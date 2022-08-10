Read full article on original website
nypressnews.com
BeREGGAE Music and Arts Festival brings entertainment, healing to the community
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta Now News at 10) — If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you may want to check out The BeREGGAE Music and Arts Festival. Atlanta Now’s Valencia Jones shares why it’s bringing both entertainment and healing to the community. The BeREGGAE...
Black Farmers Honored in Pop-up Dinner Series
The Time100 Next lister Chef Omar Tate and Bombay brings a pop-up dinner series that puts the work of Black farmers the center of the table. The post Black Farmers Honored in Pop-up Dinner Series appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
secretatlanta.co
Explore Hip Hop Architecture At This New Exhibit On Its Way To Atlanta’s MODA
Starting this October, Close to the Edge: The Birth of Hip-Hop Architecture will open at Atlanta’s Museum of Design. MODA’s mission is to advance the understanding and appreciation of design, as well as its convergence of creativity and functionality through exhibitions, education, and more. This exhibition sets out...
CBS 46
Grammy-winner Fantasia to perform in Stockbridge Aug. 13-14
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grammy and American Idol winner Fantasia will perform at the Stockbridge Amphitheater Aug. 13-14. Since winning the third season of American Idol, she has released seven records and a slew of Billboard Hot 100 hits, including hitting No. 1 with her debut single “I Believe.” She also won a Best Female R&B Vocal Performance Grammy in 2011.
secretatlanta.co
WATCH: Epic Drone Light Show Beams Up Atlanta To Celebrate Local Musicians
Pandora are celebrating all things music in the ATL by promoting local musicians. And they certainly kicked things off on an epic scale, by releasing over 300 drones above the ATL skyline to put on a spectacular light show (pictured above by @skydbproductions). The show was lighting up the night sky on August 8 & 9 but don’t worry if you missed it, as there’s some awesome footage of the show online!
Atlanta Magazine
5 Atlanta events you won’t want to miss: August 11-14
Details: Enjoy Afro-Caribbean culture with this two day music festival in Piedmont Park featuring acts like Tito Puente Jr. and Ceelo Green as well as food and art vendors. When: August 15 at 6:30 p.m. Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Cost: $5. Details: See the Falcons take the field ahead of the...
TripAdvisor Blog
15 fun and unique things you can only do in Atlanta
Honor civil rights heroes, bike on a former railway, try 100 types of Coke, and more. Steeped in history from the Civil War to the civil rights movement, Atlanta holds immense cultural importance. Today, it's a hot spot for those looking to dive into both the past and the present, from its museums and historical sites to its music and food scenes.
Punk Foodie’s Behind the Food: THICC Burger
Jay Wolfe is the “el jefe” behind THICC Burger, which they describe as a Black and Queer/Non-Binary-owned burger joint with L.A. roots. The roaming, old-fashioned concept has a mission to feed people with elevated nostalgic foods. Inspired by the burgers they ate around their Inglewood, Calif. neighborhood growing up, THICC keeps the spirit of the […] The post Punk Foodie’s Behind the Food: THICC Burger appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
What's a good place in Atlanta to get a couples massage?
Looking to get a couples massage as preferably in the Smyrna area. It'll be out first time at a massage. It doesn't have to be fancy or anything, I just want an awesome massage to get rid of all my knots that I've gotten from working as a nurse lol. Thanks in advance.——Posted by u/AndyK803.
CBS 46
Black Restaurant Week ATL: Continent Restaurant and Cigar Lounge
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - If Oxtail Lo Mein, Braised Lamb Shank, and Tamarind Wings speak to the soul then look no further than Continent Restaurant and Cigar Lounge. The Black-owned restaurant has been bringing the flavors of the Caribbean to Atlanta since 2021 and as its owners, Chef Scotley Innis and Aliya Huey, will tell you... it’s more than just the food, but the experience that will have you coming back for more.
wtvy.com
Hollywood of the South: How to become a movie extra
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - You don’t always need acting training to get your 15 seconds of fame in the Hollywood of the South. With so many TV shows and movies filmed in Georgia, there’s a growing number of opportunities for you to land a spot on the big screen — as an extra.
atlantafi.com
Super Friends Praise Fest Comes To Atlanta This Weekend
Downtown Atlanta is going to be jumping up and down in the spirit this weekend. The Super Friends Praise Fest is coming to town. The event is set for Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. The show, which will be hosted by social media influencers Lexi...
Eater
Five Atlanta Food and Drink Events to Check Out This Weekend
There’s rarely a day in Atlanta now when a pop-up dinner, food festival, or cool culinary soiree isn’t taking place around town. These food happenings are part of what helps keep Atlanta’s dining scene fun and vibrant. Each week, Eater sifts through Atlanta’s crowded events calendar and...
buckhead.com
Buckhead isn’t the same dining town it used to be
I have lived in Atlanta, specifically Buckhead, since my family moved here in 1978. The last time I moved back was after working and studying culinary arts in San Francisco in 2005. After spending time food-obsessed in the Bay Area, I returned with fresh eyes to a city evolving into the dining town I imagined it could be. While many diners and food writers lamented the lack of Michelin stars and James Beard awards, those who looked beyond the low-hanging fruit discovered an embarrassment of riches.
Eater
Take Note of These Four Restaurant Openings Around Atlanta
The Bun Factory recently opened in the former Melody Hot Pot (and before that Chef Liu) space at Pinetree Plaza on Buford Highway. The restaurant serves a mix of Chinese dumplings and dim sum as well as Thai and Malaysian fare, including red curry chicken and Penang curry, among other dishes listed on its extensive menu.
CBS 46
INTERVIEW: Nouveau Bar & Grill owner Ebony Austin
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Mariya Murrow interviewed Nouveau Bar & Grill owner Ebony Austin for Black Restaurant Week 2022. Austin discussed her experience opening a restaurant just before the COVID-19 pandemic, traveling and notable celebrities who have stopped into the restaurant. She shouted out Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Kandi Burruss for her support of Black-owned restaurants during the pandemic. Nouveau has locations in Jonesboro and College Park.
The Weeknd cranks out nearly 30 songs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta
Tens of thousands of fans poured into downtown Atlanta Thursday night for a date with The Weeknd. Abel Tesfaye, the Canadian singer-songwriter, better known to fans by his stage name, The Weeknd, brought The After Hours Til Dawn global stadium tour to Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The night kicked off with the...
AccessAtlanta
10 Black-owned boutiques in Atlanta to support
There is no question that Atlanta’s Black historical and cultural roots run deep in the city. With that comes the significance of Atlanta’s Black community and ultimately, the influence it has on the world. The city is home to an array of remarkable Black-owned local businesses that play...
Atlanta Magazine
Obi Ugwonali, MD
Dr. Obi Ugwonali is a double-board-certified orthopedic surgeon specializing in shoulder, elbow, wrist, microvascular, and hand surgery. Dr. Ugwonali is currently a partner in leadership at Peachtree Orthopedics in Atlanta. He is also the former chair of orthopedic surgery at Northside Hospital in Atlanta from 2011–2019 and the. former...
CBS 46
Atlanta neighbors frustrated by nitrous oxide use outside Widespread Panic show
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Neighbors in Midtown are frustrated by nitrous oxide use outside Widespread Panic concerts at the Fox Theatre. “It turns into absolute debauchery for two, four and five days at a time,” said Deford Smith, who lives near the Fox Theatre. Smith said a select group...
