Springfield, IL

WAND TV

Bus grants to assist public transit

DECATUR, Ill (WAND) – Decatur and Springfield are receiving millions of dollars in federal grant money according to Congressman Rodney Davis, (R) Illinois. Decatur will get $16.8 million. Springfield will collect $5.9 million from a Low-No Emissions program designed to support the transition of the nations public transit bus fleets to cleaner burning energy.
DECATUR, IL
starvedrock.media

Illinois quick hits: State fair begins; rural health grants announced; student driver shot

The Illinois State Fair is officially underway. A ribbon-cutting ceremony and parade took place Thursday to kick the festivities off. The annual fair at the state’s capitol runs through Aug. 21 and features various attractions and events. Famous fair food from 155 food vendors including foot-long corn dogs, kettle corn, funnel cakes and lemonade will be available for purchase.
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

The Illinois State Fair opens today

The Illinois State Fair will open with a flourish at the Grandstand this year. Ahead of the annual Twilight Parade, harness racing will begin at noon today according to Rebecca Clark, State Fair Manager. Your browser does not support the audio element. A free ice cream social will be held...
ILLINOIS STATE
wcbu.org

UIS ends contract with DCFS for training investigators

The University of Illinois Springfield has elected to discontinue its contract with the state’s Department of Children and Family Services to offer simulation training for DCFS investigators in a house on campus. The university decided against renewal of the agreement because the state had not followed its best-practice recommendation...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Local nursing homes fined by state

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Several central Illinois nursing homes are being fined by the state. The Illinois Department of Public Health released its 2022 second quarterly report. Showing nursing homes violating the nursing home care act. Here’s a list of nursing homes in Central Illinois who are being fined for a Type A violation. This […]
ILLINOIS STATE
wnns.com

Grant Middle School Receives Support From Local State Farm ® Agent

(Springfield, IL— August 11, 2022)—Local State Farm Agent Mark Cortesi in Springfield, is. demonstrating what it means to be a Good Neighbor by stepping up to help local students at. Grant Middle School. This Friday, State Farm Agent Mark Cortesi will be collecting school. supplies at his office...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Our Town Mt. Zion: Morse Driveways, Inc

Robby Morse Owner/Operator of Morse Driveways, Inc, joins us with details on his asphalt paving business. We pave driveways, parking lots, repair roadways, R/R crossings – Seal coat and crackfill. Driveway or parking lot issues. We are a locally owned family business in Decatur, IL since 1991. We hold...
DECATUR, IL
geneseorepublic.com

Multi-year IDOT construction plan includes Springfield-area projects

A $34.6 billion, six-year program to address aging transit infrastructure that was announced Friday includes several projects in Springfield. Funded in-part by the Rebuild Illinois program and federal investment, the Illinois Department of Transportation plan will improve roads, bridges, transit, rail, airports and ports all over the state. A grand...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Springfield Wyndham files third proposal

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The Wyndham hotel filed another proposal Tuesday to convert parts of its hotel into apartment buildings.  This is the third proposal by the Wyndham’s owner, selling the current hotel to New York developer Good Homes Inc. and converting 275 of its 400 hotels into apartments.  “For good of Downtown Springfield and […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
edgarcountywatchdogs.com

Shelby County Board Meeting – Circus Video Included

While the Shelby County Board pays a company to basically point out how many different problems they have, which included adding more problems to be solved during last night’s meetings, we sit back and have to laugh because we have been pointing out those very same problems for years and never charged them a penny. The entire meeting video is below, and we urge fresh popcorn and drinks as the show is like none other we have witnessed in some time.
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
Education
wmay.com

Verbal Clashes Raise City Council Tensions

Things are getting contentious around “the horseshoe,” the nickname for the area where aldermen sit in the Springfield City Council chambers. Alderwoman Lakeisha Purchase issued a call Tuesday night for her colleagues to show more respect to one another. That came after Purchase had a tense exchange a week ago with Alderman Shawn Gregory over who’s causing problems for residents and businesses in some city neighborhoods. Gregory apologized for interrupting Purchase, but said he stands by his comments objecting to her characterizations of homeless people in the area. Meanwhile, a debate over changes to zoning rules for some cannabis businesses became personal when Alderwoman Kristin DiCenso said the issue was being pushed by an alderman whose son has an interest in such a business.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Citing Low Attendance. Legacy Of Giving Festival Suspends Donations To Charities For Now

A Springfield music festival for charity has notified participating non-profits that it won’t be able to make any donations to them for now. The Legacy of Giving Music Festival was held in June in downtown Springfield. Non-profit organizations provide volunteer labor for the festival, in exchange for receiving donations that in the past have ranged from $1,000 to $3,000. But now, festival organizers have notified the charities that a sharp dropoff in attendance this year has left them unable to make any donations, but that they are looking into other events to make up for it.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

$19.8 million railroad overpass grant goes to Springfield

Springfield, Ill (WAND) – Springfield will soon benefit from another railroad relocation project. This one in the form of a $19.8 million grant for an overpass. The overpass will be over Norfolk Southern and Illinois Midland tracks on North Grand Avenue. The heavily traveled stretch of road on the north end of the city is near Robin Roberts Stadium and Lanphier High School.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

City Attorney Gives Green Light To Revised Wyndham Zoning Attempt

Springfield’s city attorney says a New York developer can proceed with a revised zoning request to allow some of the Wyndham City Centre downtown to be converted to apartments. The City Council has twice rejected the request, which initially called for 400 apartments and 80 hotel rooms in the...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Deputy City Treasurer Seeks To Move Up To Top Spot

With Springfield city treasurer Misty Buscher hoping to move up to the mayor’s office, her top deputy is hoping to replace Buscher as city treasurer. Colleen Redpath Feger has served as deputy treasurer for four years, and has announced her candidacy to run for the top job in the office in next spring’s city elections. Feger is the daughter of Ward 1 Alderman Chuck Redpath. She says in a statement she’s not running for the title or fame, but to serve the people of Springfield.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Herald & Review

Ripple Motor Show returns to Mount Zion for second year

DECATUR — Now is the opportunity to show off your wheels. The Ripple Motor Show will be open for the public to view vehicles of all kinds from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Mount Zion Convention Center, 1400 Mount Zion Parkway. Admission is free. Registration for participants will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a cost of $20.
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Springfield Memorial Hospital opens renovated maternity suites

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield Memorial Hospital has finished renovations to its Family Maternity Suites. The $3.87 million project involved 23,464 square feet of space on the nonprofit hospital’s seventh floor. The renovations included ten labor rooms, nine postpartum rooms and two obstetric emergency spaces, as well as a...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
1470 WMBD

Bailey’s wife’s social media comments under scrutiny

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Darren Bailey’s campaign for governor is again under scrutiny due to posts on his wife’s social media. Springfield’s WMAY reports one of Cindy Bailey’s posts, dating back to 2016, showed her calling on people to cancel their Netflix accounts for “normalizing homosexuality”. Others raised doubts about the 2020 election, and included endorsement of a “no migrants” policy.
SPRINGFIELD, IL

