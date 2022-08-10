Read full article on original website
Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
This train’s moving
GADSDEN — Paul Bruce watched with interest as the Tom Kim saga unfolded on the PGA Tour last weekend and after catching all of the backstory called it “pretty impressive.” Of course, he had no way of knowing he’d be in position to do this same thing this week.
Team with local ties finishes second in nation
Editor’s note: The Winfield Eight and Under Dixie Youth baseball team recently played for a World Series Championship, losing a close game to North Carolina and finishing second in the nation. Although the team played in the Winfield Park and Recreation League, several of the coaches and parents have strong ties to Fayette County.
Nick Saban highlights freshman WR Kobe Prentice as a scrimmage standout
Mike McCoy, an Alabama football alum, has trained the next receiver that looks to become impactful. As a BCS National Champion in 2009, McCoy is the founder of Maximum Performance Training in Bessemer, Ala. He worked with Kobe Prentice throughout his time at Calera (Ala.) High School. Prentice, a four-star...
Pair of top Alabama targets ready to announce commitment decisions
Alabama football targets, Kelby Collins and Raymond Pulido will announce their commitment decisions Saturday. Collins, who attends Gardendale High School in Alabama, will announce his commitment between 2 and 4 CST. He will choose between Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma and South Carolina. The Crimson Tide have been recruiting the four-star recruit hard for a little over a year.
Bham Now
How to start fishing in Birmingham + where to go
Want to start a new hobby? Try fishing—luckily, it’s so easy to do in Birmingham that it only requires three steps. With great river basins and lakes nearby, we have all the info you need to start fishing in Birmingham. 1. Find a body of water. There are...
birminghamtimes.com
Regions Field Named One of the Country’s Top Minor League Parks
StadiumTalk.com website has listed Regions Field in downtown Birmingham as one of best minor league parks in the nation. Here’s what the site had to say about Regions Field, home of the Birmingham Barons an affiliate of the Chicago White Sox (Double-A), which opened in 2013 with a capacity of 8,500:
3 Great Burger Places in Alabama
Who doesn't love a good burger from time to time? If it comes with some nice fries or some onion rings on the side, even better! No matter how you prefer your burger, nowadays you can find lots of places that prepare it just the way you like it. And if you live in Alabama and you are looking for new burger spots to try, then you have come to the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Alabama that you should definitely visit in case you haven’t already. All of these burger places are known to serve high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. And while a burger might not be the healthiest thing to have, it's perfectly alright to have one from time to time. It's all about balance after all.
Alabama Football: Looking back at the Crimson Tide career of Terrence Cody
Known to Alabama Football fans as “Mount Cody,” Terrence Cody is one of the greatest defensive tackles to ever play for the Crimson Tide under Nick Saban. A player who had a few memorable moments during his time in Tuscaloosa as well, here is a look back at the Alabama career of Cody.
Nick Saban teaches Alabama freshmen the school fight song
Nick Saban doesn’t seem like the singing type, but he makes an exception for the Alabama fight song, which he’s heard probably thousands of times since taking over in Tuscaloosa in 2007. Now, it’s time for the Alabama freshman class to learn the song, which they did this...
The Eagles coming to Birmingham November 21
The stop is part of their Hotel California 2022 Tour. The band will play their 'Hotel California' album in its entirety alongside an orchestra and choir, followed by a full set of their greatest hits.
Alabama’s Honda factory to get new plant lead
Two longtime members of Honda leadership in Alabama are getting a step up later this year. American Honda Motors today announced leadership changes in its North American and Alabama operations. Lamar Whitaker, who is currently associate chief administrator and Line 2 division lead in Alabama, will become vice president and plant lead at Honda’s Alabama Auto Plant in Lincoln.
5 great meat-and-three restaurants in the Birmingham area
Meat-and-three is comfort food: classic, hearty and satisfying. Folks in Alabama have plenty of options when they want a plate filled with country fried steak, Greek chicken, fried catfish, fried pork chops or beef tips and rice, surrounded by a plethora of yummy side dishes. (When mac and cheese is listed as a vegetable, you know you’re in the right place.)
Bham Now
5 places we’re sad to say goodbye to in the Greater Birmingham Area
Saying goodbye is never easy, but sometimes the best is yet to come. Join us in waving so long to these five local businesses that have announced they’ll be closing their doors in the Greater Birmingham Area. 1. Ash Neighborhood Bar & Grill | Homewood. Open for just a...
Bham Now
20 new & coming soon home listings across Birmingham—August 12-14
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 20 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Stephanie Robinson at 205-229-6247 or...
Miss Alabama’s Outstanding Teen: Photos of every winner since 2003
Hailey Adams of Birmingham is in Texas this week, competing for the title of Miss America’s Outstanding Teen 2023. Adams, who was crowned Miss Alabama’s Outstanding Teen 2022 in March, is one of 51 young women competing for the national crown. The title comes with scholarship money, as well as a yearlong reign.
Bham Now
11 popular hole-in-the-wall restaurants in Birmingham + what to order
When you’re looking for fantastic food in a casual, unfussy atmosphere, Birmingham has plenty to offer. Check out 11 hole-in-the-wall restaurants in The Magic City to add to your must-try list, plus get recommendations on what to order from our audience. Bham Now audience’s top recommendations for hole-in-the-wall restaurants...
thebamabuzz.com
NEW: Alabama-based chain Tazikis Mediterranean Cafe to open in Cullman
Get ready to throw a pita party, Cullman. Popular Alabama-based chain Tazikis Mediterranean Cafe will open soon in the Klein Building development in late Fall 2022. Keep reading for all the details. A highly-anticipated addition. It’s no secret that Cullman has been vying for a Tazikis to open its doors...
Bham Now
5 things to love about SanPeggio’s Pizza—NEW locations coming to Homewood, 280 + Five Points
Here at Bham Now, we are always on the hunt for the best restaurants in town and SanPeggio’s is definitely on our list. Read on for all the reasons we love it, from the amazing pizza (including gluten-free and vegan options) to the local owners and sweet desserts. 1....
Golden Rule Bar-B-Q closes in Trussville
Golden Rule Bar-B-Q on South Chalkville Road in Trussville served its last breakfast and last lunch on Friday, Aug. 12, before closing the doors for good after 30 years. Management posted a sign on the door announcing the closure. “We regret to inform you that due to a number of...
