Liz Truss pledges to cement Rwanda migrants plan into law if she becomes PM

LIZ Truss revealed she would cement the Rwanda migration initiative into British law if she becomes PM.

The frontrunner for the keys to Downing Street said she would stop the European Convention on Human Rights being used to thwart the plan to send Channel migrants to the tiny African nation.

Liz Truss revealed she would cement the Rwanda migration initiative into British law if she becomes PM

Ms Truss also hinted that she could boost the Army by reversing a 10,000 cut in troops and hiking defence spending

She told an audience on GB News: “I will make sure we legislate from Britain, that we are in control of our own policy.

“Countries like Rwanda want citizens in their country helping to build their economy.

“They don’t want a massive brain drain of people, but we need to work with them to make that happen and ensure there’s somewhere for illegal immigrants to go.”

Ms Truss also hinted that she could boost the Army by reversing a 10,000 cut in troops and hiking defence spending.

She has committed to raising defence spending to three per cent of GDP but said she would also work closely with the Defence Secretary “to see exactly how that will be spent.”

She told an audience in Darlington: “Land wars in Europe are not something of the past, deeply regrettably.

“They are something that we are facing now so we do need to look at that again.”

It comes as Labour analysis shows that the troop budgets were slashed by £120 million last year.