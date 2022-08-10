ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison, NJ

CBS New York

Torres, Gallese lead Orlando City over Red Bulls

HARRISON, N.J. — Facundo Torres scored early and goalkeeper Pedro Gallese made it stand up as Orlando City blanked the New York Red Bulls 1-0 on Saturday.Torres staked Orlando City (10-10-6) to a lead in the 17th minute with his fifth goal of the season. Júnior Urso and Alexandre Pato notched assists on the score.Gallese made one save to help end a three-match losing streak. Orlando's last win was a 1-0 decision over Inter Miami on July 9. Orlando had gone 0-3-2 since then..Carlos Miguel Coronel failed to make a save for the Red Bulls (10-9-7).New York outshot Orlando 15-2, but both teams only had one shot on goal.
ORLANDO, FL
ESPN

CF Montreal add to road win total by beating Dynamo

Lassi Lappalainen's goal in the 69th minute was the difference as CF Montreal defeated the host Houston Dynamo 3-2 on Saturday night. Montreal (13-8-4, 43 points) extended its unbeaten streak to six games. It moved into second place in the Eastern Conference, a point ahead of NYCFC, which lost at Inter Miami CF on Saturday. Montreal's seven road wins are tied for the most in the Eastern Conference.
HOUSTON, TX
Harrison, NJ
Sports
State
New York State
City
Harrison, NJ
NBC Sports Chicago

Eddie Olczyk added to Seattle Kraken broadcast team

The Seattle Kraken officially introduced Eddie Olczyk as the new color commentator for the Kraken's broadcast. "The Kraken have made an immediate impact since entering the league and I'm very excited to be joining the organization and getting to know their amazing fans," Olczyk said in a statement. "I'm looking forward to bringing my experience, passion and love for the game of hockey to Seattle and to the ROOT SPORTS broadcasts."
SEATTLE, WA
Tyler Pasher
The Associated Press

Lappalainen's goal sends Montreal past Dynamo 3-2

HOUSTON, TX

