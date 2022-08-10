WARSAW — Michael Bergen, CIMA, Investment Strategist at Alderfer Bergen & Co. in Warsaw, recently obtained the Certified Investment Management Analyst certification. Fewer than two percent of financial services professionals hold CIMA certification, which is delivered by Investments & Wealth Institute and is the only credential designed specifically for financial advisors and investment consultants. Bergen has been a partner at Alderfer Bergen & Co. since 2004 and is responsible for investment management including customized portfolio design, implementation and monitoring. Bergen holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Indiana University. “We are strong proponents of lifetime learning, with the goal of providing our clients with excellent advice and service,” Bergen said.

WARSAW, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO