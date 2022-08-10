ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Coronation Street shock as Stu Carpenter reveals horrifying truth about Charlie Winter’s murder

By Carl Greenwood
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

CORONATION Street fans are horrified after Stu Carpenter revealed the devastating truth behind the murder of Charlie Walter.

The veteran - who is played by actor Bill Fellows in the ITV soap - was outed as a murderer who served 27 years in prison after killing his lover Charlie Walter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PeH5W_0hCfd1Jq00
Coronation Street fans were horrified as Stu Carpenter revealed the truth behind Charlie's murder
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hUk7L_0hCfd1Jq00
As Stu tried to explain what happened, Yasmeen called Zeedan for help

However he has protested his innocent and tonight revealed that he was tortured by the police into confessing.

He went to speak to ex Yasmeen and then he revealed how he came to confess to the murder of Charlie.

Stu told her: “He kept me awake and hungry for days on end.

“Detective Lennox, he was the lead copper in the investigation. He wouldn’t even let me have a solicitor.

“He gave me half the crust off his sandwich, after he chucked it on the floor. And that was in an interview room not two miles away from here.

“I confessed because he broke me. I just wanted it to end. I was tired, hungry and delirious. And I was grieving.

“I reported him and I retracted my statement but they said it was too late. I was just an easy target - not long out of the navy, I was like a bear with a sore head.”

But as Stu tried to explain what happened, Yasmeen called Zeedan for help.

Hearing Stu’s voice on the other end of the phone Zeedan grabbed Craig and ran home to save his grandma.

Craig arrested Stu for breaching the peace and dragged him off to custody.

Meanwhile Yasmeen and Zeedan mocked his story back at the house.

But viewers are heartbroken for what Stu went through.

One wrote: "FFS Yasmeen! Just hear Stu out! This is so sad - we just want to hear the truth."

A second said: "Now it needs to be Yasmeen’s ambition to prove his innocence."

Another added: "Stu, walk away man, find a new bird, you'll have a happier life."

And a fourth said: "Oh no, I feel bad for Stu!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rRmOQ_0hCfd1Jq00
But viewers are heartbroken for what Stu went through

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coronation Street#Itv
The US Sun

Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media

BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CNN

'Tales of the Walking Dead' doesn't do much more than kill time

The latest extension of "The Walking Dead" "universe," if you can really call it that, "Tales of the Walking Dead" possesses the chance to explore and play with this world-gone-mad scenario, but mostly squanders it. Telling a self-contained story in each hour, think of it as a zombie-fied bonus effort that doesn't kill much more than time.
TV SERIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
668K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy