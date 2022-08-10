ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo man indicted on multiple arson charges

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to court documents filed by the Randall County District Clerk, Robert Roberts was indicted on multiple charges of arson on Wednesday in connection with multiple fires that were started in May. According to court documents, Roberts was indicted on eight counts of “Arson, Enhanced” on August 10. In May, deputies […]
AMARILLO, TX
B106

The Disturbing Disappearance of Steven Koecher from Amarillo, Texas

His name is Steven Koecher, he was a graduate of Amarillo High School in Texas back in 1998. Though when Steven went missing he was living in Utah. He was actively looking for work and had made a trip to Henderson, Nevada on December 13, 2009. His family thought he might be job hunting so he could make his rent.
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Amarillo, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Amarillo, TX
101.9 The Bull

Cold Cases In Amarillo? New Law May Help Solve Them.

It's the most infuriating thing on the planet for police and families. No, I'm not talking about someone's house getting broken into, although that would be infuriating. I'm talking about violent crimes. Assault, rape, murder. While law enforcement does an incredible job in tracking down those people that commit these crimes, there are always a few that they just can't seem to find enough evidence on.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

1 killed, 2 injured in 4-vehicle fiery head-on crash in Potter County

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — One person is dead and two others injured in a four vehicle fiery head-on crash in Potter County. According to preliminary information from the Texas Department of Public Safety, a semi-truck headed south on RM 1061 crossed the center stripe and crashed head-on into a U-Haul truck towing a passenger vehicle near Saddleback Road.
POTTER COUNTY, TX
KFDA

Officials working on a crash on Boys Ranch road

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - DPS and emergency responders are working on a crash at Boys Ranch Road and Saddleback Drive. According to a witness, four cars are involved in the crash. More information will be given once available.
BOYS RANCH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liquor Stores#Rams#Property Crime#The Party Stop#Katv#Amarillo Police
101.9 The Bull

Red Light Cameras About To Be Obliterated From Amarillo

They're pesky. They're annoying. They cause us anxiety and panic. And now, they're about to be gone. What exactly am I referring to? I'm talking about those red light cameras that like to snap our picture on a bad hair day. I mean, they even like to get us when we look our best, but they'll no longer be able to catch those live-action shots of us driving.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 dead, 2 injured in Thursday Potter County crash

Update (5:22 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo district of the Texas Department of Transportation said that RM 1061 is now reopened after Thursday morning’s wreck in Potter County. Update (11:45 a.m.) Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety provided information on the Thursday morning accident in northwest Potter County. Officials said that a semi-truck […]
POTTER COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KFDA

Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted for aggravated assault

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for aggravated assault charges. Isaac Joel Chavez is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Chavez is 27-year-old Hispanic man, he weighs 200 pounds and is six feet tall...
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Enormous Oopsie! Car Slams Into Office On Wolflin Ave

Sometimes things happen in life. All I have to say is thank goodness for insurance. I was taking my son to his therapy appointment yesterday. It was a normal afternoon, this was something we did a thousand times. We got there early and we were waiting in the car, something we've done a thousand times.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

One Dead After Friday Morning Shooting

The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a Friday morning shooting that left one man dead. At 7:55 am officers were called to the 2400 block of Northwest 15th Avenue after receiving word of shots being fired. When they arrived they found 58-year-old Miguel Sapien Gutierez already deceased, with a second...
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

A Tragic Anniversary for Musical Drama Texas Staff and Cast

It seems like just yesterday but also years away. The news came out that five Texas cast members were killed in a crash. I remember when the news hit. I grew up in Canyon so many of my friends either worked for Texas in the hospitality portion or many were dancers or cast. I, like many, was waiting to hear the names. I was highly worried about who was dead.
TEXAS STATE
KBAT 99.9

KBAT 99.9

Midland, TX
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
540K+
Views
ABOUT

KBAT 99.9 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kbat.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy