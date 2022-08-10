Read full article on original website
Woman dies after being struck in disabled vehicle in Louisiana
According to police, the accident happened near mile marker 257 heading towards Slidell.
Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries arrest man accused of crashing boat while under influence
NEW ORLEANS — A Cut Off man has been arrested after being accused of crashing a boat in Lafourche Parish while under the influence. According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Carl Cressionie, 58, was arrested on Thursday in Lafourche Parish. Agents accused Cressionie of operating a...
Louisiana Driver Succumbs to Injuries Sustained After Colliding with Tree in Crash on US 90
Louisiana Driver Succumbs to Injuries Sustained After Colliding with Tree in Crash on US 90. Louisiana – On August 9, 2022, Louisiana State Police stated that on Sunday, August 7, shortly before 10:30 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop B began investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash on US Hwy 90 Business near Urbandale Street in Jefferson Parish. Don Lewis, 52, of Avondale, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
911 Caller Says NOPD Officer Ignored French Quarter Rape as She Begged for Help
A woman says that she was ignored by New Orleans Police officers after she witnessed a rape near Bourbon Street in late July. A Twitter user by the name @IndianaCoco chronicled her experience within minutes of the incident happening in multiple tweets. The Twitter user said she administered CPR on...
Louisiana getting help from FBI as cyber-attacks intensify in the state
LOUISIANA, USA — FBI Agents are not only seeing an increase in cyber-attacks across the country but also here at home in Louisiana. Cyber-attacks not only cost money and cause headaches, but they are a major concern for national security, especially when it comes to our critical infrastructure, like the power grid.
How much rain could Louisiana get from the tropical disturbance in the Gulf? See forecast.
South Louisiana is expected to get rain from a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico, but the amount will vary widely depending on where thunderstorms pop up, forecasters said Friday. The system is off the south coast of Louisiana and is expected to continuing move west to Texas over...
Tropical disturbance off Louisiana's coast expected to head to Texas, hurricane forecasters say
Hurricane forecasters on Friday were tracking a tropical disturbance off the southern coast of Louisiana. The system in the Gulf of Mexico is expected to bring rain to the area as it heads west toward Texas, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center. The system has a...
An open letter to Mayor Cantrell
Editor’s note: The author of this letter was on vacation last month when she reported that she was a witness to a rape in the French Quarter. The Lens is running the letter under a pseudonym at the request of the author, who said she fears retribution if she publicly identifies herself. The Lens has verified that she is the person who reported witnessing a rape at about 11:20 p.m. on July 26 in the 600 block of Royal Street. And Lens opinion editor Amy Stelly has confirmed that the author sent the below email to Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s office.
Louisiana Eats: Siblings, Spouses, and Snoballs
Peanut butter and jelly. Onions, bell peppers, and celery. The food world is filled with dynamic duos and terrific trios. On this week's show, we meet spouses, siblings, and close friends whose bonds have been deeped by their love of food, drink, and music. We begin with the popular New...
Oldest Restaurants in Louisiana
One of the things I love about South Louisiana is the cuisine. There is something so special about how we make our food delicious and with lots of love. It is no surprise that Louisiana is home to some of the oldest restaurants in the country. And before you say something no not all of them are in New Orleans.
LSU Health chancellor held special account, charged for liquor, limos, first-class flights
While chancellor of LSU Health in New Orleans, Larry Hollier used a special account to buy wedding gifts, liquor, lavish dinners and travel for himself and his wife that included luxury hotel stays, limousines and first-class flights, records show. Though his annual pay was above $1 million — more than...
Jefferson Parish baseball team wins title 60 years in the making
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — About a dozen 11 and 12-year-old baseball players are heading back to Jefferson Parish with some serious hardware. The youth baseball team from the JPRD won the Dixie Youth World Series in North Carolina. The players include Cooper Couret, Brennan Chaix, Josh Pourciau, Jace Delatte,...
This Is Louisiana's Most Famous Deli Sandwich
If you're stuck deciding on where to dine for lunch, there's one place that will never let you down: a deli. Whether you want to design your own sandwich or trust the process by sampling a sandwich straight off the menu, you're sure to find a meal you'll enjoy. Cheapism...
The Eagles 'Hotel California' 2022 tour coming to New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — The Eagles announced Thursday that the band would extend the "Hotel California" 2022 Tour, adding six new stops including New Orleans. Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, and Vince Gill are now scheduled to perform at the Smoothie King Center at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Aug. 19 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.
Alvin Kamara Suspension Not Likely Until 2023
Saints fans, release your bated breath. Alvin Kamara will likely not be suspended at any point this season, as reported by Michael Balko of WhoDatDish. This comes after Kamara faced several delays in the trial concerning the fight he was involved in last year during Pro Bowl week. All offseason,...
