wbiw.com
Stars finish fourth in Puckett Invitational
ELLETTSVILLE – Bedford North Lawrence finished fourth in the season-opening Puckett Invitational at Edgewood during boys high school cross country action on Saturday morning. The Stars totaled 104 points. Crawfordsville won the title in the five-team field with 29, followed by Edgewood (30) and Indy Genesis (94). In the...
wbiw.com
Stars finish second at Otter Creek
COLUMBUS – Bedford North Lawrence finished second in the 11-team Columbus East Invitational during girls high school golf action at Otter Creek on Saturday afternoon. The Stars posted a team total of 347. No.14 Columbus North, with medalist Ava Bunker carded an incredible round of 5-under 67, won the event with 331.
wbiw.com
Starry night as BNL dominates scrimmage with Bluejackets
BEDFORD – Of all the constellations hovering in the night sky, Ursa Major is the most famous, the “great bear” that features the instantly recognizable “Big Dipper.” Doesn’t require a Hubble telescope to find it. Just look up. Mitchell got a great view of perfectly-aligned Stars, a zodiac of football brilliance, on Friday night.
wbiw.com
Dragons catch fire to conquer BNL in opener
BEDFORD – Bedford North Lawrence, in the tentative first step of the rebuilding process, had to start somewhere. Silver Creek shed some light on just how much ground that step needs to cover. The Dragons scored seven goals in the final 28 minutes of the first half and rolled...
thedailyhoosier.com
2025s Sisley and Haralson each plan two more IU basketball visits, McKenney also coming
The state of Indiana’s top prospects in the class of 2025 both plan to make two more visits to Bloomington in the coming months. 2025 forward Trent Sisley will visit Indiana for Hoosier Hysteria on Oct. 7 his father told The Daily Hoosier, and he’ll make a return visit on Nov. 30 when Indiana hosts North Carolina as part of the Big Ten / ACC Challenge.
wbiw.com
IU will serve beer at all soccer, football, baseball, and softball games
BLOOMINGTON – Fans over 21 attending Hoosier men’s and women’s soccer matches at Indiana University’s Bill Armstrong Stadium can now enjoy beer to enhance their experience. The addition of beer sales at Bill Armstrong Stadium is in line with past decisions to introduce beer sales at...
wbaa.org
Purdue and IU to separate and split IUPUI campus
Ndiana University and Purdue University announced Friday a vision to split IUPUI into two separate institutions. The change is designed to retain graduates and improve the local and state workforce. IUPUI has been a joint venture for 52 years, but the property is owned and operated by IU, with certain...
iu.edu
IU Bloomington move-in begins Aug. 14; classes start Aug. 22
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Indiana University Bloomington students will soon begin moving into residence halls for the 2022-23 school year, with more than 7,500 students arriving between Sunday, Aug. 14, and Tuesday, Aug. 16. All students moving into residence halls at IU Bloomington will go through a centralized check-in process at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall when they arrive on campus.
wamwamfm.com
Meet the New WHS Principal
This week on Focus on the Community on WAMW, we will meet the new Washington High School Principal, Brian Holland. Holland is a 1993 graduate of Washington High School and says it is great to be back home. He tells us a little more about his family…. Holland went on...
hoosieragtoday.com
Greene County’s Red Frazier Bison Ranch Presents Unique Dishes at the Indiana State Fair
When’s the last time you’ve had bison meat? You can try several unique bison dishes from an Indiana bison farm while you’re visiting the Indiana State Fair. “Give bison meat a try. Give us a try,” says Zack Martin, owner of Red Frazier Bison Ranch near Bloomfield in Greene County.
wbiw.com
Krystal Shelter files for Mitchell Community Schools Board District 2 seat
BEDFORD – Krystal Shelter has filed for the Mitchell Community Schools Board seat. She will face off against incumbent Chris Shaw, who has served as the president of the school board of trustees. Four people have filed for the North Lawrence Community School Board of Trustees. North Lawrence Community...
Indiana Bison farm one of this year's featured farmers at the Indiana State Fair
On approximately 320 acres across the rolling hills of Greene County, Indiana you will find the Red Frazier Bison Ranch.
Bloomington man back home after heart transplant
After months of waiting and dozens of hours of rehab, Jeff Taber says he's excited to be returning to the "fun chaos" of home.
vincennespbs.org
VU pays homage to former mayor
A new historical marker at Kimmell Park will honor the park’s namesake. During the Great Depression, Vincennes Mayor Joseph Kimmell procured WPA funds to construct Kimmell Park near Vincennes University. In 2015, the city transferred ownership to the university. Three million dollars in improvements soon followed. To pay homage...
wbiw.com
Students will return to the Bloomington IU campus on Monday, August 22 – Officials address Covid concerns
BLOOMINGTON – As thousands of students return to the Bloomington Indiana University campus to begin classes on Monday, August 22 for the fall semester classes. IU officials are preparing for another school year of navigating COVID, according to Dr. Aaron Carroll, IU’s chief medical officer. He is optimistic the upcoming fall semester to be close to “normal” considering the global pandemic.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Rebecca Mitchell Treece
Rebecca Mitchell Treece, 56, of Bedford passed away at her home on Friday, July 15, 2022. She was born in Bedford to John Hopper and Doris Sears. She is survived by her children, Ian Borders of Avoca, Ethan Borders of Bedford, and Autumn Borders of Bedford. Cremation with no services...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Richard Hutton Sr.
Richard Hutton, Sr., of Bedford, passed away at 7:15 a.m. on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Stonebridge Health Campus. Born February 22, 1932, in Bedford, he was the son of Herschel Hutton, Sr., and Mary Nina (Isom) Oexmann. He married Velva L. Hutton on July 16, 1949, and she preceded her in death on July 5, 2022. He retired as a millwright from General Motors in 1987. A train enthusiast, he owned the Choo Choo Station for many years. He was a member of the Bedford Masonic Lodge14 F&AM. He enjoyed spending time with the grandkids and traveling with his wife, especially out west.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Priscilla June Briscoe
Priscilla June Briscoe, 89, of Bloomington, passed away Monday, August 8, 2022, at Indiana University Health Bloomington Hospital. Born July 30, 1933, in Mitchell, she was the daughter of Earl Franklin and Margaret “Maggie” Jewell (Beasley) Tirey. June married Robert Lee Briscoe on July 23, 1952, and he survives.
wbiw.com
Police Log: August 11, 2022
11:46 p.m. Shawn Dearborn, 44, Bedford, wanted on a warrant for failure to appear, driving while driver’s license suspended with a prior conviction. 11:46 p.m. Brandon Ashley, 37, Michigan City, possession of meth. Incidents – August 11. 12:02 a.m. Agency assist at O and 16th streets. 1:59 a.m....
wbiw.com
City of Mitchell lifts boil order
MITCHELL – The City of Mitchell has lifted the boil order for residents on Lehigh Cement, Cherry Street, Greenwood Street, and East Warren Street. The boil order was issued after a water main break.
