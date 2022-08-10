ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanibel, FL

gulfshorebusiness.com

Crumbl Cookies launches first SWFL location in North Naples

Count on Crumbl Cookies being worth the wait for fans of the dessert shop chain who have anticipated its first Southwest Florida opening since announced last year that a franchise was coming to North Naples. After a ribbon-cutting and soft opening Thursday morning, the grand opening for Crumbl’s first regional...
NAPLES, FL
santivachronicle.com

Causeway Island Makever Update

Provided to The SantivaChronicle.com. Summer traffic and violations at the Sanibel Causeway Islands Park escalated this year, Jesse Lavender, director of Lee County Parks & Recreation, told members of the Sanibel & Captiva Islands Chamber of Commerce’s during an Aug. 10 business luncheon. The issue encouraged Lee County to step up its safety measures in Phase 2 of the park’s three-and-a-half-year, $8.5-million improvement project.
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

City Hall strategy for backlogged permits in Cape Coral

Staff will focus on the backlogged permits to aid the growing frustration in Southwest Florida’s largest city closing the office every Friday starting next week. While some are optimistic others fear another total pause in Cape Coral, like what happened in April. But, as of Friday, the city said that is not under consideration.
CAPE CORAL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

SWFL cities among top 10 in Q2 single-family home price gains

Despite escalating mortgage rates and slumping home sales nationally in the second quarter of 2022, Fort Myers, Naples and Punta Gorda rank among the top 10 metro areas with the largest year-over-year price gains, according to the National Association of Realtors’ rs’ latest quarterly report. Checking in behind the top-ranked Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, Arkansas market and Lakeland-Winter Haven, the Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island area saw a 28.9% increase compared to the second quarter of 2021 while No. 7 Cape Coral-Fort Myers saw a 27.8% jump and No. 9 Punta Gorda increased 27.4%. With median home price of $850,000, the Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island area was ranked the seventh most expensive market in the U.S.
FORT MYERS, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Economic development projects pending in South Cape

Booming business is always in-season in Cape Coral, and while some wait for the permit backlog to shake free, other projects in the city are taking a step forward, or even changing hands. A pair in the city’s South Cape are now at the forefront of what’s pending.
CAPE CORAL, FL
santivachronicle.com

Cause of Restaurant Fire Ruled Undetermined; Help For Employees

Photos/video by SC Associate Publisher Chuck Larsen. Officials from the Florida State Fire Marshal Office ruled the cause of a devastating fire Saturday, Aug. 6 at The Island Cow as undetermined. The popular restaurant on Periwinkle Way, next to the Community House, was so badly damaged it is unsafe to enter the building.
SANIBEL, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Dr. Alexandra Grace, D.O., M.P.H. Joins Gastroenterology Specialists of Southwest Florida

Naples, Florida, August 12th, 2022— Dr. Steven Meckstroth of Gastroenterology Specialists of Southwest Florida announces that Alexandra Grace, D.O., M.P.H. has joined the practice effective August 15, 2022. Located in Naples, Gastroenterology Specialists focuses on diagnosing and treating common gastrointestinal diseases, controlling various gastrointestinal symptoms, and maintaining overall digestive health.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

How Southwest Florida residents deal with invasive iguanas

A Southwest Florida man uses an unorthodox method to keep invasive iguanas out of his yard. In Cape Coral, iguanas are seen sunbathing along seawalls and running across yards, but Richard Dahlstrom has a plan to get rid of the pesky pest. He uses CDs in his yard to deter them. It’s been about a month since he put them up and he said his plants are grateful.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Gas prices drop to $2.38 for an hour in Fort Myers

For one hour on Thursday, drivers enjoyed paying $2.38 per gallon for gas in Fort Myers. While prices have dropped recently, they were even lower a year ago. A Sunoco gas station located at 2241 Park 82 Drive dropped the price for a gallon of gas to $2.38. Some drivers who saw the deal thought it was too good to drive by. Catherine Finning says the deal definitely took a burden off her shoulders, given prices rising in a variety of areas.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Wife of missing doctor filed for divorce same day he vanished off his boat

An intensifying search for the disappearance of a well-known doctor last seen at the Naples Bay Marina leaving his boat called Vitamin Sea. Court records show Chaundre Cross’ wife filed for divorce on Wednesday, the same day he vanished. While the boat’s been found and is sitting in Sanibel, so far, no trace of Doctor Cross.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Punta Gorda rebuilds community after 2004 Hurricane Charley destruction

Punta Gorda rebuilds the community after 2004 Hurricane Charley wiped out parts of the city. On August 13, 2004, Hurricane Charley struck Charlotte County leaving businesses and homes destroyed. Kevin Doyle, owner of Celtic Ray Public House said, “It was terrifying. We were pretty smug. We had a few pints,...
PUNTA GORDA, FL

