Charlottesville, VA

NBC12

‘Unite the Light’ remembrance walk honors sacrifices made 5 years ago in Charlottesville

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Many gathered at First Baptist Church in Charlottesville Friday night to honor and remember the sacrifices made five years ago during the Unite the Right rally. Four local faith-based organizations, including Charlottesville Clergy Collective, Beloved Community Cville, Congregate Charlottesville, and the African American Pastors Council, organized...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

UVA Health uses eczema treatment to lessen COVID-19 deaths

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health is working on a treatment that targets an allergic immune response to the coronavirus. An eczema treatment for asthma is being examined as a way to help those hospitalized with severe COVID-19. ”If you had high levels of this il-13 you were more likely...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

