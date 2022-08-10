Read full article on original website
Related
A popular Baton Rouge-based burger chain is coming to Lafayette
A Baton Rogue-based burger chain founded by Walk On's Sports Bistreaux founder Brandon Landry and backed by Drew Brees is making its way to Lafayette.
theadvocate.com
How the first Louisiana drive-thru daiquiri stand beat Lafayette city hall and made history
Sitting in a 14-by-30 metal building on the busiest street in Lafayette that day in November 1981, David Ervin knew he needed only about 2% of the cars to turn in and patronize his business to be successful. But he also knew this: His business — a drive-thru daiquiri stand...
Oldest Restaurants in Louisiana
One of the things I love about South Louisiana is the cuisine. There is something so special about how we make our food delicious and with lots of love. It is no surprise that Louisiana is home to some of the oldest restaurants in the country. And before you say something no not all of them are in New Orleans.
Acadiana man deals with surprise $2,900 water bill from Lafayette Utilities System
Acadiana man deals with surprise $2,700 water bill from Lafayette Utilities System
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theadvocate.com
This popular Louisiana chain restaurant to be next business to open in area by Costco
A Louisiana-based fast casual restaurant is the latest business that will open in the property next to Costco in south Lafayette. Smalls Sliders, started by one of the founders of Walk-On’s and backed by longtime Saints quarterback Drew Brees, will open on property near the intersection of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Creek Farm Road in the development next to the Costco-anchored Ambassador Town Center shopping center. The store will be near the site Dave & Busters is targeting to open a Lafayette store.
Woodlawn’s Rickie Collins Commits to LSU
BATON ROUGE – Baton Rouge’s very own Rickie Collins is staying home, after committing to LSU Wednesday night in front of a packed house. Less than 10 days ago, the four-star quarterback decommitted from Purdue and now he’s pledged his commitment to Brian Kelly and his new coaching staff. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound senior is Louisiana’s […]
LSUSports.net
Former LSU Basketball Stars Earn Degrees At Summer Commencement
BATON ROUGE –– Two former LSU basketball stars were part of the graduating class Friday at the summer commencement ceremonies at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Both Duane Spencer and Vernel Singleton, who played for Coach Dale Brown received their diplomas Friday as part of Project Graduation. Spencer was able to be here for the ceremony, but Singleton was unable to attend due to an illness in his family, according to Coach Brown.
tigerdroppings.com
Joe Burreaux jerseys from BRNC are ready
Just an FYI if u did join the players NIL club and donated $25 or more in July u should see an email about the Burreaux jersey. Says may take up to 4 weeks to ship then another weekish to be delivered. Reply. Replies (2) LSU Fan. Livonia. Member since...
RELATED PEOPLE
iheart.com
This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In Louisiana History
If you've ever played the lottery, chances are you have dreamed of what you would do with your prize, from buying a new car and building your own home to finally taking that vacation you have always dreamed about. While some lottery games see winners getting $25,000, $100,000 or even $1 million prizes, other jackpots have an even more jaw-dropping number attached.
NOLA.com
How much rain could Louisiana get from the tropical disturbance in the Gulf? See forecast.
South Louisiana is expected to get rain from a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico, but the amount will vary widely depending on where thunderstorms pop up, forecasters said Friday. The system is off the south coast of Louisiana and is expected to continuing move west to Texas over...
5 Lafayette Restaurants That Have Been Featured on National TV
I know that there have been several Lafayette restaurants that have been featured on national television but here are five Lafayette restaurants that had the chance to showcase their amazing cuisine.
NOLA.com
Tropical disturbance off Louisiana's coast expected to head to Texas, hurricane forecasters say
Hurricane forecasters on Friday were tracking a tropical disturbance off the southern coast of Louisiana. The system in the Gulf of Mexico is expected to bring rain to the area as it heads west toward Texas, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center. The system has a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Prediction: LSU Tigers set to land in-state bluechip prospect this weekend
The LSU Tigers have put together the nation's No. 6 recruiting class in the 2023 cycle, highlighted by a talented in-state nucleus. Catholic High School five-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. leads a group of six local pledges that also consists of Liberty Magnet four-star running back Kaleb ...
theadvocate.com
Faith Matters: Seventh-day Adventist pastor takes historic assignment BR, Lafayette churches
Two churches in two denominations on two different days was the norm for Darriel Hoy growing up. After more than 20 years away, Hoy recently returned home to assume a historic role at two area churches: the first female pastor at Faith Seventh-day Adventist Church in Baton Rouge and Morning Star Seventh-day Adventist Church in Lafayette.
theadvocate.com
Is LSU getting closer to a QB? Thursday's practice did seem to give some indications.
At the beginning of an open practice Thursday morning, redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier slowly trotted onto the outdoor fields. He trailed behind the rest of LSU’s quarterbacks, trying not to aggravate an ankle sprain. Nussmeier wore full pads without a brace or any visible tape, but his mobility was...
Louisiana Woman Videos Odd Light Over Lafayette, Then It Disappears [Watch]
In this video shot in Lafayette, you'll see what at first appears to be the moon in the distance as two women talk. Then suddenly it completely disappears.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Louisiana pair arrested for using youth baseball credit card at casinos
A Ville Platte pair were arrested by Evangeline Parish Sheriff's deputies after they admitted to using a youth baseball organization's credit card at several different casinos in Louisiana.
KLFY.com
Hebert’s Specialty Meats brings all the Cajun traditions home for lunch and dinner
BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) — Sometimes you just need that home-cooked meal that Maw Maw used to make, and if you’re in Maurice or Broussard, Hebert’s Specialty Meats is exactly what you’re looking for. In today’s Acadiana Eats, we’re talking plate lunches — especially their smothered pork...
Louisiana Driver Killed in Crash on LA 85 After Colliding With Farm Tractor
Louisiana Driver Killed in Crash on LA 85 After Colliding With Farm Tractor. Louisiana – On August 12, 2022, shortly before 4:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop I began investigating a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 85 at Louisiana Highway 673 in Iberia Parish. Mariah A. Francis, 24, of Jeanerette, Louisiana was killed in the crash.
theadvocate.com
McDonald's buys land for new Broussard location; See where it's going
A McDonald’s will open in Broussard in front of the SafeSource Direct facility. McDonald’s corporate closed on the deal to buy the 1.6-acre lot at 208 St. Nazaire Road from Maraist Investment Properties for an undisclosed amount, land records show. The restaurant will not be part of the...
Classic Rock 105.1
Lafayette, LA
18K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://classicrock1051.com
Comments / 2