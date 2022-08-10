Read full article on original website
Family of found child located
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department reports the family of a young girl has been located.
KCTV 5
1 dead, another wounded following shooting at gas station
'Start of our journey': Cafe Ca Phe celebrates expansion with community in Northeast Kansas City. A Kansas City business opened today, serving up a cup of coffee and so much more. The lower of Cafe Ca Phe sees her business as a gathering place for all. Even if it's just...
One dead after hit-and-run crash near Truman
The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that critically injured a person Saturday night.
KCTV 5
Kansas City police looking for family of young girl they found
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are looking to unite a young girl with her family. The child was found in the area of E. 12th Street and Paseo on Saturday afternoon. She’s a white female between the ages of four and seven years old, according to police....
Friday night hit-and-run leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
One person was killed in a hit-and-run accident Friday night in Kansas City, Missouri. Just before midnight, a black Chevrolet Tahoe struck a gray Subaru Outback near 19th and Baltimore.
1 dead, 1 injured in fatal shooting at convenience store parking lot
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to a fatal shooting Saturday in the 1900 block of Independence Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.
Police standoff at 44th, Park ends peacefully
Kansas City police said a standoff at 44th Street and Park Avenue ended peacefully. Officers arrested a man wanted for aggravated assault, robbery.
1 dead, 1 injured following shooting at convenience store in KCMO
The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured.
KCTV 5
Kansas City police officers investigating man’s death as ‘suspicious’
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department said Friday afternoon officers were investigating a suspicious death near 60th Street and Agnes Avenue. Police told KCTV5 they responded to the report of a man lying on the ground unresponsive. When first responders arrived, they found a body lying near a vacant lot close to a street.
Grandview woman identified as victim in drowning at Shawnee pool
A Grandview, Missouri woman has been identified as the victim in a possible drowning in Shawnee, Kansas.
northeastnews.net
One dead in double shooting at Indep/Maple Blvds
Kansas City MO police are reporting a double shooting that left one person dead at the BP station at Independence and Maple Boulevards. Officers were dispatched to the scene on the call of a shooti g around 10am this morning. We’ll have more details as they become available.
KCTV 5
Overland Park police asking for public’s help following grab-and-run theft
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - The Overland Park Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying multiple people in connection with a grab-and-run theft that happened Wednesday. According to the police, the felony theft happened on Aug. 10 in the 9700 block of Quivira Road. It appears the...
Authorities increase reward for information in 2021 homicide at Matney Park
Nearly a year after Skylar Needham was shot and killed at Matney Park in Kansas City, Kansas, authorities still need the public's help with information that can lead to an arrest in his death.
Kansas City families fight for access to cemetery
A family says locked gates and accessibility issues at the Mid-America Muslim Cemetery in Kansas City keep some from visiting loved ones.
Woman charged with attempted kidnapping, eluding Kansas City police
A Kansas City woman is accused of trying to kidnap a boy who was with his father, then leading police on a chase in Jackson County.
KCTV 5
Kansas City police investigate double shooting at Swope Park during large gathering
OPFD Station 41 to live in Marty Pool House while new fire station gets built. Overland Park’s Marty Memorial fire station building has come to its end. While a new one gets built in its place, the crew will be in a temporary space. Updated: 2 hours ago. |
kttn.com
Missouri man sentenced to 15 years in prison for four bank robberies
A Missouri man was sentenced in federal court for robbing four banks within a span of about two weeks. Joseph P. Hall, 33, of Lee’s Summit, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Howard F. Sachs to 15 years in federal prison without parole. Hall was sentenced as a career offender due to his prior felony convictions.
Independence woman frightened after man tries to break in to her home
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — One Independence woman no longer feels safe as a man tried to break-in while she wasn’t home. The terrifying moment was caught on Jana Pontious-Baker’s Ring Doorbell camera and she’s thankful she wasn’t home when the incident occurred. “I feel completely disrespected, and I just don’t even feel comfortable in my home […]
News to Know: Kansas man convicted of performing illegal autopsies, and new cameras for McDonald County Schools
WABAUNSEE COUNTY, Kan. – A Kansas man convicted of performing illegal autopsies is been permanently banned from doing business in the state and ordered to pay more than $700,000 in restitution and fines. 42-year-old Shawn Parcells who lived in Leawood and Topeka, was convicted in November for three felonies and three misdemeanors related to providing illegal autopsies in Wabaunsee County. He also pleaded guilty in may to one federal wire fraud charge related to the autopsies. The Wabaunsee county crimes took place in 2014 and 2015. His sentencing is set for September. Read more about the KCTV5 investigation here.
kcur.org
Midtown Kansas City is being overwhelmed by unlicensed Airbnb rentals
Kansas City has become a hotspot for short-term rentals in recent years — with many failing to comply with the city’s code. An ordinance took effect in Kansas City on Aug. 6, 2018, regulating and requiring permits for short-term rentals. Four years later, there were only 164 short-term...
