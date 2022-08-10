Former men’s hockey goalie DeMichiel, prolific women’s hockey scorer Park, USCHO.com’s own Trefzger part of RIT athletics hall of fame ’22 class

Chicago Blackhawks’ prospect Landon Slaggert was all over the ice and the score sheet Thursday in Team USA’s 7-1 win over Switzerland at World Juniors. The 2020 third-round draft pick recorded two points (one goal, one asist) and opened up several looks for his teammates in the Americans’ second win at the rescheduled tournament. It was also Slaggert’s second two-point effort in as many games.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO