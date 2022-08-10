Read full article on original website
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Saugerties NY Man allegedly threatened motel worker at knifepoint.IMUSaugerties, NY
This New York Campground is Truly One-Of-A-KindTravel MavenNew York City, NY
This New York Campground was Named One of the Most Scenic in the CountryTravel MavenNew York City, NY
This Luxe Campground Just Opened in the CatskillsTravel MavenCatskill, NY
NYS Music
Summer Hoot Festival Returns for its 10th Year
The 10th annual Summer Hoot Festival will return to Olivebridge, NY, from Aug. 26-28 for three days of music, food, nature, and community. The festival will feature nearly two dozen musical performances in a family-friendly environment. Folk-roots musicians Mike Merenda and Ruth Ungar Merenda of The Mammals together produce and...
kingstonhappenings.org
Things to Do This Weekend in Kingston, NY for 8/12-8/14
It was really hard to pick our favorite events for this weekend because there are just so many fun and interesting things to do. There are some really superb quality music performances on this weekend’s docket so plan carefully to make sure you see your favorites. Historical events are always our favorites and there are plenty of those to enlighten you as well. All in all, it’s a great Summer weekend to get out and enjoy all that our community has to offer.
NYS Music
PearlPalooza 2022 Lineup Announced for Sept. 17
The 2022 PearlPalooza lineup for Sept. 17 has been announced, taking place on North Pearl Street in downtown Albany, and featuring a variety of artists. WEQX Director Jeff Morad is excited to bring in a lot of new and old talent to the stage. We are thrilled to be able...
hudsonvalleyone.com
Woodstock celebrates volunteerism with music, games and fireworks
The Woodstock Fire Department will present its 27th annual firework’s display on Saturday, August 20, 9 p.m., at Andy Lee Field (the rain date is August 27). The fireworks display caps off Woodstock’s Volunteers Day. The day will feature music, fun and games. To donate to this community...
Dutchess County Fair to feature rides, animals, music
The 2022 Dutchess County Fair is set to return from August 23 through August 28 for its 176th year. The fair has a variety of events, rides, animals, food, vendors, and live entertainment.
Family Run Orchard Brightens up the Hudson Valley With a Flower Festival
There's nothing quite like summer in the Hudson Valley. From hiking, biking, fishing, exploring and soaking in the beautiful views, there's something for everyone to enjoy. The views in the Hudson Valley are unlike anywhere else in the world. Sometimes, I drive past rolling hills with a red barn and can almost envision that exact scene in a calendar. From the blue skies and green grass, each day can feel as if it's from a painting.
Enter To Win: Camp Like A Rockstar In The Hudson Valley
The Hudson Valley is a beautiful place with many great areas to go camping. Here at WPDH, along with Dutchess Beer, Stella Artois, and Glampstar want to have you Camping Like A Rockstar this Summer or Fall!. For the month of August, stop out and see the WPDH Crew at...
5 Excellent Spots to Get Filet Mignon in the Hudson Valley
We've got the Top 5 Best Filet Mignon Spots in the Hudson Valley. If you love steak, you probably are a big fan of Filet mignon. There are many great options around the Hudson Valley to get great Filet mignon. Each year in August, National Filet Mignon Day is celebrated. The day celebrates the specialty cut of beef. We asked the Hudson Valley where their favorite restaurant was to get a good Filet Mignon and have compiled a top 5 list.
You’ve Never Seen a Pool this Cool In New York
The Hudson Valley is full of centuries-old homes but it isn't often that one of this magnitude becomes available for purchase. Known as Rondale this stunning country estate in Stone Ridge offers 67 acres, 5 bedrooms, a 2 bedroom guest house, and a 3-bay garage. It also has a unique...
Watch Out: Another Scam Hits Newburgh, NY
In the second time in as many months, residents in Newburgh, NY are reporting a scam targeting homeowners. The detailed deception aims to siphon money away from Facebook users that use a very popular community feature. Local Scams in Newburgh, NY. Back in July, several citizens took to Nextdoor to...
Eat at Lobster Food Trucks Of “Shark Tank” TV Fame In Capital Region This Weekend
If you are feeling a little landlocked this weekend, you can get a taste of the coast in several Capital Region towns. I will admit that we do have some really good seafood restaurants here in the Capital Region. But sometimes when it comes to certain dishes, you just want to go to the most qualified experts. For example, you would not look anywhere outside of the state of New York for a great slice of pizza, right? You would go to the best of the best right here in the Capital Region and Upstate New York.
Dutchess County Park Hosting Food Trucks & Fall Concert Series
It’s still the dog days of summer, but fall will be here before you know it. Labor Day is just a few weeks away, and even though summer doesn’t officially end until later in September, Labor Day always feels like the end of the season. It’s kind of a sad feeling, but luckily the Hudson Valley is incredibly beautiful in the fall and it’s chock full of fun things to do.
Rave-Worthy Restaurant Now Open at Former Ulster Howard Johnson’s
You may or may not be old enough to remember Howard Johnson’s. Not the motels, the restaurants. When I was a kid growing up in the 1970s, there were Howard Johnson’s Restaurants everywhere. And I feel as though we stopped at at least one every time we went on a family road trip. We even had one in Newburgh where I grew up, and I went there many times.
Why This Curve in Wappingers Falls is Extremely Dangerous
I have been commuting on this road everyday and I'm convinced that this is one of of the most dangerous curves in the Hudson Valley. If you have driven in downtown Wappingers Falls at any point then you know what curve I am talking about. If you have been downtown during rush hour or busy traffic hours then you definitely know what curve I'm talking about.
YouTuber’s ‘Beautiful’ Drive Through Newburgh Includes Wal Mart
This is just embarrassing. I'm not from Newburgh but even I know that there is a lot more to see than Home Depot and Wal-Mart. Newburgh has developed quite the reputation over the past several decades and unfortunately, it isn't a very good one. According to Neighborhood Scout, the crime rate in Newburgh is much higher than most in the country. Newburgh, New York ranked the 36th most dangerous city in America last year.
Viral Story of Drinking Poughkeepsie, NY Clown Resurfaces
A night out on the town in Dutchess County landed one party goer down in NYC all dressed up with nowhere to go. If you're not familiar with the social media account Humans of New York, I highly suggest finding them on Facebook or on Instagram. The page was created as a photo project back in 2010, but soon took on a life of its own as random people of New York shared their stories gripping millions of viewers.
Orange County Welcomes Amazing New Artisan Pizza Restaurant
There have been far too many restaurants closing in the Hudson Valley since covid first hit. And even when the pandemic lightened up, the closures did not. Just a couple of weeks ago, Tony Boffa’s in Middletown announced it would be closing its doors for good after more than 7 decades of serving happy customers. Luckily, the owners are retiring and it wasn’t a covid related closing. But it’s still one less great restaurant in Orange County.
Popular New Windsor Pizzeria Closes Its Doors For Good
Why would a popular pizzeria that seems to be loved by everybody close up? Well, there could be many reasons, but in this case it seems as though they did it for the good of the pizzeria and the people who run it. Sadly, Cinema Pizza on Route 94 in New Windsor has closed its doors for good, and people are not very happy. So why did they do it?
Dutchess County Fair Includes Special Hours for Sensitive Persons
Going to the county fair (the Dutchess County Fair in this case) might be an annual tradition for you and your family. But what about families that include members that have developmental disabilities or are sensitive to sensory experiences?. Going to the fair takes on a whole new meaning when...
Have a Dog? Ready to Have Your Life Changed Like me?
I had no idea that this was a thing but it has changed my life!. Every once and a while a quick conversation with a stranger can change your life in unexpected ways. That's exactly what happened to me last weekend while I was out with my son and dog. Every day I do what I can to make sure that my now 2-year-old dog Smalls gets outside and is able to run and play, it's the least I can do for him.
