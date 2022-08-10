Read full article on original website
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Popular supermarket chain announces grand opening date for new Florida location this monthKristen WaltersCape Coral, FL
3 amazing places for a short holiday in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceJoshua ShefferBonita Springs, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com
Naples Courtyard by Marriott sells for $22.5 million
RB Naples LLC purchased the Courtyard by Marriott hotel at 3250 Ninth St. N. in Naples from D&L Hotel Investments II Naples LLC for $22.5 million. The property last sold in 2016 for $18.8 million.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Crumbl Cookies launches first SWFL location in North Naples
Count on Crumbl Cookies being worth the wait for fans of the dessert shop chain who have anticipated its first Southwest Florida opening since announced last year that a franchise was coming to North Naples. After a ribbon-cutting and soft opening Thursday morning, the grand opening for Crumbl’s first regional...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Fort Myers infrastructure issues highlighted by proposed residential development
Nearly 100 community members were joined by local government leaders at the town center of Pelican Preserve on Wednesday night to voice concern over a proposed residential development on the northeast corner of Treeline Avenue and Daniels Parkway in Fort Myers. The 64-acres is an agenda item for the city...
santivachronicle.com
Causeway Island Makever Update
Provided to The SantivaChronicle.com. Summer traffic and violations at the Sanibel Causeway Islands Park escalated this year, Jesse Lavender, director of Lee County Parks & Recreation, told members of the Sanibel & Captiva Islands Chamber of Commerce’s during an Aug. 10 business luncheon. The issue encouraged Lee County to step up its safety measures in Phase 2 of the park’s three-and-a-half-year, $8.5-million improvement project.
WINKNEWS.com
City Hall strategy for backlogged permits in Cape Coral
Staff will focus on the backlogged permits to aid the growing frustration in Southwest Florida’s largest city closing the office every Friday starting next week. While some are optimistic others fear another total pause in Cape Coral, like what happened in April. But, as of Friday, the city said that is not under consideration.
Homeowner's insurance canceled 2 months after buying Lehigh Acres home
Company downgrades and cancellations of homeowner's insurance are having a major impact on Floridians. An FGCU professor says one solution is to bring in more companies to help homeowners.
Marconews.com
‘We are astonished, ecstatic’ – Southwest Florida's best turtle nesting season on record
This is the best turtle nesting season on record for Bonita Beach, Vanderbilt Beach, Naples, Marco and Keewaydin Islands. “We are astonished, ecstatic,” exclaimed Eve Haverfield, president and founder of Turtle Time, a volunteer group that monitors sea turtles in South Lee County. “It is just incredible. We are just so, so thrilled.”
gulfshorebusiness.com
SWFL cities among top 10 in Q2 single-family home price gains
Despite escalating mortgage rates and slumping home sales nationally in the second quarter of 2022, Fort Myers, Naples and Punta Gorda rank among the top 10 metro areas with the largest year-over-year price gains, according to the National Association of Realtors’ rs’ latest quarterly report. Checking in behind the top-ranked Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, Arkansas market and Lakeland-Winter Haven, the Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island area saw a 28.9% increase compared to the second quarter of 2021 while No. 7 Cape Coral-Fort Myers saw a 27.8% jump and No. 9 Punta Gorda increased 27.4%. With median home price of $850,000, the Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island area was ranked the seventh most expensive market in the U.S.
This Florida City has been Called the Safest City in the Nation, and it is Part of the Blue Zone Project
Many people consider safety a factor when choosing a location to call home. And having plenty of green spaces and the ability to participate in healthy, outdoor activities may also be a plus. There's a city in Florida that may just check both those boxes.
capecoralbreeze.com
Economic development projects pending in South Cape
Booming business is always in-season in Cape Coral, and while some wait for the permit backlog to shake free, other projects in the city are taking a step forward, or even changing hands. A pair in the city’s South Cape are now at the forefront of what’s pending.
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
"Put It On Pete's Tab" is helping employees of the Island Cow restaurant
The non-profit "Put It On Pete's Tab" is raising funds for employees after a fire forced the Island Cow restaurant to close.
santivachronicle.com
Cause of Restaurant Fire Ruled Undetermined; Help For Employees
Photos/video by SC Associate Publisher Chuck Larsen. Officials from the Florida State Fire Marshal Office ruled the cause of a devastating fire Saturday, Aug. 6 at The Island Cow as undetermined. The popular restaurant on Periwinkle Way, next to the Community House, was so badly damaged it is unsafe to enter the building.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Dr. Alexandra Grace, D.O., M.P.H. Joins Gastroenterology Specialists of Southwest Florida
Naples, Florida, August 12th, 2022— Dr. Steven Meckstroth of Gastroenterology Specialists of Southwest Florida announces that Alexandra Grace, D.O., M.P.H. has joined the practice effective August 15, 2022. Located in Naples, Gastroenterology Specialists focuses on diagnosing and treating common gastrointestinal diseases, controlling various gastrointestinal symptoms, and maintaining overall digestive health.
WINKNEWS.com
How Southwest Florida residents deal with invasive iguanas
A Southwest Florida man uses an unorthodox method to keep invasive iguanas out of his yard. In Cape Coral, iguanas are seen sunbathing along seawalls and running across yards, but Richard Dahlstrom has a plan to get rid of the pesky pest. He uses CDs in his yard to deter them. It’s been about a month since he put them up and he said his plants are grateful.
WINKNEWS.com
Water to be shut off in parts on Cape Coral Monday for scheduled maintenance
The City of Cape Coral plans to shut off water to several areas on Monday while they conduct scheduled maintenance. The city says work will begin at 9 a.m. when they shut down the water at the intersection of Santa Barbara Boulevard and Nicholas Parkway NW. The city says the...
WINKNEWS.com
Gas prices drop to $2.38 for an hour in Fort Myers
For one hour on Thursday, drivers enjoyed paying $2.38 per gallon for gas in Fort Myers. While prices have dropped recently, they were even lower a year ago. A Sunoco gas station located at 2241 Park 82 Drive dropped the price for a gallon of gas to $2.38. Some drivers who saw the deal thought it was too good to drive by. Catherine Finning says the deal definitely took a burden off her shoulders, given prices rising in a variety of areas.
WINKNEWS.com
Wife of missing doctor filed for divorce same day he vanished off his boat
An intensifying search for the disappearance of a well-known doctor last seen at the Naples Bay Marina leaving his boat called Vitamin Sea. Court records show Chaundre Cross’ wife filed for divorce on Wednesday, the same day he vanished. While the boat’s been found and is sitting in Sanibel, so far, no trace of Doctor Cross.
WINKNEWS.com
Punta Gorda rebuilds community after 2004 Hurricane Charley destruction
Punta Gorda rebuilds the community after 2004 Hurricane Charley wiped out parts of the city. On August 13, 2004, Hurricane Charley struck Charlotte County leaving businesses and homes destroyed. Kevin Doyle, owner of Celtic Ray Public House said, “It was terrifying. We were pretty smug. We had a few pints,...
