This Beautiful Park in Indiana is Seriously UnderratedTravel MavenCarmel, IN
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown IndyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature convergeArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022Arnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
WISH-TV
Downtown Olly’s to host ‘Golden Girls’ themed brunch
“Thank You for Being a Brunch!” That’s the theme behind the upcoming brunch in the backyard event at Downtown Olly’s on Saturday, August 13 at 10:30 a.m., located at 822 N Illinois St. Indianapolis, IN. This brunch in the Backyard at Downtown Olly’s is a benefit for...
WISH-TV
‘Pet Pals TV’: 2nd annual Grateful Fest
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” joined News 8 Saturday. Founder of Grateful Rescue and Sanctuary, Pamela Terhune explored...
Current Publishing
Snapshot: Monon Depot to be temporarily moved
Preparations have begun for the temporary relocation of the historic Monon Depot during construction of the new Carmel Clay History Museum. The Depot will be returned as a permanent train exhibit connected to the new facility. (Photo courtesy of CCHS)
WISH-TV
2nd Annual Grateful Fest brings pets, music, food, together Saturday
Spend the day at the Delaware County Fairgrounds in Muncie on Saturday, August 13 for the 2nd Annual Grateful Fest Music, Food & Pet Festival – presented by Midwest Homes for Pets. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and admission is free!. Money raised benefits Grateful...
WISH-TV
American Bombshell to perform at ‘Rock the Catbox’ event fundraising for Indy Neighborhood Cats Organization
My Old Kentucky Blog (MOKB) is presenting the “Rock the Catbox” concert benefiting the Indy Neighborhood Cats organization. It will feature four bands including American Bombshell, Silver Birds, Rok Hollywood and SaVvy. KJ, Pet Pals TV Kitty Correspondent, will be emceeing this event, and she joined us Thursday...
readthereporter.com
Westfield welcomes West Fork Whiskey
Wednesday morning, West Fork Whiskey Co., 10 E. 191st St., Westfield, held the ribbon cutting and media day at its 30,000 square-foot facility. The family-friendly restaurant, Mash House, and the 21-and-older cocktail lounge are set to open to the public on Saturday, Aug. 20. Co-Founder Blake Jones said The Mash...
bcdemocrat.com
Dumpster Days are here again: Free recycling, disposal event returns next month
It is time to start cleaning out your house, barn and yard, Dumpster Day is returning to the Brown County Recycle Center next month. The third annual Dumpster Day will happen on Sept. 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Keep Brown County Beautiful received a grant from the Brown County Community Foundation to organize the free event residents can use to properly get rid of their trash, including old mattresses and furniture. Donations will be accepted to help fund future Dumpster Days. Tires, paint and hazardous products will not be accepted.
Current Publishing
Work begins on roundabout project in city of Noblesville
Work has started on a roundabout in Noblesville at Ind. 32/38 that officials say is intended to improve traffic flow and safety. The project, which began earlier this month, has resulted in traffic being reduced to one lane in each direction (east and west) on the north side of the roadway. Crews will be constructing half of the roundabout during the closure. It is expected to be completed within 30 days, depending on weather, said City Engineer Alison Krupski.
Current Publishing
Great Squirrel Stampede coming to Carmel next month
The Carmel Clay Historical Society is mixing a little history with a fun event. In 1822, a squirrel migration swept through central Indiana. “Because there was so much development and the farmers had come in and cut down the trees, the squirrels were without their food source so they started eating up all the corn,” CCHS Executive Director Debbie Gangstad said. “It wasn’t a real happy time 200 years ago, but we are using it as a way to make history fun for kids. It’s a true story. It shows how development has changed our communities, but the squirrels still have a place here, just hopefully not in big masses of thousands of them.”
State Fair stage collapse on this date 11 years ago
On this date 11 years ago was a terribly sad day in central Indiana. Powerful storms swept into the state and brought sadness to what normally is a happy and festive time of the year. What had been a hot, sunny day 11 years ago, quickly took a stormy and deadly turn at the Indiana […]
readthereporter.com
Two Westfield-area street closures begin Monday
A section of 181st Street between Dartown Road and Wheeler Road will be closed beginning Monday, Aug. 15 for construction of the future Grand Park Boulevard extension. The detour route is 186th Street to Wheeler Road. 199th Street closure near Chatham Hills neighborhoods. A section of 199th Street between Horton...
WISH-TV
Conner Prairie ‘broadening the stories we can share,’ to spend $24M
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Conner Prairie museum said Friday it’s spending up to $24 million on new projects. Money will be spent on an enhanced museum experiences that will include more hands-on exhibits and dedicated spots for local artists. The outdoor portion of the museum will also get...
foodieflashpacker.com
The Best Pizza in Carmel Indiana | 9 Must-Try Carmel Indiana Pizza Restaurants
Carmel, Indiana, is a unique city with a lot to offer. One thing that many people love about the area is the excellent pizza. Carmel is a great place to enjoy Italian cuisine, and the residents have many options when it comes to delicious pizza. Whether you want to grab...
My Inner Baby Temporarily Closes Amid Dispute With City
NOBLESVILLE — My Inner Baby announced on Facebook Thursday that it is temporarily closing its retail store following a cease and desist order from the City of Noblesville. The city says the store is a sex shop, while My Inner Baby says they provide medical devices to people that need them. The order, dated August 5, told […]
Fox 59
Free gas thanks to Verizon!
INDIANAPOLIS — What a surprise for Indy residents. Customers at the GetGo station on Crawfordsville Road got the gift of a tank full of gas, thanks to Verizon’s “Fuel the Love” initiative. According to Verizon: Fuel The Love aligns with the #ACallForKindness campaign, for which Verizon has teamed up with dozens of other corporate partners to make the world a kinder place, one act at a time.
rejournals.com
Gallelli Real Estate sells Indianapolis-area auto store for $29 million
Gallelli Real Estate’s The Osborne Group has completed the sale of a single-tenant, triple-net ground lease of a CarMax Auto Superstore for $29 million. The two-building retail property totals about 55,536 square feet and is located within the Indianapolis submarket of Keystone Crossing in the city of Carmel, Indiana.
Temporary express lane, ramp changes underway on I-465
INDIANAPOLIS — A new express lane will help traffic move through the construction zone on Interstate 465 on the northeast side of Indianapolis. The temporary westbound lane, which will be used through the end of the year, will start just west of the I-69/Binford Boulevard exit as the left lane splits off and crosses the center median. The lane is using an old eastbound lane, INDOT said, and will be separated by concrete barriers.
readthereporter.com
Can these ‘Four Old Broads’ solve a mystery at their assisted living facility?
What happens when Four Old Broads live at Magnolia Place assisted living and are bored with the day-to-day bingo, basket weaving and macramé? They plan a sassy senior cruise through the Caribbean. Retired burlesque queen Beatrice Shelton (played by Patricia Dorwin), her best friend Eaddy Mae Clayton (played by...
Inside Indiana Business
Emmis founder: ‘Never say never’ on sale of Monument Circle HQ
Emmis Corp. will be open to entertaining offers to buy or lease space in its Monument Circle headquarters once the sale of its Indianapolis radio stations closes later this year, according to Chairman, CEO and founder Jeff Smulyan. The company previously known as Emmis Communications Corp. owns the 120,000-square-foot building...
plannedspontaneityhiking.com
Ritchey Woods Nature Preserve – Indiana
Over the summer, we took a road trip to Indiana for a concert. I am always up for a road trip, but I always look to squeeze in a little bit of nature =) Not far from where we were staying in an AirBNB, I found Ritchey Woods Nature Preserve in Fishers, Indiana.
