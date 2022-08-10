Read full article on original website
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station City Council approves urban land use agreement
In a 4-3 vote Thursday night, College Station City Council members approved a land-use request that would allow the development of an apartment complex that could be used to support medical professionals and staff. The request regarded 17 acres of land at 400 Double Mountain Road located at the corner...
wtaw.com
Texas A&M System Board Of Regents Is Asked To Consider Participating In Brazos County’s Proposed Medical Examiner’s Office
The Texas A&M system board of regents is asked to take action in a future meeting to invest in a Brazos County medical examiner’s office. The proposal was made by Texas A&M chief operating officer Greg Hartman during the regents workshop meeting on August 10. Hartman says that the...
'It was a bad day for Conroe': Conroe city administrator fired and city CFO resigns on same day
A divided city council saw two of Conroe's leadership roles being shuffled in one day. One of the ousted leaders served the city for 25 years.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Let LGBTQ groups pay for their events
This letter is in response to the article in The Eagle about President Banks of Texas A&M University. In the article toward the end it says that "President Banks and administrators also faced criticism for pulling funding and support for an annual drag show on campus called Draggieland." This event...
mocomotive.com
Notice of Public Sale #4
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — The following vehicles will be auctioned by the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden at EMC Wrecker located at 22821 Gasoline Alley New Caney, TX 77357 281-399-5100 on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 10:00 am. In accordance with the Texas Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Article #4477-9A. Please contact the selling location with questions.
kwhi.com
SOMERVILLE ISD SUPERINTENDENT RESIGNS; INTERIM SUPERINTENDENT NAMED
Somerville ISD is in the market for a new superintendent after the resignation of Karla Sparks at last (Wednesday) night’s School Board meeting. Sparks resigned from her position with no explanation given. According to the agenda for the meeting that was posted on the Somerville ISD website, the Board...
WacoTrib.com
Region 12 director gets top accolade
Dr. Jerry Maze, executive director of Education Service Center (ESC) Region 12, was selected as this year’s Peter C. Young Service Award winner by the Association of Educational Service Agencies. He was surprised with the award on July 20 at the AESA Summer Leadership Conference, which recognizes an individual...
wtaw.com
Drought Emergency Declarations By The Mayors In College Station And Bryan
The mayors of College Station and Bryan have issued emergency declarations due to the ongoing drought. The cities refer to state law on what cities can now do. Options include mandatory evacuations and apply for state and/or federal assistance. Both cities are also allowed to activate emergency management plans.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for August 13
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (9) updates to this series since Updated 21 min ago.
KBTX.com
‘Extreme drought’ prompts Bryan, College Station to issue disaster declaration
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Almost 96% of Brazos County is classified in the “Extreme drought” category, and 20% is in the “Exceptional drought” category, according to the City of College Station. Both Bryan and College Station declared a local state of disaster for the severe drought and increased wildfire chances.
KBTX.com
College Station ISD implements new security measures
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Due to the mass shooting event that transpired at Robb Elementary in Uvalde school districts, including College Station ISD, has been going over their safety and security measures to make sure they have the best plan in place. Although there have been other school shootings...
News Channel 25
Power outage in College Station reported, about 1,800 customers impacted
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A power outage is currently impacting 1,800 customers in College Station, officials said. As of 10:14 a.m. this morning, it's being reported that customers in the following areas are being impacted: Harvey Mitchell Parkway, Texas Avenue, Rock Prairie Road and Welsh Avenue. Crews are said...
New Bryan organization in dire need of new members, help
BRYAN, Texas — Sleep in Heavenly Peace, an organization that builds and delivers beds to children in need of a bed and a safe place to sleep, said it is in dire need of new help. A chapter was established in Bryan-College Station this year. However, volunteer Lucy Rodriguez...
Texas A&M faculty leaders say President leaving them out of major decisions
Faculty leaders at Texas A&M University in College Station are calling on President Kathy Banks to better collaborate and be more transparent with professors about changes to the university.
fox44news.com
Possible hostage situation resolved near Blinn College
Bryan, Texas (FOX 44) — Bryan Police officers investigated a possible hostage situation near Blinn College Friday morning. After more than an hour, the department said the situation had been resolved and the call was unsubstantiated. The Bryan Police Department sent out its first tweet about the situation around...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Friday, Aug. 12
The city of Bryan’s Parks & Recreation presents the Senior Dance on Aug. 18 from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at the Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. The dance for ages 55 and older has a luau theme and includes entertainment, food, door prizes and a cash bar. $5 tickets are available at the Bryan Aquatic Center and Parks & Recreation offices. RSVP by contacting Gwynne Shillings at 979-209-5518 or gshillings@bryantx.gov.
wtaw.com
Bryan City Council Approves Rezoning To Allow Another Convenience Store Near The Post Office
The intersection of William Joel Bryan and Nash, where the Bryan post office is located, is getting another convenience store. That is part of a retail development that is coming after the Bryan city council approved rezoning at their August 9 meeting. No construction timeline was given by a consultant...
Bryan College Station Eagle
What you missed this week in notable Bryan-College Station crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Bryan-College Station Eagle. (3) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
kwhi.com
BLUE BELL EMPLOYEES TESTIFY IN PAUL KRUSE TRIAL
Testimony this week during the trial of Paul Kruse indicated that the former president and CEO of Blue Bell Creameries was aware of problems with listeria before the company moved to recall all of its ice cream products in 2015. In 2011, Kollman told Kruse a sample of ice cream...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Saturday, Aug. 13
OPAS’ 50th season begins with “Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock ‘n’ Roll.” Composer/lyricist Neil Berg leads Broadway performers and rock singers through popular music from the 1940s through the early 1980s, including Chuck Berry, Elvis Presley, Ray Charles, The Beatles, Carole King, Linda Ronstadt and Fleetwood Mac. Sept. 27-28 at 7:30 p.m. at Rudder Auditorium. $19 to $50. www.opastickets.org.
