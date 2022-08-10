Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Brooklyn Dumpling Shop Locks Down Two Philly Locations
The lauded dumpling distributor will begin setting up shop in Philadelphia later this year and early next
tornadopix.com
Philadelphia County Fair: A History of Events at Byberry and Fairmount Park
Pennsylvania is home to over 100 county and local fairs, but you won’t find any of them in Philadelphia. Sure, there’s a couple around. Last week, Chester County hosted the 73rd annual Goshen Country Fair, and next week, the Middletown Grange Fair lands at Bucks. But nothing the city can claim to be its own. Nowhere can Philadelphians watch cattle, judge them based on the merits of baking pancakes, and eating silly but delicious fried food, all on the same day.
PhillyBite
Best Sandwiches Shops in Philadelphia
Is known as the home of the Cheesesteak and Hoagie. But, the Philly sandwich world is full of local eateries creating some of the "Best Philly Sandwiches," which sometimes are unlooked by even locals. Where to Find The Best Sandwiches Shops in Philadelphia. Whether you're looking for a quick lunch...
billypenn.com
100 acres of horses, pumpkins, and aviators: The history of the Philadelphia County Fair, and its modern Fairmount Park cousin
Pennsylvania is home to well over 100 county and local fairs, but you won’t find any of them in Philadelphia. Sure, there are a couple nearby. Last week Chester County hosted the 73rd annual Goshen Country Fair, and next week the Middletown Grange Fair lands in Bucks. But none the city can claim as its own. No place for Philadelphians to see livestock, be judged on the merits of their pie-baking, and eat ridiculous-but-delicious fried food, all in the same day.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox29.com
'This is my favorite pool': Philadelphia pools strategically closing for the season
WISSINOMING - It may feel like Philadelphia city pools just opened for the season, but beginning Friday, some of those pools are closing down and it isn’t even mid-August. But, it is the beginning of the end of summer. "This is my favorite pool because it’s clear and it’s...
Another One Gone: National Chain Closes a Store in Philadelphia, PA
A national pharmacy chain has closed another store in the City of Philadelphia. In fact, it's the seventh store in the area from this company to shut down within the past year or so. According to a report in The Philadelphia Inquirer, Rite Aid at 23rd and Walnut in Center...
fox29.com
Extraordinary back-to-school drive, funded by small North Philadelphia company
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Children will start back to school in just a few weeks and increased costs have families struggling to get their school kids everything they need. One local company set out to make sure kids had school supplies. They organized a back-to-school drive. But, this isn’t the average...
Northeast Philadelphia salvage shop closing, giving away everything for free
The Philly Reclaim salvage shop in Tacony is closing on Monday, Aug. 15, and all of its contents are being given away for free. The catch: All patrons must haul the items — varying from cabinets, sinks and wood paneling — away themselves.
RELATED PEOPLE
mainlinetoday.com
Where to Grab a Great Pizza in Philadelphia’s Western Suburbs
Any way you slice it, Main Line residents love their pizza. These are 20 of our favorite spots to grab a perfect pie. Among the hand-stretched 16-inch pies at this popular neighborhood spot, the artfully executed Primavera Pizza is a fan favorite. It comes loaded with spinach, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, kalamata olives and basil pesto.
4 Philadelphia city pools to close this week
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – If you want to take a dip in some Philadelphia pools, time is running out. The first four city pools will close Friday.The pools shutting down are at American Legion Playground, Awbury Playground, Sacks Playground and Stinger Square.You can find the full pool closing schedule here.
NBC Philadelphia
First-Ever ‘Night Mayor' Appointed to Help Make Philly a 24-Hour City
The City of Philadelphia has appointed their first Night Time Economy Director in an attempt to make Philly a 24-hour city. "The 'Night Mayor', as one might say, is someone who advocates for all business and activity after five," the new Director of Night Time Economy and Development Raheem Manning tells NBC10 about his new position.
Running and walking on the Delaware River Trail may be putting yourself at risk
Has anyone not experienced a pedestrian crossing in front of your green light, eyes glued to their phone and oblivious to the world around them? Or the runner who darts from out of nowhere to cross mid-block? Many more drivers are inattentive and occasionally dangerous, but somehow pedestrians oblivious to the rules seem to stand out.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The African American Museum in Philadelphia is getting a new home on the Parkway
The African American Museum in Philadelphia is moving. Mayor Jim Kenney announced on Thursday that it will relocate from its current building at 7th and Arch streets to the long-vacant Family Court Building at 18th and Vine in Logan Square.
Everything inside former Archbishop Prendergast High School up for sale this weekend
DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- The historic Prendie high school building where generations of young women were educated is set for a new life as a college campus. But before its transformation, comes an auction of interior items this weekend.Everything inside of the former Archbishop Prendergast High School is up for sale this Saturday and Sunday, from old church pews to auditorium chairs to yearbook photos."When people come in, everybody does have to sign a liability release form and they're free to roam around," pre-demolition sales owner Kevin Tobin said.The building was first an orphanage and eventually became an all-girls...
Watch: Dozens of teens ransack Jamaican restaurant in Germantown
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- As restaurants try to recover from the pandemic, a Jamaican restaurant in Philadelphia is facing another challenge after being ransacked. Video shows the teens come into the store and trash the place. Detectives say they are looking into the incident. Cellphone video captured dozens of teenagers ransacking a Jamaican restaurant in Germantown on Saturday."So they came in the place and they started to kick over the chairs and kick over the tables," an employee said.In a video of the rampage now circulating on social media, you see a teenager throw a chair into the glass of the front counter...
Philadelphia, You Have Mayor Kenney & DA Krasner To Thank …
When you create a lawless environment, this is exactly the result that you should expect. The “woke” philosophy of governance in Philadelphia, under Mayor Jim Kenney and District Attorney Larry Krasner, is directly responsible for creating the current dangerous environment in the once “City of Brotherly Love.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Philly's African American Museum set to move high profile location along Parkway
Philadelphia's African American Museum is set to get a new home...
PhillyBite
Childhood Memories of the Mister Softy Ice Cream Truck
- You probably remember The Mister Softy Ice Cream Truck in Philadelphia-Growing up in the 1950s through to today. . The family-owned business is the largest soft ice cream truck franchise in the United States, with over 625 trucks and over 350 franchise dealers in 18 states. The trucks are custom-built to sell customers high-quality, delicious ice cream—many associate this truck with childhood memories of the neighborhood or a vacation spot.
‘The World in One Place’: It’s a Different Upper Darby These Days
Upper Darby, Philadelphia’s largest suburb, is now also the most cosmopolitan, writes Sandy Smith for Philadelphia Magazine. In Upper Darby can be found “The World in One Place,” United Nations, PA, she writes. It’s former reputation as a white bread town is gone. In the past 30...
Roadway Restrictions Next Week in Philadelphia and Montgomery Counties
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Several state highways will be restricted in Philadelphia and Montgomery counties next week for resurfacing operations under several projects to repair and resurface more than 200 miles of state highway across the Philadelphia region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The work schedules and locations...
Comments / 2