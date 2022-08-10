Read full article on original website
KMZU
Ramp Closure in Jefferson City Closure Scheduled to Begin Monday, August 15
CALLAWAY COUNTY – The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) reminded motorists today of the planned closure of the southbound U.S. Route 63 connector ramp north of Jefferson City. Contractors will close the southbound Route 63 exit ramp to westbound U.S. Route 54 in order to safely complete rehabilitation work on the bridge over Oilwell Road.
KMZU
Drive to Feed Kids and Missouri FFA to pack 150,000 meals for families in need
SEDALIA, MO - As a part of Missouri Farmers Care Foundation's Drive to Feed Kids, over 900 FFA members and agricultural leaders will join together at the Missouri State Fair on Tuesday, August 16, for the Missouri FFA Day of Service. Together volunteers will pack over 150,000 meals, to feed Missouri children and families in need.
KMZU
Serious injuries sustained in Camden County accident
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. – A Brumley woman is seriously injured in a single vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at approximately 5:47 p.m. on Route T at Teer Drive. A southbound vehicle, driven by 34-year-old Bonnie Z. Stewart, overturned on the left side and continued to skid along the roadway until it traveled off the right side of the roadway.
KMZU
Warrant issued for parental kidnapping in Cole County
COLE COUNTY, Mo. – A warrant has been issued in Cole County for a Jefferson City man believed to be enroute to California with his three-year-old daughter. Authorities say Thomas Chee is charged with parental kidnapping after he reportedly picked up his child from daycare Friday and left the state. Police indicate his cellular phone was pinged in York, Nebraska that night. It is believed Chee is heading to Santa Rosa, California, where his mother resides.
KMZU
Two-year-old hospitalized after near drowning incident
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. – A two-year-old is hospitalized after nearly drowning at Lake of the Ozarks Wednesday night. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at approximately 8:07 p.m. at Terra Vista Road. The child reportedly wandered away from the residence and was later located in the water. Rescuers were able to resuscitate him at the scene.
