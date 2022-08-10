H.E. Justin Sun, Founder of TRON and investor of Poloniex, a global cryptocurrency exchange, hopes that USDD the stablecoin, would become the first one in the “EthereumPOW ecosystem” after the completion of the Merge. However, Sun reiterated that he supports the fork with the strongest community consensus and the largest hash rate instead of supporting one specific fork.

