Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
Niki: Nicole review – introspective indie from an artist in search of her sound
Familiar love stories and shades of Phoebe Bridgers characterise the young American’s delicate second album
Denise Dowse, ‘Beverly Hills: 90210’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star, Dead At 64
Actress Denise Dowse, known for her work on Beverly Hills: 90210 and Grey’s Anatomy, died on Saturday at 64 years old. The actress has been in a coma and word came down on Saturday night that she is now dead. “I want to take this moment to thank our...
ewrestlingnews.com
Postponed Jeff Hardy Hearing Gets Official Date
It was reported that the scheduled pre-trial hearing for Jeff Hardy was pushed back sixty days at the request of the star’s legal team. According to Pwinsider, the pre-trial will now be set for October 19th. Hardy was arrested back in June for a DUI and has been suspended indefinitely without pay by AEW. Tony Khan has stated that Hardy won’t return until he completes treatment and can maintain his sobriety.
