Food & Drinks

Eater

Revival Fried Chicken and Smoked Meats Merge on Nicollet Avenue

Coming soon to Nicollet Avenue: Revival fried chicken and Carolina-style barbecue under one roof. Co-owners Nick Rancone and chef Thomas Boemer announced on Instagram that they’ll merge the restaurants at the Revival Smoked Meats location, at 4537 Nicollet Avenue, on August 14th. The original Revival, which helped kickstart a fried chicken renaissance in the Twin Cities when it opened in 2015, will close.
12tomatoes.com

Cajun Cabbage and Sausage

Cabbage has long been one of my go-to veggies. When I don’t know what to make there’s usually something delicious to be had from a head of cabbage. This Cajun cabbage and sausage recipe combines the classic flavors of sausage and cabbage with an unexpected secret ingredient that elevates this dish into a meal that is sure to be requested again and again.
People

Eric Adjepong's Salmon Tacos with Crunchy Slaw

"This is a perfect recipe for the end of summer and start of the school year," says Eric Adjepong, who is dad to daughter Lennox, 3. "With its fresh and colorful ingredients, it's a great dish to make with children to get them excited in the kitchen," adds the Top Chef alum and host of Food Network's Alex vs America, which airs at 9 p.m. ET on Food Network and discovery+.
butterwithasideofbread.com

CHICKEN GARLIC BUTTER PASTA

Chicken Garlic Butter Pasta packed with garlic, parmesan cheese, pasta & tender chicken. Simple, flavorful chicken dinner recipe that is quick & easy to make!. If you are looking for a simple and easy 30-minute dinner recipe then look no further because this is it! Garlic butter chicken pasta is made with a few ingredients and minutes of prep, serve it up as a quick dinner option or as a sensational meal for a family gathering.
The Kitchn

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

Don’t open up a jar of marinara: Fra diavolo is a spicy tomato sauce that comes together almost as quickly and tastes so much better. Plus, you can’t get that fresh seafood flavor and pieces of shrimp from anything jarred. This spicy-tomato based sauce makes enough to coat one full pound of pasta.
12tomatoes.com

Baked Meatballs and Rice

An easy one-pan dinner where the oven does most of the work. Dinner doesn’t always have to be something super colorful and creative — sometimes what you really need is something that’s maybe a little basic but sure to please, and sure to comfort. That’s this Baked Meatballs and Rice. It’s a one-dish wonder where the oven does most of the work for you and rice and meatballs are cooked right in the same baking dish. In other words, it takes all the dinner stress right out of a busy weeknight, no problem.
The Daily South

Tartar Sauce

Creamy, zesty, tangy tartar sauce simply completes a fish fry. Sure, cocktail sauce is tasty, but there is nothing like the combo of crisp fried fish (especially catfish) dunked into tartar sauce. The acidity of the sauce balances the richness of the fried crust while smoothing out the fishy flavors. If you've ever been burned by store-bought sauce that was more gloppy than creamy, more blah than snappy, rest assured that you can easily make your own tartar sauce that beats the socks off anything you can buy at the store.
thecountrycook.net

Smoked Cajun Smashed Potatoes

Smoked red potatoes topped with a deliciously creamy cajun sauce take these Smoked Cajun Smashed Potatoes over the top and make the perfect side dish!. If you know me, then you know that I love to use my smoker whenever I can. These Smoked Cajun Smashed Potatoes have become one of my favorite recipes. They are absolutely packed with flavor, from the seasoning to the sauce, everything works so well together. These work great as an appetizer or a side dish to some of your favorite meals. If you want a showstopper side dish, then you need to make this Smoked Cajun Smashed Potato recipe!
