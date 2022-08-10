ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

tornadopix.com

Philadelphia County Fair: A History of Events at Byberry and Fairmount Park

Pennsylvania is home to over 100 county and local fairs, but you won’t find any of them in Philadelphia. Sure, there’s a couple around. Last week, Chester County hosted the 73rd annual Goshen Country Fair, and next week, the Middletown Grange Fair lands at Bucks. But nothing the city can claim to be its own. Nowhere can Philadelphians watch cattle, judge them based on the merits of baking pancakes, and eating silly but delicious fried food, all on the same day.
