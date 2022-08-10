Read full article on original website
virginiasports.com
Virginia Falls to Charlotte in Preseason Opener
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Despite two late goals from Virginia’s Phil Horton, the Cavalier men’s soccer team dropped its preseason opener against Charlotte by a score of 3-2 on Saturday night (Aug. 13) at Klöckner stadium. Goals (Assists) 9’ – Charlotte: Kameron Lacey (Alex Willis)
virginiasports.com
Hoos Dominate Opener in Italy
ROME — When he walked into the ancient structure that inspired Thomas Jefferson to build the Rotunda, the last thing University of Virginia men’s basketball coach Tony Bennett expected Saturday was to be recognized by one of the Pantheon’s staffers. But that’s what happened. Among the...
This Week in Virginia Basketball News - August 12th
Catch up on all the latest news and storylines around the UVA men's basketball program
virginiasports.com
Godfrey, Spaanstra Named Presesason All-ACC
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Junior midfielder Lia Godfrey and fifth-year forward Alexa Spaanstra have been named preseason All-ACC selections by the league’s coaches it was announced by the conference on Thursday (Aug. 11). Godfrey is coming off a sophomore campaign in which she earned All-America honors for the second...
streakingthelawn.com
WATCH: Highlights from UVA Basketball’s 76-24 win over Stella Azzurra
As the Virginia Cavaliers took a win in their first game in Italy 76-24 over Stella Azzurra, UVA has released highlights from the Wahoos’ dominant showing with a number of new faces impressing. Isaac Traudt, Ben Vander Plas, Ryan Dunn, and Leon Bond all featured in this outing and made cases for immediate playing time come early November.
pagevalleynews.com
Shenandoah’s 12U Major/60 All-Stars make history twice with World Series appearance
WATERVILLE, MAINE, Aug. 12 — While the Shenandoah 12U Major/60 All-Stars ended their seven-day run at the 2022 Cal Ripken World Series on Friday afternoon with a record of 2-5, they came within one game of playing for the Iron Man Bracket championship. In addition, they made history TWICE...
WSLS
1st and 10 Camp Tour: Brookville returns with an experienced, physical offensive line
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Brookville head coach Jon Meeks has been coaching for more than two decades but entering 2022, he’s reached a “first”. “We have seven current varsity players that started for me as freshmen on varsity,” Meeks said. “It’s very rare. You might have one or two freshmen per year.”
cbs19news
#16 Camps | Hornets hungry for more success
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Inside the gym at Orange County High School the hornets are fighting through every challenge thrown their way. “We got a lot of fight in us and we just got to make sure we handle adversity good," said senior offensive lineman Chase Rollins, "We're not gonna give up.”
touropia.com
12 Best Cities in Virginia to Live and Visit
The first state to be settled in 1607, Virginia has a rich history, culture and heritage to delve into lots of spellbinding scenery. This makes it a fabulous place to live, visit and vacation with all its small towns and cities offering up something new, old and interesting to enjoy.
WHSV
RCBL Finals: Bridgewater wins wild, extra-inning game to even series, 1-1
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The RCBL Finals are now tied, 1-1, after Bridgewater outlasted Stuarts Draft in a wild contest Friday night in game two of the series. The Reds defeated the Diamondbacks, 13-12, in 12 innings. Blake Sipe scored the winning run in the bottom of the 12th inning on a play in which Stuarts Draft was charged with three separate errors.
Moment of silence marks 5 years since Charlottesville rally: 'Never forget'
Friday marked five years since white nationalists clashed with counter protesters in the wake of the Unite the Right Rally in Charlottesville on Aug. 12, 2017.
Liberty News
Virginia Secretary of Education among speakers at All-Faculty Orientation
Thursday’s All-Faculty Orientation brought in an array of special speakers to launch Liberty University’s new academic year, including Virginia Secretary of Education Aimee Rogstad Guidera, who recognized Liberty for its critical role in higher education. “The governor wants to make Virginia the best place to live, to work,...
UV Cavalier Daily
WHITE: This unfortunately won’t be our last cry for help
The events that occurred in Charlottesville both on and off Grounds in August 2017 should have taught the University community an invaluable lesson about the needs of its marginalized students. That Friday night, a group of people marched on our Grounds espousing hate and protested in downtown Charlottesville the following day, resulting in a clash with counter protesters that was extremely violent and deadly. When I learned what happened, I was only a junior in high school, still reeling from the new reality posed by former president Donald Trump’s election. I would not come to the University until two years later, and by then I had a general idea of what I could and could not expect when it came to protecting marginalized students. And now, five years after the events of Aug. 11 and 12, what I can still expect as a marginalized student is less than the bare minimum — to not feel fully safe in a space where racism has been as fundamental as it has been enduring.
NBC 29 News
Spam calls claiming to be hospitals on the rise
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There is a new type of spam call that might have you thinking that your loved one is in the hospital. UVA Health assures that they would never ask for your personal information, and to trust your gut if you encounter one of these calls. “The...
Detroit News
Charlottesville hired a Black police chief to heal. Then it fired her
The final meeting of the day left Charlottesville's police chief stunned and fearing for her safety, so RaShall Brackney unholstered her gun and held it by her side as she left headquarters one night in June 2021. The first Black woman to head the Virginia city's police department wasn't worried...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County authorities recover deceased individual from the Rivanna River
Albemarle County Police and Albemarle County Fire and Rescue responded to a call for a suspected body in the Rivanna River between Riverbend Drive and Free Bridge Saturday morning. Crews discovered a deceased individual along the bank. The body was removed from the river and is being transported to the...
Mic
What happened to Charlottesville’s Robert E. Lee statue?
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.—There is nothing that makes Charlottesville’s Market Street Park stand out. Parks always exist for a reason. Sometimes it’s innocent, like to celebrate a city’s natural beauty. While Charlottesville has no shortage of that, Market Street Park is relatively lackluster. Located in the city’s historic district, it’s not big at all, about one block. When I decide to check it out, I damn near walk past the park altogether.
cbs19news
Police say body found in Rivanna River
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Albemarle County officials report a body has been found in the Rivanna River. According to a release, the Albemarle County Police Department and Department of Fire Rescue responded to a call about a suspected body in the river around 11 a.m. Saturday. The body...
Report: VDOT didn’t apply lessons learned from 2018 Interstate 81 backup
RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Transportation failed to apply lessons learned from a 2018 snow incident that left travelers stranded for hours on Interstate 81 near Bristol, according to a report by the state inspector general’s office. The report examined the shortcomings of VDOT and other state agencies during an early January […]
NBC 29 News
VSP respond to Interstate 64 accident
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A crash on Interstate 64 at the 108 Mile Marker near Crozet occurred around 7 a.m., Wednesday, August 10. Virginia State Police say a Toyota SUV hauling a camper was headed eastbound when it ran off the road and overturned. Traffic was disrupted while crews...
