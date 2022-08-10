Read full article on original website
NBC12
‘Unite the Light’ remembrance walk honors sacrifices made 5 years ago in Charlottesville
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Many gathered at First Baptist Church in Charlottesville Friday night to honor and remember the sacrifices made five years ago during the Unite the Right rally. Four local faith-based organizations, including Charlottesville Clergy Collective, Beloved Community Cville, Congregate Charlottesville, and the African American Pastors Council, organized...
NBC12
Volunteers help students get ready for school with Ultimate Backpack Supply Drive
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The fifth annual Ultimate Backpack Supply Drive was once again a huge success. Hundreds of volunteers piled into the Arthur Ashe Center Thursday to stuff backpacks with school supplies for students in need. “It was amazing. There was way more people than I expected, and it’s...
NBC12
UVA Health uses eczema treatment to lessen COVID-19 deaths
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health is working on a treatment that targets an allergic immune response to the coronavirus. An eczema treatment for asthma is being examined as a way to help those hospitalized with severe COVID-19. ”If you had high levels of this il-13 you were more likely...
