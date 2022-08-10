Read full article on original website
Related
monument.health
Allison Farella, CRN, receives DAISY Award
CUSTER, S.D. (Aug. 11, 2022) – Allison Farella, a Clinical Resource Nurse at Custer Hospital, has received the prestigious DAISY Award. A national program, the award is presented to nurses who go above and beyond for their patients and community. She was nominated by a patient’s mother. “Allison...
newscenter1.tv
“Hope in the Heartland” to Premiere in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The film, “Hope in the Heartland: Closing the Health Care Gap,” is set to have its Rapid City premiere on August 16th, 2022. Additional screenings will also take place in Aberdeen and Sioux Falls. The short film, produced by the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) and South Dakota film director Wes Eisenhauer, showcases three stories from hardworking South Dakotans who have experienced tremendous barriers to care for themselves and their families.
newscenter1.tv
Feeding South Dakota the recipient of a bountiful donation for ending hunger across the state
SPEARFISH, S.D.— Feeding South Dakota received a $25,000 gift from First Interstate Bank and the First Interstate BancSystem Foundation for their first-ever “Believe in Local” grant campaign, which will be used to end hunger across the entire state. 40 non-profits across the bank’s 14-state reach will receive...
kbhbradio.com
City of Sturgis holds closing ceremonies for 82nd Annual Rally
STURGIS, S.D. – The city of Sturgis officially closed the 82nd Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally by holding closing ceremonies Saturday afternoon. The ceremony began with the unveiling of the logo for the 83rd rally, which incorporates the city’s new iconic “S” logo with the number 83 in the middle.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bikers choose this Airbnb for Sturgis Rally
Termes is a musician who travels for his work. When the pandemic hit in 2020, the work started drying up when the pandemic hit in 2020. Termes splits his time between Bozeman, Montana, and Spearfish but in 2020, he was worried about income and wanted to be around family.
KELOLAND TV
Bikers from the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally begin the trek home
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Bikers are starting to head home after spending time at this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. After a full week in the Black Hills, Michele McCarthy and her group are headed back to Massachusetts. “It was our first time here so it was a...
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City families treated to shopping sprees to get kids back-to-school ready
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Thanks to Love Inc., several families in the Rapid City area got some much needed help with their children’s back-to-school shopping early Saturday morning. Every year, Love Inc. teams up with local churches and organizations in the community for their annual Clothe-A-Kid event, which...
newscenter1.tv
Meade County Sheriff to say goodbye to the Sturgis Rally soon
STURGIS, S.D. – With the last media briefing Friday afternoon, conversation centered on Sheriff Ron Merwin since he’s nearly done working his last Rally. Merwin has been sheriff since 1990, but has been around for 40 of the 82 rallies. “It’s kind of bittersweet,” he said. “My first...
IN THIS ARTICLE
sdpb.org
Six more injury accidents reported at Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
The Highway Patrol reports six more injury accidents at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, but no additional deaths. Four of the accidents resulted in serious injuries, including two airlifts to Rapid City hospitals. One airlift was a 55-year-old male driver who was eastbound on U.S. Highway 14A, swerved to avoid an object in the road and struck a sign in the ditch 3 miles southwest of Lead. The other was a 56-year-old female driver who collided with another driver attempting to make a U-turn onto U.S. Highway 385, 16 miles south of Deadwood. The driver making the U-turn was not injured.
KEVN
Hundreds of coats donated to 5 Black Hills children homes
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With temperatures reaching the high 90s Wednesday, thinking about winter coats may not be at the top of most people’s priority lists. However, Coats for Kids is already looking ahead with their 11th year donating winter coats to the Children’s Home Society in the Black Hills.
newscenter1.tv
Sturgis leaves its mark on one man – and for a good reason
MEADE COUNTY, S.D. — Michael Anderson from Oregon is leaving the 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally with a very special gift for his wife, Joyce. “The one I picked is a pinup girl of my wife, and she doesn’t know it,” Anderson said, pointing to a nearly finished tattoo on his upper-right arm. “It’s a bit of a surprise.”
newscenter1.tv
Road work in Western Rapid City preparing to wrap up
RAPID CITY, S.D.– Road work in the West Chicago and Omaha Street area of Rapid City could be wrapping up soon. According to the South Dakota Department of Transportation, the three-year project to expand the number of east and west-bound lanes will be completed in weeks. By adding the extra lane, officials are aiming to effectively increase the flow of traffic in the area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newscenter1.tv
Black Hills Farmers Market celebrates over three fruitful decades of service
RAPID CITY, S.D. – In recognition of National Farmers Market Week, the Black Hills Farmers Market has released a full day’s worth of events for Saturday, August 13 to celebrate. Beginning at 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning, kits will be available for children to participate in the Great Zucchini...
custercountychronicle.com
SAR responds to injured rock climber
Custer County Search and Rescue (SAR) and Custer Ambulance Service was dispatched July 30 at 2:04 p.m. for a report of an injured rock climber who had fallen 30 feet from a spire along the Needles Highway, just up the road from the Cathedral Spires Trailhead parking area. SAR officials say the climber’s rope probably saved him from a longer fall but the report stated he had landed on some rocks, making it likely a serious situation.
KEVN
Pedestrian hit on Omaha Street in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A pedestrian was hit by a car on Omaha Street in Rapid City around 10 p.m. Wednesday. The pedestrian, whose name was not released, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. According to Rapid City police, the car was westbound on Omaha Street and...
kbhbradio.com
Motorcycle racer dies from injuries sustained in rally crash
STURGIS, S.D. – A fixture in the motorcycle racing world died of injuries sustained in a crash during motorcycle races held in Sturgis this week for the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Ron Brefka, or “Ronster,” as he’s known in the industry, was injured in a crash Tuesday at the...
Sturgis Rally traffic almost halfway to 500,000
Through day four, the traffic count for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is nearly halfway to 500,000.
hhhistory.com
The Adams House, a Modern Marvel and yet Abandoned
Sitting on a prime piece of land, four parcels to be exact, is Deadwood, South Dakota’s crowning architectural glory. The Adams House. Many articles had been written about it in its heyday. One local newspaper reporter wrote: “When completed the residence will equal in point of beauty anything of its kind west of Omaha.”
mitchellnow.com
SD Highway Patrol Sturgis Rally Tally through Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Compiled from 6 a.m. Saturday August 6, 2022, to 6 a.m. Thursday August 11, 2022. Item Sturgis Rapid City District District Total Last Year to Date. At 6:17 a.m., Wednesday, Dickson Drive, within Sturgis city limits: A 2020 Volvo semi-truck and trailer was eastbound on Interstate 90, near mile marker 32, went off the roadway to the right, eventually into a private yard, and hit the front of a residential home. The 68-year-old female driver of the truck and the 65-year-old male passenger both suffered minor injuries and were taken to the Sturgis hospital. The driver was wearing a seatbelt and the passenger was not. The 74-year-old male resident of the home was not injured.
kotatv.com
Angostura drowning victim’s body is recovered
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The body of a person who drowned at Angostura Reservoir was recovered Wednesday morning. The person reportedly was swimming at Hobie Beach Tuesday, went underwater and failed to surface. The South Dakota Game, Fish and Park; Fall River County Sheriff’s Office; Pennington County Search &...
Comments / 0