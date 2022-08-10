Former men’s hockey goalie DeMichiel, prolific women’s hockey scorer Park, USCHO.com’s own Trefzger part of RIT athletics hall of fame ’22 class

Read full article on original website
Bears Name Todd Nelson as 28th Head Coach in Franchise History
(Hershey, PA- August 11, 2022) - The Hershey Bears announced today that Todd Nelson has been named the 28th head coach in franchise history. Additionally, the club has announced the hires of assistant coach Nick Bootland, associate goaltending coach Juha Lehtola, and video coach Adam Purner. The announcements were made by Hershey Bears vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer and Washington Capitals senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan.
Blackhawks' Prospect Landon Slaggert Turns in Huge Game at World Juniors
Chicago Blackhawks’ prospect Landon Slaggert was all over the ice and the score sheet Thursday in Team USA’s 7-1 win over Switzerland at World Juniors. The 2020 third-round draft pick recorded two points (one goal, one asist) and opened up several looks for his teammates in the Americans’ second win at the rescheduled tournament. It was also Slaggert’s second two-point effort in as many games.
Maple Leafs' Prospect Knies Grabs First Assist at World Juniors
Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Matthew Knies was a force around the net and picked up a point early in USA's win against Austria at the 2022 World Junior Championship.
Watch: Matt Coronato's patience unravels Austrian goaltender, extends USA's lead
The United States’ entry in the ongoing 2022 World Junior Championship is really good. The Americans have been an offensive force so far in the tournament, and one of their standouts has been Calgary Flames prospect Matt Coronato. On Saturday afternoon, Coronato used ample patience to score in the...
