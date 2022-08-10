ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former men’s hockey goalie DeMichiel, prolific women’s hockey scorer Park, USCHO.com’s own Trefzger part of RIT athletics hall of fame ’22 class

By USCHO Staff
 3 days ago
NHL

Bears Name Todd Nelson as 28th Head Coach in Franchise History

(Hershey, PA- August 11, 2022) - The Hershey Bears announced today that Todd Nelson has been named the 28th head coach in franchise history. Additionally, the club has announced the hires of assistant coach Nick Bootland, associate goaltending coach Juha Lehtola, and video coach Adam Purner. The announcements were made by Hershey Bears vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer and Washington Capitals senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan.
HERSHEY, PA
Yardbarker

Blackhawks’ Prospect Landon Slaggert Turns in Huge Game at World Juniors

Chicago Blackhawks’ prospect Landon Slaggert was all over the ice and the score sheet Thursday in Team USA’s 7-1 win over Switzerland at World Juniors. The 2020 third-round draft pick recorded two points (one goal, one asist) and opened up several looks for his teammates in the Americans’ second win at the rescheduled tournament. It was also Slaggert’s second two-point effort in as many games.
CHICAGO, IL

