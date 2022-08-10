ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oh Nah: Balenciaga Is Selling A Trash Bag Inspired Handbag For $1,790

By Martin Berrios
 3 days ago

Balenciaga is doubling down on its unusual approach to ready-to-wear fashion. They will be releasing trash bag-inspired handbags that cost $1,790.

As per High Snobiety , the luxury fashion house is upping the ante on polarizing wear. The brand has revealed they plan to drop a collection of carries that resemble your traditional trash bag. Formally called the Trash Pouch Demna, Balenciaga’s Creative Director, has revealed that the trash bag directly inspired him to create this piece. “I couldn’t miss an opportunity to make the most expensive trash bag in the world, because who doesn’t love a fashion scandal?” he explained to Women’s Wear Daily .

But to no surprise, it is constructed of some exotic materials including calfskin leather for the body and the matching strap. Additionally, we get a subtle logo placement at the bottom center of the bag. This piece will be available in several colors including blue, yellow, and classic white.

This is not the first time Balenciaga has left the public in awe with some of its designs. The sneaker community worldwide was sent into a frenzy when they released the Paris Sneaker which looked like it was just exploded by a bomb. Back in 2018, they released a seven-layer parka jacket that had six other jackets under it for no apparent reason.

The Balenciaga Trash Pouch will be available for the fall.

