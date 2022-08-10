ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TripAdvisor Blog

15 fun and unique things you can only do in Atlanta

Honor civil rights heroes, bike on a former railway, try 100 types of Coke, and more. Steeped in history from the Civil War to the civil rights movement, Atlanta holds immense cultural importance. Today, it's a hot spot for those looking to dive into both the past and the present, from its museums and historical sites to its music and food scenes.
ATLANTA, GA
buckhead.com

Buckhead isn’t the same dining town it used to be

I have lived in Atlanta, specifically Buckhead, since my family moved here in 1978. The last time I moved back was after working and studying culinary arts in San Francisco in 2005. After spending time food-obsessed in the Bay Area, I returned with fresh eyes to a city evolving into the dining town I imagined it could be. While many diners and food writers lamented the lack of Michelin stars and James Beard awards, those who looked beyond the low-hanging fruit discovered an embarrassment of riches.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

INTERVIEW: Nouveau Bar & Grill owner Ebony Austin

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Mariya Murrow interviewed Nouveau Bar & Grill owner Ebony Austin for Black Restaurant Week 2022. Austin discussed her experience opening a restaurant just before the COVID-19 pandemic, traveling and notable celebrities who have stopped into the restaurant. She shouted out Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Kandi Burruss for her support of Black-owned restaurants during the pandemic. Nouveau has locations in Jonesboro and College Park.
COLLEGE PARK, GA
AccessAtlanta

Glossier is officially open at Ponce City Market

If you went to Glossier’s pop-up shop in Atlanta in 2020, you know how incredible it is to see the brand come to life in a physical retail space. And it brought that same magic with it to its new permanent home. Located at Ponce City Market across from...
ATLANTA, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Take a look at what new businesses came to Cobb County between August 7 and August 14

There were 61 new business licenses issued in Cobb County effective during the one-week period from August 7 to August 14. Restaurants are always a popular type of local business, and several took out license over the past week. Four of the entries for restaurants are probably ownership changes in Panera franchises, since the one I spot-checked (at Avenue East Cobb) is already located there.
COBB COUNTY, GA
discoveratlanta.com

The Best Late Night Eats in Atlanta

Whether you’re a night owl or enjoying the ATL nightlife scene, finding the right bites to end a late night is essential. Whether you’re craving a quick bite or a savory sandwich, Atlanta makes late-night eating easy. Check some popular spots below. Chairs Upstairs Bar and Restaurant. Chairs...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta’s Upper Westside gets upscale antiques market

ATLANTA - You know what they say: Everything old is new again. And that’s especially true in Atlanta’s booming Upper Westside, where both professional and amateur designers are flocking to a place filled with timeless treasures. Peachtree Battle Antiques & Interiors is celebrating its grand opening in new...
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Punk Foodie’s Behind the Food: THICC Burger

Jay Wolfe is the “el jefe” behind THICC Burger, which they describe as a Black and Queer/Non-Binary-owned burger joint with L.A. roots. The roaming, old-fashioned concept has a mission to feed people with elevated nostalgic foods. Inspired by the burgers they ate around their Inglewood, Calif. neighborhood growing up, THICC keeps the spirit of the […] The post Punk Foodie’s Behind the Food: THICC Burger appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you love to go out with friends and family and enjoy a nice steak, and you also happen to live in Georgia or travel to Georgia often, then you are in luck because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some nice food in great company. All of these place are recommended by local people and are known for serving delicious and high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. So next time you are craving a steak that is prepared well head to one of these steakhouses in Georgia:
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Georgia

While it is true that's is not recommended to eat fast food on a regular basis, it's perfectly ok to have some nice, crispy fries and a good burger, from time to time. It's truly all about balance. So if you are eating mostly healthy food, and are looking for good burger spots in Georgia where you can go out with your friends occasionally, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing burger places in Georgia that you should absolutely visit if you love a good burger. All of these places are known to serve delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to check them out.
GEORGIA STATE
scoopotp.com

Fleet Feet Opening in Canton

I had a chance to catch up with the owners Art and Denise Picus, and they are very excited to bring their passion about running to the community with Fleet Feet. They both share a passion for running and multisports, and are thankful for the people and relationships they’ve developed along the way. Those experiences have inspired them to serve, engage and give back to others and their community through running, social experiences, and a healthy active life.
CANTON, GA
CBS 46

City of Atlanta residents and employees get free zoo admission

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Residents and employees of the city of Atlanta or Fulton County will be able to get into Zoo Atlanta free Aug. 13-14. All they’ll need is proof of residence or employment, such as an ID card or utility bill. Free admission is available for two adults and four children per party.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Beware of casting call scams in Georgia’s booming film, TV industries

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia’s explosive film, TV and digital media industries have created lots of exciting opportunities for extras. Unfortunately, it’s also created opportunities for scams, as Myron McGhee, an Emory University librarian, found out. “I was simply looking for something fun to do,” McGhee, who’d been...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

More soundstages going up to meet demand of Georgia’s booming film industry

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - More studio soundstages are going up across metro Atlanta to meet the demand of Georgia’s booming film industry. Frank Patterson is the president and CEO of Trilith Studios, currently the largest production facility in the state. Set across nearly 1,000 acres in Fayetteville, Trilith Studios can accommodate productions at any scale but most of their soundstages are designed for big productions.
GEORGIA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

Atlanta mayor finds upbeat trends in crime

ATLANTA — This week, Mayor Andre Dickens told city council members that Atlanta is a safe city. He highlighted crime stats from this summer not usually measured to paint a picture of a city that has turned around its spike in crime. Summertime often leads to increases in violent...
