95.3 MNC
Reading scores among 3rd graders still down
Third grade reading scores are slightly lower in the area, though South Bend has seen some improvement. The new IREAD 2022 results have been released, in advance of the 2022-2023 school year. WSBT reports that 1 in 5 Hoosier 3rd graders does not show reading proficiency. Statewide, just under 82%...
95.3 MNC
More electric school buses are being added to Michigan roads
Schools in rural Michigan are considering electric school buses. Seven school districts received state and federal funding three years ago for a pilot program to test the viability of electric school buses, one of the first programs of its kind in the nation. There were a total of 17 buses put on the roads.
95.3 MNC
Life on the road becoming too pricey for many Michigan truckers
Life on the road is getting more and more expensive for Michigan’s independent truck drivers. There are a number of factors playing into the loss of drivers in the state. The price of diesel fuel soared to near 6 dollars a gallon. Truck prices have doubled. Parts have become difficult to come by.
95.3 MNC
Northern parts of Michigan saw the season’s first frost Friday morning
The National Weather Service in Marquette reported some frost on the roofs around the nearby town of National Mine, with temperatures around 35° degrees through much of the Upper Peninsula. Meanwhile, inland areas of the northern and central parts of the Lower Peninsula dropped into the upper 30s, with...
95.3 MNC
St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office reviewed initial investigation of Dante Kittrell death
The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office has reviewed the initial investigation into the death of 51-year-old Dante Kittrell, who died more than two weeks ago after he pointed a gun at police officers during a stand-off near Coquillard Elementary School after threatening to harm himself. The Prosecutor’s Office says...
