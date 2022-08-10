Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Amarillo man indicted on multiple arson charges
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to court documents filed by the Randall County District Clerk, Robert Roberts was indicted on multiple charges of arson on Wednesday in connection with multiple fires that were started in May. According to court documents, Roberts was indicted on eight counts of “Arson, Enhanced” on August 10. In May, deputies […]
1 man dead after morning shooting in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reported that one person is dead after a shooting that took place Friday Morning. According to APD, at 7:55 a.m. on August 12, officers found the body of Miguel Sapien Gutierrez, 58, dead at the 2400 block of northwest 15th Ave. A second man was taken to the […]
The Disturbing Disappearance of Steven Koecher from Amarillo, Texas
His name is Steven Koecher, he was a graduate of Amarillo High School in Texas back in 1998. Though when Steven went missing he was living in Utah. He was actively looking for work and had made a trip to Henderson, Nevada on December 13, 2009. His family thought he might be job hunting so he could make his rent.
Only In Amarillo: What In The World Is This Burglar Wearing?
Alright, I'm a bit behind on the curve here, but I did a double take when I saw this post. Amarillo Crime Stoppers, a local page geared towards recruiting help from the public in solving area crimes, made a most about a recent burglary that occurred in the 6000 block of S. Western on July 25th.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cold Cases In Amarillo? New Law May Help Solve Them.
It's the most infuriating thing on the planet for police and families. No, I'm not talking about someone's house getting broken into, although that would be infuriating. I'm talking about violent crimes. Assault, rape, murder. While law enforcement does an incredible job in tracking down those people that commit these crimes, there are always a few that they just can't seem to find enough evidence on.
abc7amarillo.com
1 killed, 2 injured in 4-vehicle fiery head-on crash in Potter County
POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — One person is dead and two others injured in a four vehicle fiery head-on crash in Potter County. According to preliminary information from the Texas Department of Public Safety, a semi-truck headed south on RM 1061 crossed the center stripe and crashed head-on into a U-Haul truck towing a passenger vehicle near Saddleback Road.
KFDA
Officials working on a crash on Boys Ranch road
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - DPS and emergency responders are working on a crash at Boys Ranch Road and Saddleback Drive. According to a witness, four cars are involved in the crash. More information will be given once available.
2 arrested after 14 pounds of drugs seized in Carson County
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Texas Department of Public Safety released information on a Tuesday traffic stop where troopers seized around 14 pounds of suspected cocaine in Carson County. According to a DPS news release, a DPS Trooper stopped Carina Alvarado, 34, and passenger Martin Gonzalez, 33, both of Van Nuys, California around […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Red Light Cameras About To Be Obliterated From Amarillo
They're pesky. They're annoying. They cause us anxiety and panic. And now, they're about to be gone. What exactly am I referring to? I'm talking about those red light cameras that like to snap our picture on a bad hair day. I mean, they even like to get us when we look our best, but they'll no longer be able to catch those live-action shots of us driving.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers searching for aggravated assault suspect
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers asked the community for help locating Isaac Joel Chavez, wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to crime stoppers, Chavez was described as a 27-year-old man standing 6 feet tall and weighing 200 pounds, with brown […]
KFDA
Authorities release identity of 3 involved in deadly crash on FM 1061 near Valle de Oro
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities said one person is dead and two others are injured after a crash this morning on Farm-to-Market Road 1061 near Valle de Oro. About 9:40 a.m. today, three vehicles crashed, causing two to catch fire. Texas Department of Public Safety said a truck tractor towing...
1 dead, 2 injured in Thursday Potter County crash
Update (5:22 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo district of the Texas Department of Transportation said that RM 1061 is now reopened after Thursday morning’s wreck in Potter County. Update (11:45 a.m.) Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety provided information on the Thursday morning accident in northwest Potter County. Officials said that a semi-truck […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFDA
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted for aggravated assault
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for aggravated assault charges. Isaac Joel Chavez is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Chavez is 27-year-old Hispanic man, he weighs 200 pounds and is six feet tall...
Enormous Oopsie! Car Slams Into Office On Wolflin Ave
Sometimes things happen in life. All I have to say is thank goodness for insurance. I was taking my son to his therapy appointment yesterday. It was a normal afternoon, this was something we did a thousand times. We got there early and we were waiting in the car, something we've done a thousand times.
kgncnewsnow.com
One Dead After Friday Morning Shooting
The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a Friday morning shooting that left one man dead. At 7:55 am officers were called to the 2400 block of Northwest 15th Avenue after receiving word of shots being fired. When they arrived they found 58-year-old Miguel Sapien Gutierez already deceased, with a second...
Vehicles involved in major northwest Potter County crash
Update (10:30 a.m.) Officials from the Amarillo district of TxDot said that the major accident location is near RM 1061 and Tascosa Road, causing all lanes to be closed from RM 2381 to the Potter County line. Northbound traffic will be able to detour south on RM 2381 to I-40 and then west to US […]
Panhandling in Amarillo: Is the Begging Getting Out of Hand?
I was driving around Amarillo the other day. I had several errands to run all over the city and one thing I kept noticing was nearly every intersection had panhandlers. I looked at my fella and asked, "is it just me or are there more and more panhandlers these days."
What is Really With Those Random Legs Outside Amarillo?
You probably drive by these all the time. Heck, you may not have even noticed them. They are like the Cadillac Ranch. You could miss it all off the highway unless you know they are there or looking for them. I am talking about those weird somewhat legs off of...
A Tragic Anniversary for Musical Drama Texas Staff and Cast
It seems like just yesterday but also years away. The news came out that five Texas cast members were killed in a crash. I remember when the news hit. I grew up in Canyon so many of my friends either worked for Texas in the hospitality portion or many were dancers or cast. I, like many, was waiting to hear the names. I was highly worried about who was dead.
Building Popular for Transients in Amarillo Goes Up in Flames
Another building in Amarillo goes up in flames. The Amarillo Fire Department was called out to a structure fire in the 700 block of N. Jefferson on Tuesday, August 9th, at 9:57 PM. When arriving at the location at 702 N. Jefferson, firefighters found a large garage with fire and smoke coming from the building.
KBAT 99.9
Midland, TX
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
540K+
Views
ABOUT
KBAT 99.9 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://kbat.com
Comments / 0