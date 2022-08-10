Read full article on original website
Thallemer: More Input Will Happen Before US 30 Decisions
WARSAW – The idea of a limited access freeway replacing the heavily traveled US 30 across Indiana has been discussed for nearly a decade and it will likely be another two decades before it all comes together. But the long-term proposal has reached the point where a few property...
2 Indiana projects awarded $19.5 million for transportation infrastructure
In order to receive funding, projects were evaluated on several criteria, including safety and environmental sustainability, among other factors.
Plans announced for Fort Wayne winery
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The city that is flush with breweries will now be getting its first official winery. Vinland Reserve Winery announced on Facebook that they will be opening up shop on the city’s north side. Officials say it will be located on the southeast corner of Union Chapel and Diebold Roads, and plan to open in 2023.
James Ramsey
James Daniel Ramsey, 77, Warsaw, died at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester. James was born March 7, 1945, in Peru, to Roscoe and Clarrissia Gertrude (Hand) Ramsey. He graduated from Bunker Hill High School, Bunker Hill, in 1963. James enlisted in the U.S....
K21 Grant Goes Toward Providing Fresh, Local Produce For CCS
WINONA LAKE — The K21 Health Foundation has awarded a grant of $54,500 to Combined Community Services for the purpose of providing fresh, local produce to people in the community. CCS, a Warsaw-based non-profit, has partnered with Noble Gnome, a Mentone-based farm that’s committed to reducing food insecurity in...
McKee Mortuary Hosts Seminar In North Manchester
NORTH MANCHESTER — McKee Mortuary will host an informational seminar at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in the Blocher Room at the North Manchester Public Library, 405 N. Market St. The focus will be on the advanced planning process, Medicaid eligibility and asset preservation with attorney Mark Frantz,...
County OKs Money For Housing TIF Research
WARSAW — The Kosciusko County Council approved Thursday, Aug. 11, the Redevelopment Commission spending a maximum of $25,000 initially to look into the formation of a housing tax increment finance district near Syracuse. Council Vice President Joni Truex, who also is the Redevelopment Commission president, said the Commission met...
These Indiana cities are among the cheapest to live in nationwide
INDIANAPOLIS — People across the country are feeling the sting of inflation. If you are looking for somewhere to move in order to lessen the impact, two Indiana cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in. Business and personal finance site Kiplinger used calculations of living expenses...
Michael Bergen Earns Investment Certification
WARSAW — Michael Bergen, CIMA, Investment Strategist at Alderfer Bergen & Co. in Warsaw, recently obtained the Certified Investment Management Analyst certification. Fewer than two percent of financial services professionals hold CIMA certification, which is delivered by Investments & Wealth Institute and is the only credential designed specifically for financial advisors and investment consultants. Bergen has been a partner at Alderfer Bergen & Co. since 2004 and is responsible for investment management including customized portfolio design, implementation and monitoring. Bergen holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Indiana University. “We are strong proponents of lifetime learning, with the goal of providing our clients with excellent advice and service,” Bergen said.
Record Hog Price Goes Higher
(Porter County, IN) - A Wanatah area woman lost her battle with cancer, but she lives on in the hearts of a community shelling out a world record price for her 10-year-old son's hog. What was thought to be the sale price of $102,000 was reached during the livestock auction...
Four Winds Casino South Bend to celebrate opening of expanded gaming area
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The Four Winds Casinos will host a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the grand opening of its expanded gaming area. The gaming floor which has more than 45,000 square feet of room will include 850 slot machines, 11 table games, a new high limit area and an additional cage and cashier area.
Barn Destroyed Sunday Morning North Of Sidney
SIDNEY — Firefighters and tankers from eight fire departments responded to a barn fire north of Sidney. The highway, from CR 650S to CR 725S, was closed to traffic. The barn was located at 6778 S. SR 13, Sidney. Sidney Fire Department was notified of the fire around 8:20...
How Fort Wayne, Indiana Is Courting VW To Build New Scouts in the Home of the Original
Ryan DuVall of Harvester HomecingScout CEO Scott Keogh visited the area last weekend and even spoke with city officials at an IH truck festival.
One Person Airlifted From Detroit Street Crash
WARSAW — One person was flown to a Fort Wayne Hospital following a two-vehicle crash at Gilliam Drive and Detroit Street, Warsaw, Saturday evening, Aug. 13. The number of other injured persons was not available. Warsaw Police, Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory and Lutheran EMS were called to the intersection at...
Laura Saldana — PENDING
Laura L. Saldana, 66, Warsaw, died peacefully Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at her home in Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Could rebirth of the Scout SUV happen in Indiana?
Is it possible the announced reincarnation of the Scout brand sport utility vehicle will occur in Fort Wayne, where the original rugged vehicle was born in 1961 at the International Harvester plant? Automotive publication The Drive is reporting Scott Koegh, the incoming chief executive officer of Volkswagen’s Scout brand, visited the city last weekend during an International Harvester owners’ event.
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 3:03 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, 2500 block of East Oak Lane, Warsaw. Auto theft was reported. Value of $15,000. 2:57 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, 2500 block of East Oak Lane, Warsaw. A purse was stolen from a vehicle....
Judge Touts Importance Of Alternative Juvenile Detention Program
WARSAW – Grant funding for the two JDAI coordinator positions has dried up, but the Kosciusko County Council found a way Thursday to keep the two positions going at least for the rest of the year and possibly for 2023. Council President Sue Ann Mitchell told the rest of...
New Conservation Officers Include Two From Noble County
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana DNR Division of Law Enforcement held graduation ceremonies today at the Indiana Government Center South in Indianapolis. Twenty-five new Indiana conservation officers officially joined the division during the event. Conservation Officer Andrew Harmon, the 2021 James D. Pitzer Officer of the Year, administered the oath...
Jerry Ressler
Jerry Lee Ressler, 73, died at 9:48 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at Goshen General Hospital, Goshen. He was born April 8, 1949. In 1973, Jerry married Barbara Beachy; she preceded him in death. In 2013, Jerry married Rutha Rhodes; she survives in Goshen. Jerry is survived by a daughter,...
