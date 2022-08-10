"Clean My House" is What Acadiana Women Want Most

Photo by Yoray Liberman/Getty Images

The women of Acadiana could use some help keeping the house clean, according to a new social media poll. Laundry was a close #2.

It seems like for Mother’s Day, birthdays and anniversaries, men always struggle when it comes to buying something for the #1 lady of the family. After a recent online survey, it is clear that the wife/mom of the house wants help keeping it clean.

Today’s woman juggles an endless amount of household chores and usually, all while holding down a full-time job on top it all. Acadiana’s moms keep the family on track 24/7. She is selfless when it comes to her family. And sometimes there just isn’t enough time in the day to get it all done. The top area mom could use some help in—is keeping the house clean.

Dusting, mopping, sweeping, wiping down walls and cabinets, washing dishes, etc. are all chores the lady of the house would love to get some help doing.

Another household chore women would like help with is laundry. Laundry was a very close second to cleaning.

Shopping and Laundry -Linda D.

And lastly, when asked, “If You Could Hire Someone to Do One Thing You Hate to Do What Would It Be?” the third most popular answer from females was “shopping”.

Thank you to everyone who took our poll, which incidentally was also open to men. But as we thought, over 90% of the responses were from women. Which is telling to a big degree. Of both sexes, one would get the impression that women are looking for the most help when it comes to day-to-day chores and life in general.