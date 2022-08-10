ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Bryan College Station Eagle

College Station City Council approves urban land use agreement

In a 4-3 vote Thursday night, College Station City Council members approved a land-use request that would allow the development of an apartment complex that could be used to support medical professionals and staff. The request regarded 17 acres of land at 400 Double Mountain Road located at the corner...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Let LGBTQ groups pay for their events

This letter is in response to the article in The Eagle about President Banks of Texas A&M University. In the article toward the end it says that "President Banks and administrators also faced criticism for pulling funding and support for an annual drag show on campus called Draggieland." This event...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
mocomotive.com

Notice of Public Sale #4

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — The following vehicles will be auctioned by the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden at EMC Wrecker located at 22821 Gasoline Alley New Caney, TX 77357 281-399-5100 on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 10:00 am. In accordance with the Texas Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Article #4477-9A. Please contact the selling location with questions.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

SOMERVILLE ISD SUPERINTENDENT RESIGNS; INTERIM SUPERINTENDENT NAMED

Somerville ISD is in the market for a new superintendent after the resignation of Karla Sparks at last (Wednesday) night’s School Board meeting. Sparks resigned from her position with no explanation given. According to the agenda for the meeting that was posted on the Somerville ISD website, the Board...
SOMERVILLE, TX
WacoTrib.com

Region 12 director gets top accolade

Dr. Jerry Maze, executive director of Education Service Center (ESC) Region 12, was selected as this year’s Peter C. Young Service Award winner by the Association of Educational Service Agencies. He was surprised with the award on July 20 at the AESA Summer Leadership Conference, which recognizes an individual...
WACO, TX
KBTX.com

College Station ISD implements new security measures

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Due to the mass shooting event that transpired at Robb Elementary in Uvalde school districts, including College Station ISD, has been going over their safety and security measures to make sure they have the best plan in place. Although there have been other school shootings...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KAGS

New Bryan organization in dire need of new members, help

BRYAN, Texas — Sleep in Heavenly Peace, an organization that builds and delivers beds to children in need of a bed and a safe place to sleep, said it is in dire need of new help. A chapter was established in Bryan-College Station this year. However, volunteer Lucy Rodriguez...
BRYAN, TX
fox44news.com

Possible hostage situation resolved near Blinn College

Bryan, Texas (FOX 44) — Bryan Police officers investigated a possible hostage situation near Blinn College Friday morning. After more than an hour, the department said the situation had been resolved and the call was unsubstantiated. The Bryan Police Department sent out its first tweet about the situation around...
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Calendar for Friday, Aug. 12

The city of Bryan’s Parks & Recreation presents the Senior Dance on Aug. 18 from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at the Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. The dance for ages 55 and older has a luau theme and includes entertainment, food, door prizes and a cash bar. $5 tickets are available at the Bryan Aquatic Center and Parks & Recreation offices. RSVP by contacting Gwynne Shillings at 979-209-5518 or gshillings@bryantx.gov.
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

BLUE BELL EMPLOYEES TESTIFY IN PAUL KRUSE TRIAL

Testimony this week during the trial of Paul Kruse indicated that the former president and CEO of Blue Bell Creameries was aware of problems with listeria before the company moved to recall all of its ice cream products in 2015. In 2011, Kollman told Kruse a sample of ice cream...
BRENHAM, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Calendar for Saturday, Aug. 13

OPAS’ 50th season begins with “Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock ‘n’ Roll.” Composer/lyricist Neil Berg leads Broadway performers and rock singers through popular music from the 1940s through the early 1980s, including Chuck Berry, Elvis Presley, Ray Charles, The Beatles, Carole King, Linda Ronstadt and Fleetwood Mac. Sept. 27-28 at 7:30 p.m. at Rudder Auditorium. $19 to $50. www.opastickets.org.
BRYAN, TX

