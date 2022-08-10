ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Abortion, Abbott, guns: What would Molly Ivins say about Texas politics in 2022?

Syndicated columnist, humorist, author and political commentator and Texan Molly Ivins passed away 15 years ago. Mimi Swartz, the executive editor of Texas Monthly, recently wrote an article that looked back at Ivins, her career and her legacy. Swartz recently spoke with TPR's Jerry Clayton about the article. This conversation...
TEXAS STATE
Scorched border counties downstream of depleted Falcon Lake face ‘threat of imminent disaster’

Two county judges in the Rio Grande Valley issued declarations of disaster this week in response to the increasingly severe water shortage and ongoing drought in the region. Judge Richard F. Cortez signed a local state of disaster on Thursday. It explained that Hidalgo County “has suffered exceptional drought conditions that pose a threat of imminent disaster.”
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX

