Three teenagers vacationing in South Carolina were issued citations for mistreating an alligator after they allegedly tied the creature up in a pond because they were bored. Officers with Beaufort County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a group of teens who tied up an alligator at a rental property near Folly Field Beach on Hilton Head Island last week, per Island Packet. The teens, two 16-year-olds and a 19-year-old, were visiting from Connecticut when they saw an alligator swimming in a pond in their backyard and decided to capture it because they were "bored," they later told officers.

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO