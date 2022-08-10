ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, IN

wbiw.com

Stars finish fourth in Puckett Invitational

ELLETTSVILLE – Bedford North Lawrence finished fourth in the season-opening Puckett Invitational at Edgewood during boys high school cross country action on Saturday morning. The Stars totaled 104 points. Crawfordsville won the title in the five-team field with 29, followed by Edgewood (30) and Indy Genesis (94). In the...
ELLETTSVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Stars finish second at Otter Creek

COLUMBUS – Bedford North Lawrence finished second in the 11-team Columbus East Invitational during girls high school golf action at Otter Creek on Saturday afternoon. The Stars posted a team total of 347. No.14 Columbus North, with medalist Ava Bunker carded an incredible round of 5-under 67, won the event with 331.
LAWRENCE, IN
wbiw.com

Starry night as BNL dominates scrimmage with Bluejackets

BEDFORD – Of all the constellations hovering in the night sky, Ursa Major is the most famous, the “great bear” that features the instantly recognizable “Big Dipper.” Doesn’t require a Hubble telescope to find it. Just look up. Mitchell got a great view of perfectly-aligned Stars, a zodiac of football brilliance, on Friday night.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Dragons catch fire to conquer BNL in opener

BEDFORD – Bedford North Lawrence, in the tentative first step of the rebuilding process, had to start somewhere. Silver Creek shed some light on just how much ground that step needs to cover. The Dragons scored seven goals in the final 28 minutes of the first half and rolled...
BEDFORD, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

2025s Sisley and Haralson each plan two more IU basketball visits, McKenney also coming

The state of Indiana’s top prospects in the class of 2025 both plan to make two more visits to Bloomington in the coming months. 2025 forward Trent Sisley will visit Indiana for Hoosier Hysteria on Oct. 7 his father told The Daily Hoosier, and he’ll make a return visit on Nov. 30 when Indiana hosts North Carolina as part of the Big Ten / ACC Challenge.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbaa.org

Purdue and IU to separate and split IUPUI campus

Ndiana University and Purdue University announced Friday a vision to split IUPUI into two separate institutions. The change is designed to retain graduates and improve the local and state workforce. IUPUI has been a joint venture for 52 years, but the property is owned and operated by IU, with certain...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
iu.edu

IU Bloomington move-in begins Aug. 14; classes start Aug. 22

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Indiana University Bloomington students will soon begin moving into residence halls for the 2022-23 school year, with more than 7,500 students arriving between Sunday, Aug. 14, and Tuesday, Aug. 16. All students moving into residence halls at IU Bloomington will go through a centralized check-in process at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall when they arrive on campus.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wamwamfm.com

Meet the New WHS Principal

This week on Focus on the Community on WAMW, we will meet the new Washington High School Principal, Brian Holland. Holland is a 1993 graduate of Washington High School and says it is great to be back home. He tells us a little more about his family…. Holland went on...
WASHINGTON, IN
vincennespbs.org

VU pays homage to former mayor

A new historical marker at Kimmell Park will honor the park’s namesake. During the Great Depression, Vincennes Mayor Joseph Kimmell procured WPA funds to construct Kimmell Park near Vincennes University. In 2015, the city transferred ownership to the university. Three million dollars in improvements soon followed. To pay homage...
VINCENNES, IN
wbiw.com

Students will return to the Bloomington IU campus on Monday, August 22 – Officials address Covid concerns

BLOOMINGTON – As thousands of students return to the Bloomington Indiana University campus to begin classes on Monday, August 22 for the fall semester classes. IU officials are preparing for another school year of navigating COVID, according to Dr. Aaron Carroll, IU’s chief medical officer. He is optimistic the upcoming fall semester to be close to “normal” considering the global pandemic.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Rebecca Mitchell Treece

Rebecca Mitchell Treece, 56, of Bedford passed away at her home on Friday, July 15, 2022. She was born in Bedford to John Hopper and Doris Sears. She is survived by her children, Ian Borders of Avoca, Ethan Borders of Bedford, and Autumn Borders of Bedford. Cremation with no services...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Richard Hutton Sr.

Richard Hutton, Sr., of Bedford, passed away at 7:15 a.m. on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Stonebridge Health Campus. Born February 22, 1932, in Bedford, he was the son of Herschel Hutton, Sr., and Mary Nina (Isom) Oexmann. He married Velva L. Hutton on July 16, 1949, and she preceded her in death on July 5, 2022. He retired as a millwright from General Motors in 1987. A train enthusiast, he owned the Choo Choo Station for many years. He was a member of the Bedford Masonic Lodge14 F&AM. He enjoyed spending time with the grandkids and traveling with his wife, especially out west.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Priscilla June Briscoe

Priscilla June Briscoe, 89, of Bloomington, passed away Monday, August 8, 2022, at Indiana University Health Bloomington Hospital. Born July 30, 1933, in Mitchell, she was the daughter of Earl Franklin and Margaret “Maggie” Jewell (Beasley) Tirey. June married Robert Lee Briscoe on July 23, 1952, and he survives.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: August 11, 2022

11:46 p.m. Shawn Dearborn, 44, Bedford, wanted on a warrant for failure to appear, driving while driver’s license suspended with a prior conviction. 11:46 p.m. Brandon Ashley, 37, Michigan City, possession of meth. Incidents – August 11. 12:02 a.m. Agency assist at O and 16th streets. 1:59 a.m....
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

City of Mitchell lifts boil order

MITCHELL – The City of Mitchell has lifted the boil order for residents on Lehigh Cement, Cherry Street, Greenwood Street, and East Warren Street. The boil order was issued after a water main break.
MITCHELL, IN

