We’ll acknowledge that National Bowling Center, owner of Warren Lanes in Phillipsburg, is under no obligation to consider the impact on a local community when it sells one of its properties. That said, it wouldn’t hurt to be a good neighbor – and potentially build up some goodwill in a local community – by ensuring the property goes to a seller that at least attempts to suggest that the future of the site holds the potential of something inspiring. Another convenience store and gas station along Memorial Parkway is among the most uninspired uses that we can conceive. But that’s the deal in the works between the bowling center and developer PBXDEV 2, LLC, which recently submitted plans to the town to purchase the property, demolish the bowling alley and build a 24-hour QuickChek. We’ve got nothing against QuickChek, just like we’ve got nothing against the Wawa that’s practically across the street or the other Wawa that’s just down the road. But let’s face it: Memorial Parkway is rapidly becoming the sort of commercial corridor that makes motorists passing through think, “Boy. This place really has nothing special going on. Better speed up so I can get to Easton sooner.” Not that Warren Lanes was a beacon for all, but at least it offered something more than a tank of gas and breakfast sandwiches that have been sitting under a heat lamp for several hours. We’re not sure how far along this QuickChek deal has come, but the bowling center could do a small town and its residents a big favor by considering other offers. In the meantime, Phillipsburg needs to take a hard look at this corridor and find a way to make it more appealing to developers who can think creatively.

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO