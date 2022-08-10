Read full article on original website
Poloniex to List ETH Potential Hard Fork Tokens in Support of the Merge
Poloniex, one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges, announces that it fully supports the Ethereum Merge with listing of two potential forked ETH tokens: ETHS & ETHW, with commencement date of trading on August 8. Through its more than eight-year history in the crypto space, Poloniex has been always...
FTX Partners with Paradigm for 'One-Click' Futures Spread Trading
Crypto assets trading platform FTX has partnered with Paradigm, one of the largest institutional liquidity networks in launching a “one-click” future spread trading that integrates eight (8) different cryptocurrencies. According to the announcement, the partnership will enable users to trade for half the fees of trading usually, as...
Bullish Sentiment Restores in Crypto Derivatives Markets, Surged to $3.12 Trillion in July
Investors in the cryptocurrency ecosystem have increased their exposure to derivatives markets, with trading volume on central exchanges rising to $3.12 trillion in July, up 13% from the previous month, according to researcher CryptoCompare. Derivatives trading volume on major exchanges hit the $245 billion mark on July 29, up 9.7%...
BlackRock Launches Bitcoin Private Trust after Building Partnership with Coinbase
Days after BlackRock, the world’s largest investment management company in the world, entered into a partnership with Coinbase to offer its institutional clients access to cryptocurrency trading services, the firm announced the launch of a spot Bitcoin Private Trust. The company said the new product will be available to...
Tron's Justin Sun Hopes USDD to Become First Stablecoin in “EthereumPOW ecosystem”
H.E. Justin Sun, Founder of TRON and investor of Poloniex, a global cryptocurrency exchange, hopes that USDD the stablecoin, would become the first one in the “EthereumPOW ecosystem” after the completion of the Merge. However, Sun reiterated that he supports the fork with the strongest community consensus and the largest hash rate instead of supporting one specific fork.
MakerDAO Intends to Depeg DAI from USDC
Announcing through Discord, MakerDAO’s founder Rune Christensen revealed that the DeFi protocol might consider depegging its native token DAI from stablecoin USD Coin (USDC). Christensen pointed out:. “Will be discussing it at tonight’s call but I think we should seriously consider preparing to depeg from USD … it is...
Uzbekistan Blocks Binance Operating in the Country, Except UzNEX
Uzbekistan has blocked the websites of global cryptocurrency exchanges operating their services in the country, according to ForkLog media company reported the matter on Thursday. According to ForkLog, the National Agency of Perspective Projects (NAPP), the industry regulator in the Republic of Uzbekistan, announced on Wednesday that it has restricted...
Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin Speculates the Merge Will Happen on September 15
Vitalik Buterin, Ethereum’s co-founder, has hinted that the much-anticipated merge might occur around September 15. The transition from a proof-of-work (PoW) to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism called the merge is speculated to be the biggest software upgrade in the Ethereum ecosystem. Nevertheless, it has been quite elusive since it was launched in December 2020.
Maven 11 Launches $30m Loan Pool on Defi Lending Protocol Maple Finance
Defi lending protocol Maple Finance has launched a $30 million liquidity pool backed by Netherlands-based crypto-native investment firm Maven 11. Maven 11 announced that the launch of the loan pool is designed to help institutional businesses seek income opportunities. A $30 million pool of funds funded by institutional lenders will...
Applied Blockchain Refinances $15M Credit Facility from a North Dakota-based Bank
U.S. bitcoin mining company Applied Blockchain, Inc has announced that it has entered into a credit agreement with a North Dakota-based bank for a $15 million loan that will expand its crypto mining operations to take advantage of opportunities emerging in the current bear market. Applied Blockchain disclosed that the...
KuCoin Labs Rolls Out Incubation Program with Univers Network to Boost Web3 Exploration
KuCoin Labs, the incubation and investment arm of crypto exchange KuCoin, has launched an incubation program with Univers Network to aid the exploration of the Web3 space. “KuCoin Labs aims to enhance Web-2 entrepreneurs' understanding and adoption of Web-3. KuCoin Labs is advising Univers Network in various aspects, sharing knowledge regarding Web-3 community incentives, technical structures, business strategy, marketing orientations, fundraising, as well as go-to-market plans, etc.”
Philippines Central Bank to Suspend Issuing Licenses to New Virtual Asset Service Firms
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, the Central bank of the Philippines, announced on Thursday that it would close the regular application window for new virtual asset services providers (VASP) licenses for a period of three years beginning September 1. VASPs are firms that offer certain services associated with virtual assets...
