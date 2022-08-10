ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoover, AL

easportstoday.com

This train’s moving

GADSDEN — Paul Bruce watched with interest as the Tom Kim saga unfolded on the PGA Tour last weekend and after catching all of the backstory called it “pretty impressive.” Of course, he had no way of knowing he’d be in position to do this same thing this week.
GADSDEN, AL
mytrpaper.com

Team with local ties finishes second in nation

Editor’s note: The Winfield Eight and Under Dixie Youth baseball team recently played for a World Series Championship, losing a close game to North Carolina and finishing second in the nation. Although the team played in the Winfield Park and Recreation League, several of the coaches and parents have strong ties to Fayette County.
FAYETTE COUNTY, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Nick Saban highlights freshman WR Kobe Prentice as a scrimmage standout

Mike McCoy, an Alabama football alum, has trained the next receiver that looks to become impactful. As a BCS National Champion in 2009, McCoy is the founder of Maximum Performance Training in Bessemer, Ala. He worked with Kobe Prentice throughout his time at Calera (Ala.) High School. Prentice, a four-star...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Pair of top Alabama targets ready to announce commitment decisions

Alabama football targets, Kelby Collins and Raymond Pulido will announce their commitment decisions Saturday. Collins, who attends Gardendale High School in Alabama, will announce his commitment between 2 and 4 CST. He will choose between Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma and South Carolina. The Crimson Tide have been recruiting the four-star recruit hard for a little over a year.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Bham Now

How to start fishing in Birmingham + where to go

Want to start a new hobby? Try fishing—luckily, it’s so easy to do in Birmingham that it only requires three steps. With great river basins and lakes nearby, we have all the info you need to start fishing in Birmingham. 1. Find a body of water. There are...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Regions Field Named One of the Country’s Top Minor League Parks

StadiumTalk.com website has listed Regions Field in downtown Birmingham as one of best minor league parks in the nation. Here’s what the site had to say about Regions Field, home of the Birmingham Barons an affiliate of the Chicago White Sox (Double-A), which opened in 2013 with a capacity of 8,500:
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Alabama

Who doesn't love a good burger from time to time? If it comes with some nice fries or some onion rings on the side, even better! No matter how you prefer your burger, nowadays you can find lots of places that prepare it just the way you like it. And if you live in Alabama and you are looking for new burger spots to try, then you have come to the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Alabama that you should definitely visit in case you haven’t already. All of these burger places are known to serve high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. And while a burger might not be the healthiest thing to have, it's perfectly alright to have one from time to time. It's all about balance after all.
ALABAMA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban teaches Alabama freshmen the school fight song

Nick Saban doesn’t seem like the singing type, but he makes an exception for the Alabama fight song, which he’s heard probably thousands of times since taking over in Tuscaloosa in 2007. Now, it’s time for the Alabama freshman class to learn the song, which they did this...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama’s Honda factory to get new plant lead

Two longtime members of Honda leadership in Alabama are getting a step up later this year. American Honda Motors today announced leadership changes in its North American and Alabama operations. Lamar Whitaker, who is currently associate chief administrator and Line 2 division lead in Alabama, will become vice president and plant lead at Honda’s Alabama Auto Plant in Lincoln.
LINCOLN, AL
AL.com

5 great meat-and-three restaurants in the Birmingham area

Meat-and-three is comfort food: classic, hearty and satisfying. Folks in Alabama have plenty of options when they want a plate filled with country fried steak, Greek chicken, fried catfish, fried pork chops or beef tips and rice, surrounded by a plethora of yummy side dishes. (When mac and cheese is listed as a vegetable, you know you’re in the right place.)
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Miss Alabama’s Outstanding Teen: Photos of every winner since 2003

Hailey Adams of Birmingham is in Texas this week, competing for the title of Miss America’s Outstanding Teen 2023. Adams, who was crowned Miss Alabama’s Outstanding Teen 2022 in March, is one of 51 young women competing for the national crown. The title comes with scholarship money, as well as a yearlong reign.
Bham Now

11 popular hole-in-the-wall restaurants in Birmingham + what to order

When you’re looking for fantastic food in a casual, unfussy atmosphere, Birmingham has plenty to offer. Check out 11 hole-in-the-wall restaurants in The Magic City to add to your must-try list, plus get recommendations on what to order from our audience. Bham Now audience’s top recommendations for hole-in-the-wall restaurants...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thebamabuzz.com

NEW: Alabama-based chain Tazikis Mediterranean Cafe to open in Cullman

Get ready to throw a pita party, Cullman. Popular Alabama-based chain Tazikis Mediterranean Cafe will open soon in the Klein Building development in late Fall 2022. Keep reading for all the details. A highly-anticipated addition. It’s no secret that Cullman has been vying for a Tazikis to open its doors...
CULLMAN, AL
AL.com

Golden Rule Bar-B-Q closes in Trussville

Golden Rule Bar-B-Q on South Chalkville Road in Trussville served its last breakfast and last lunch on Friday, Aug. 12, before closing the doors for good after 30 years. Management posted a sign on the door announcing the closure. “We regret to inform you that due to a number of...
TRUSSVILLE, AL

