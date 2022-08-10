Read full article on original website
Lancaster Farming
Fifth-Grader Shows Alpacas, Goats and Cows at Montour-Delong and Bloomsburg Fairs
NESCOPECK, Pa. — Caitlyn O’Connor, a fifth-grader from Central Columbia School District in Luzerne County, doesn’t have the luxury of screen time this summer — she is busy caring for a herd of 12 alpacas, 13 goats, half a dozen cows, two dogs and a mini-horse on her parents’ 20-acre farm, Sidehill Pastures. While the 10-year-old enjoys language arts and science in school, she would rather be outside caring for her animals, much like her parents.
Lancaster Farming
Avian Influenza Found in Northampton County Backyard Flock
Pennsylvania has recorded its first outbreak of avian influenza in a backyard flock this year, the first detection in the state since June. A backyard flock in Northampton County, Pennsylvania, was depopulated Aug. 11, State Veterinarian Kevin Brightbill told industry members Friday. The bird owner reported neurological symptoms in ducks...
Starfest returns to Hopewell Furnace
The National Park Service and the ChesMont Astronomical Society invite the public to attend this year’s Starfest event Saturday, August 20th from 6:00pm to 11:00pm at Hopewell Furnace National Historic Site. This free event will include formal presentations and kid’s activities starting at 7:00pm followed by opportunities to observe...
Avian flu in Pa.: New cases found on Lehigh Valley farm; nearby N.J. farmers now on alert.
The detection of extremely infectious bird flu on a Northampton County farm this week is Pennsylvania’s first case in two months and the first in a backyard flock. Because of the case’s proximity to New Jersey, poultry farmers in neighboring Warren County now are instructed to be on alert for highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI.
Dr. Oz didn’t get permission for Musikfest visit, ArtsQuest says
U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz went against Musikfest’s policy when he walked through the festival grounds just months before Election Day, according to a festival spokeswoman. The Republican candidate made campaign stops at two Bethlehem businesses and the Bethlehem FOP Lodge on Saturday, where he chatted with residents and...
Lancaster Farming
Northampton Cooperative Small Animal Auction
Northampton, Mass.Aug. 9, 2022Report Supplied by Auction. Eggs: 6.25 doz; Assorted: 4.25 doz.
A List of the Best Amish Country Restaurants in Pennsylvania
Being able to sit down for a relaxing homemade meal at one of Pennsylvania's many Amish restaurants is a luxury we will never take for granted. From all you can eat buffets to charming food counters, here is a list of some of Amish country's best, and most delicious restaurants. Keep reading to learn more.
Dr. Mehmet Oz makes campaign stop at central Pa. diner
Kenny Aumack happened to be passing Capitol Diner in Dauphin County when he spotted Dr. Mehmet Oz, Republican U.S. Senate candidate. “I’m just here for a picture,” said Aumack, of Lindenwold, N.J., as he waited in the diner’s parking lot. “He’s a celebrity.”. Dozens of...
Doubleheader steam locomotives pull Reading & Northern Iron Horse Ramble
The Reading & Northern Passenger Department held its Iron Horse Ramble on Saturday, August 13, 2022, traveling from the Reading Outer Station in Muhlenberg Township to Jim Thorpe in Carbon County. What makes this excursion extra special is the addition of two steam locomotives, #2102 and #425, being used to...
Oz bringing his Pa. Senate campaign to Bethlehem
Dr. Mehmet Oz plans to bring his campaign for Pennsylvania’s Senate seat to the Lehigh Valley this weekend. The Northampton County Republican Committee said the Republican candidate and former TV show host will visit Saturday morning at Billy’s Downtown Diner in Bethlehem. Oz is facing Democratic Lt. Gov....
Attorney General Shapiro Sues Chester County Playground Suppliers
HARRISBURG, PA — Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s Bureau of Consumer Protection announced that it has filed a lawsuit Wednesday against playground equipment suppliers Huntsman Farms LLC and Willowdale Creative Group LLC of Kennett Square. The Manager and Organizer for both companies, William C. Huyler III, is also named in the suit. The Office of Attorney General alleges that Huyler and his businesses sold playground equipment and other products through the website huntsmanfarms.com, but failed to deliver products to consumers or provide refunds.
Times News
Outdoor concert in Tamaqua
Summer heat and humidity have returned. But oppressive weather didn’t stop a free outdoor concert held Sunday in Tamaqua. Here, acoustic performer John Kanahan of Maryland entertains a full house from the stage at the rear patio of The Wabash restaurant despite an ongoing threat of thunderstorms. DONALD R. SERFASS/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
Lancaster Farming
Pandemic Funds $1.6M Improvement Plan for Lebanon Valley Expo Center
LEBANON, Pa. — If you headed to the Lebanon Valley Expo Center for the 2022 Lebanon Area Fair last month on any evening during its eight-day run, chances are you eventually wound up at the track. Each year, fairgoers flock to its grandstands to watch crowd-pleasing attractions like 4x4...
Developer rolls a gutter ball with plans to raze Warren Lanes and build a QuickChek | Turkeys & Trophies
We’ll acknowledge that National Bowling Center, owner of Warren Lanes in Phillipsburg, is under no obligation to consider the impact on a local community when it sells one of its properties. That said, it wouldn’t hurt to be a good neighbor – and potentially build up some goodwill in a local community – by ensuring the property goes to a seller that at least attempts to suggest that the future of the site holds the potential of something inspiring. Another convenience store and gas station along Memorial Parkway is among the most uninspired uses that we can conceive. But that’s the deal in the works between the bowling center and developer PBXDEV 2, LLC, which recently submitted plans to the town to purchase the property, demolish the bowling alley and build a 24-hour QuickChek. We’ve got nothing against QuickChek, just like we’ve got nothing against the Wawa that’s practically across the street or the other Wawa that’s just down the road. But let’s face it: Memorial Parkway is rapidly becoming the sort of commercial corridor that makes motorists passing through think, “Boy. This place really has nothing special going on. Better speed up so I can get to Easton sooner.” Not that Warren Lanes was a beacon for all, but at least it offered something more than a tank of gas and breakfast sandwiches that have been sitting under a heat lamp for several hours. We’re not sure how far along this QuickChek deal has come, but the bowling center could do a small town and its residents a big favor by considering other offers. In the meantime, Phillipsburg needs to take a hard look at this corridor and find a way to make it more appealing to developers who can think creatively.
Everything inside former Archbishop Prendergast High School up for sale this weekend
DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- The historic Prendie high school building where generations of young women were educated is set for a new life as a college campus. But before its transformation, comes an auction of interior items this weekend.Everything inside of the former Archbishop Prendergast High School is up for sale this Saturday and Sunday, from old church pews to auditorium chairs to yearbook photos."When people come in, everybody does have to sign a liability release form and they're free to roam around," pre-demolition sales owner Kevin Tobin said.The building was first an orphanage and eventually became an all-girls...
sanatogapost.com
Tax Bureau Upset Sale Includes 129 Local Parcels
NORRISTOWN PA – A list of hundreds of tax-delinquent properties across Montgomery County, updated as recently as Thursday (Aug. 11, 2022) and including parcels within 18 western county municipalities, are scheduled to be virtually sold at public auction during September as part of the Tax Claim Bureau‘s annual upset sale.
WFMZ-TV Online
5,600-acre property in Schuylkill and Luzerne counties to be developed into motorized recreation area
The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced Friday plans to develop a motorized recreation area in the Weiser State Forest in Schuylkill and Luzerne counties. Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said in a media release, the DCNR acquired a 5,600-acre parcel of land thanks to $700 million from the 2022-23...
Chester County Home to 8 of This Year’s 25 Best Places to Live in Pennsylvania, Including the Best Place in America
Chester County is home to eight of the 25 Best Places to Live in Pennsylvania, including the Best Place to Live in America, according to new rankings by Niche.com. Niche.com based its rankings on data from the U.S. Census Bureau, FBI, Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Centers for Disease Control, and other sources. The main metrics include quality of local schools, cost of living, crime rates, employment statistics, and access to amenities.
This Show in Lititz is Drawing Over 700 Crafters from America
From humble beginnings, The Rotary Club of Lititz Craft Show was launched in 1979 with only local vendors setting up on a single block along East Main Street in Lititz. These days, it has grown to become one of the top craft shows on the East Coast. In fact, it is drawing over 700 crafters from throughout the United States and Canada. The show, which is always held on the second Saturday in August, brings close to 50,000 people to Lititz and is one of the top events the city hosts.
wlvr.org
IronPigs make final pitch for funding from Allentown City Council
Allentown is sitting on more than $28 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds – money intended to speed up recovery from the effects of COVID-19. And, as was demonstrated before city council this week, there’s no shortage of projects that could use it. In joining a...
