comes with some nice fries or some onion rings on the side, even better! No matter how you prefer your burger, nowadays you can find lots of places that prepare it just the way you like it. And if you live in Alabama and you are looking for new burger spots to try, then you have come to the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Alabama that you should definitely visit in case you haven’t already. All of these burger places are known to serve high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. And while a burger might not be the healthiest thing to have, it's perfectly alright to have one from time to time. It's all about balance after all.
ALABAMA STATE
Bham Now

11 popular hole-in-the-wall restaurants in Birmingham + what to order

When you’re looking for fantastic food in a casual, unfussy atmosphere, Birmingham has plenty to offer. Check out 11 hole-in-the-wall restaurants in The Magic City to add to your must-try list, plus get recommendations on what to order from our audience. Bham Now audience’s top recommendations for hole-in-the-wall restaurants...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Hoover seeks to reimagine certain areas of the city

BIRMINGHAM Ala. (WIAT) — Potential redevelopment plans are under discussion in Hoover. The city is partnering with the owners of two local retail centers to help the city evolve. Hoover mayor Frank Brocato says the city is working to reimagine certain areas in Hoover. The Riverchase Galleria and Patton Creek shopping center are two of […]
HOOVER, AL
AL.com

5 great meat-and-three restaurants in the Birmingham area

Meat-and-three is comfort food: classic, hearty and satisfying. Folks in Alabama have plenty of options when they want a plate filled with country fried steak, Greek chicken, fried catfish, fried pork chops or beef tips and rice, surrounded by a plethora of yummy side dishes. (When mac and cheese is listed as a vegetable, you know you’re in the right place.)
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Golden Rule Bar-B-Q closes in Trussville

Golden Rule Bar-B-Q on South Chalkville Road in Trussville served its last breakfast and last lunch on Friday, Aug. 12, before closing the doors for good after 30 years. Management posted a sign on the door announcing the closure. “We regret to inform you that due to a number of...
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Bham Now

Now the Weekend: Mason Music Fest, Woodlawn Street Market + more

Happy (almost) weekend, Birmingham! As always, we have a fun-filled weekend ahead in the Magic City. Tag along for four events you don’t want to miss. Get your karaoke on at the Full Moon Reverse Happy Hour this Friday at The Lumbar. Then, keep the fun going on Saturday at Avondale Brewing while you jam out to awesome tunes at Mason Music Fest.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Sunday marks 9 years since the UPS plane crash in Birmingham, Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Sunday marks nine years since the UPS plane crash tragedy in Birmingham, Alabama. At 4:47 a.m. on Aug. 14, 2013, a UPS cargo plane with two pilots on board crashed during approach to Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. The captain of Flight 1354, 58-year-old Cerea Beal Jr., and the first officer, 37-year-old Shanda Fanning, were killed.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Praise 93.3

Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week: Pastor Matthew Wilson

Praise 93.3 & 790 WTSK salutes our Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week Rev. Dr. Matthew Wilson of the Providence Missionary Baptist Church of Marion, Alabama. Pastor Wilson is a powerful speaker, pastor and has a heart for Tuscaloosa, Marion and West Alabama. He is a strong advocate for the community and our youth and works tirelessly.
styleblueprint.com

Birmingham’s Newest Event Venue: Avenue D

When real estate investors Laura Turner and Chuck Riley first saw the building located at 3008 4th Avenue South, they knew they had to have it. “The space inspired me,” Laura said. “I saw the space, location, and view, and I thought, This doesn’t need to be a warehouse. This needs to be an event space.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Arrest made in connection to Bessemer shooting

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — An arrest has been made in connection to the Bessemer shooting that left a woman dead Wednesday night. According to Chief Michael Roper, on Aug. 10, officers attempted to stop the suspect vehicle but it fled towards Birmingham and stopped in the area of Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd and Appalachee Street. […]
