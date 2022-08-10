ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Reading scores among 3rd graders still down

Third grade reading scores are slightly lower in the area, though South Bend has seen some improvement. The new IREAD 2022 results have been released, in advance of the 2022-2023 school year. WSBT reports that 1 in 5 Hoosier 3rd graders does not show reading proficiency. Statewide, just under 82%...
SOUTH BEND, IN
More electric school buses are being added to Michigan roads

Schools in rural Michigan are considering electric school buses. Seven school districts received state and federal funding three years ago for a pilot program to test the viability of electric school buses, one of the first programs of its kind in the nation. There were a total of 17 buses put on the roads.
MICHIGAN STATE
Life on the road becoming too pricey for many Michigan truckers

Life on the road is getting more and more expensive for Michigan’s independent truck drivers. There are a number of factors playing into the loss of drivers in the state. The price of diesel fuel soared to near 6 dollars a gallon. Truck prices have doubled. Parts have become difficult to come by.
MICHIGAN STATE
