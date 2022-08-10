COLE COUNTY, Mo. – A warrant has been issued in Cole County for a Jefferson City man believed to be enroute to California with his three-year-old daughter. Authorities say Thomas Chee is charged with parental kidnapping after he reportedly picked up his child from daycare Friday and left the state. Police indicate his cellular phone was pinged in York, Nebraska that night. It is believed Chee is heading to Santa Rosa, California, where his mother resides.

COLE COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO