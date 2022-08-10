Read full article on original website
Nebraska abortion case underscores how evidence from online services is now fair game
A prosecutor in Madison County, Neb., has charged a woman with helping her daughter abort a pregnancy illegally. And some of the evidence against her was handed over to police by Facebook. NPR law enforcement correspondent Martin Kaste has been following this story and joins us now. Hi, Martin. MARTIN...
Abortion, Abbott, guns: What would Molly Ivins say about Texas politics in 2022?
Syndicated columnist, humorist, author and political commentator and Texan Molly Ivins passed away 15 years ago. Mimi Swartz, the executive editor of Texas Monthly, recently wrote an article that looked back at Ivins, her career and her legacy. Swartz recently spoke with TPR's Jerry Clayton about the article. This conversation...
Scorched border counties downstream of depleted Falcon Lake face ‘threat of imminent disaster’
Two county judges in the Rio Grande Valley issued declarations of disaster this week in response to the increasingly severe water shortage and ongoing drought in the region. Judge Richard F. Cortez signed a local state of disaster on Thursday. It explained that Hidalgo County “has suffered exceptional drought conditions that pose a threat of imminent disaster.”
Beto O'Rourke curses at laughing heckler during speech about Uvalde school shooting
Editor’s note: This story contains strong language that some people may find offensive. Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke swore at a heckler and got cheers from the crowd Wednesday during a campaign rally in the North Texas town of Mineral Wells. While O’Rourke discussed the circumstances of the...
