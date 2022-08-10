ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Business Insider

7 settings you should change in Safari to enhance your privacy

If you use Safari on your Mac, iPhone, or iPad, you can enable settings to enhance your privacy while web browsing. You can easily disable cookies, change your search engine to DuckDuckGo, hide your IP address, and more. Here are seven of the top ways to make your online activity...
TECHNOLOGY
Apple Insider

Spigen Enzo leather case review: Luxury iPhone 13 protection at a price

The Spigen brand is most oft known for its budget-friendly array of cases. Its new luxurious Enzo iPhone 13 model proves that the case maker has a few more tricks up its sleeve. There's a good chance you've heard of Spigen before. It's a widely popular brand of affordable cases...
TECHNOLOGY
CNN

22 travel journals for documenting your next adventure

The best travel journals can help you document notable moments that happen on your adventures. Whether you want to remember funny things your kids said, keep a record of interesting things you experienced along the way or document all the different places you’ve been, including cities and countries as well as the planes, trains and automobiles you took to get there, a travel journal is the perfect companion.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gadget Flow

10 Best tech gadgets of 2022 that everyone should buy

Each year amazes us with its new tech developments, and 2022 is no different. Whether it’s a phone with illuminating rear strips or a super cool update to popular Sony headphones, the best tech gadgets of 2022 take innovation to the next level. One of 2022’s most noteworthy smartphones...
ELECTRONICS
Soccer
Sports
Apartment Therapy

Check Your Storage Bins — These Are the Most Valuable Vintage LEGO Sets

Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via Instagram and/or Twitter. Follow. published...
SHOPPING
Golf.com

These 3 clever short-game tips will shave strokes off your card | Tour Validated

Ask any good player and he or she will tell you that the key to shooting lower scores is having a solid short game. Sure, it’s fun to crush balls off the tee, but unless you know how to navigate the all-important shots around the green with proficiency, the distance of your tee shots matters next to nothing if you can’t get up and down.
GOLF
DIY Photography

Apple users – Stop using AirPrint to print your photos

This is something that’s never even occurred to me, but then, not being a Mac user, it wouldn’t. For those that don’t know, Mac users have this thing called AirPrint. It’s basically a service that allows you to send stuff straight to your printer over WiFi without even having to download and install a driver. It just works. I’ve used it in the past during my iPhone days to print PDFs with a regular mono laser printer and it’s a fantastic feature.
SOFTWARE

