HARRISON, N.J. — Facundo Torres scored early and goalkeeper Pedro Gallese made it stand up as Orlando City blanked the New York Red Bulls 1-0 on Saturday.Torres staked Orlando City (10-10-6) to a lead in the 17th minute with his fifth goal of the season. Júnior Urso and Alexandre Pato notched assists on the score.Gallese made one save to help end a three-match losing streak. Orlando's last win was a 1-0 decision over Inter Miami on July 9. Orlando had gone 0-3-2 since then..Carlos Miguel Coronel failed to make a save for the Red Bulls (10-9-7).New York outshot Orlando 15-2, but both teams only had one shot on goal.
Lassi Lappalainen's goal in the 69th minute was the difference as CF Montreal defeated the host Houston Dynamo 3-2 on Saturday night. Montreal (13-8-4, 43 points) extended its unbeaten streak to six games. It moved into second place in the Eastern Conference, a point ahead of NYCFC, which lost at Inter Miami CF on Saturday. Montreal's seven road wins are tied for the most in the Eastern Conference.
Lappalainen's goal sends Montreal past Dynamo 3-2
HOUSTON (AP) — Lassi Lappalainen scored the only goal of the second half and CF Montreal held off the Houston Dynamo 3-2 on Saturday. Lappalainen found the net in the 69th minute — with an assist from Joaquín Torres — for his second goal this season for Montreal (13-8-4). Sebastián Ferreira gave Houston (7-14-4) a 1-0 lead in the 12th minute with his eighth goal of the season, but Romell Quioto scored on a penalty kick for Montreal three minutes later to tie the match. Alistair Johnston scored in the 28th minute to give Montreal a 2-1 lead, but Daniel Steres answered for the Dynamo in the 36th to send the game to halftime tied at 2-2.
