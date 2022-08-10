The Carmel Clay Historical Society is mixing a little history with a fun event. In 1822, a squirrel migration swept through central Indiana. “Because there was so much development and the farmers had come in and cut down the trees, the squirrels were without their food source so they started eating up all the corn,” CCHS Executive Director Debbie Gangstad said. “It wasn’t a real happy time 200 years ago, but we are using it as a way to make history fun for kids. It’s a true story. It shows how development has changed our communities, but the squirrels still have a place here, just hopefully not in big masses of thousands of them.”

CARMEL, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO