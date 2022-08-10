ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCTV 5

1 dead, another wounded following shooting at gas station

KCTV 5

Kansas City police officers investigating man’s death as ‘suspicious’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department said Friday afternoon officers were investigating a suspicious death near 60th Street and Agnes Avenue. Police told KCTV5 they responded to the report of a man lying on the ground unresponsive. When first responders arrived, they found a body lying near a vacant lot close to a street.
northeastnews.net

One dead in double shooting at Indep/Maple Blvds

Kansas City MO police are reporting a double shooting that left one person dead at the BP station at Independence and Maple Boulevards. Officers were dispatched to the scene on the call of a shooti g around 10am this morning. We’ll have more details as they become available.
kttn.com

Missouri man sentenced to 15 years in prison for four bank robberies

A Missouri man was sentenced in federal court for robbing four banks within a span of about two weeks. Joseph P. Hall, 33, of Lee’s Summit, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Howard F. Sachs to 15 years in federal prison without parole. Hall was sentenced as a career offender due to his prior felony convictions.
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Kansas man convicted of performing illegal autopsies, and new cameras for McDonald County Schools

WABAUNSEE COUNTY, Kan. – A Kansas man convicted of performing illegal autopsies is been permanently banned from doing business in the state and ordered to pay more than $700,000 in restitution and fines. 42-year-old Shawn Parcells who lived in Leawood and Topeka, was convicted in November for three felonies and three misdemeanors related to providing illegal autopsies in Wabaunsee County. He also pleaded guilty in may to one federal wire fraud charge related to the autopsies. The Wabaunsee county crimes took place in 2014 and 2015. His sentencing is set for September. Read more about the KCTV5 investigation here.
WABAUNSEE COUNTY, KS

