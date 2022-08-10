Read full article on original website
A popular Baton Rouge-based burger chain is coming to Lafayette
A Baton Rogue-based burger chain founded by Walk On's Sports Bistreaux founder Brandon Landry and backed by Drew Brees is making its way to Lafayette.
How the first Louisiana drive-thru daiquiri stand beat Lafayette city hall and made history
Sitting in a 14-by-30 metal building on the busiest street in Lafayette that day in November 1981, David Ervin knew he needed only about 2% of the cars to turn in and patronize his business to be successful. But he also knew this: His business — a drive-thru daiquiri stand...
8,000 new Tigers move in to their new campus homes at LSU
More than 8,000 new Tigers were part of the move-in day at LSU Friday, with more set to move in Saturday and upper classmen moving in next weekend. Move-in is part of LSU Welcome Week, the final phase of orientation to LSU. Among the new students are two roommates from...
Oldest Restaurants in Louisiana
One of the things I love about South Louisiana is the cuisine. There is something so special about how we make our food delicious and with lots of love. It is no surprise that Louisiana is home to some of the oldest restaurants in the country. And before you say something no not all of them are in New Orleans.
Joe Burreaux jerseys from BRNC are ready
Just an FYI if u did join the players NIL club and donated $25 or more in July u should see an email about the Burreaux jersey. Says may take up to 4 weeks to ship then another weekish to be delivered. Reply. Replies (2) LSU Fan. Livonia. Member since...
This popular Louisiana chain restaurant to be next business to open in area by Costco
A Louisiana-based fast casual restaurant is the latest business that will open in the property next to Costco in south Lafayette. Smalls Sliders, started by one of the founders of Walk-On’s and backed by longtime Saints quarterback Drew Brees, will open on property near the intersection of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Creek Farm Road in the development next to the Costco-anchored Ambassador Town Center shopping center. The store will be near the site Dave & Busters is targeting to open a Lafayette store.
Acadiana man deals with surprise $2,900 water bill from Lafayette Utilities System
Acadiana man deals with surprise $2,700 water bill from Lafayette Utilities System
Former LSU Basketball Stars Earn Degrees At Summer Commencement
Per LSUSports.net: Two former LSU basketball stars were part of the graduating class Friday at the summer commencement ceremonies at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Both Duane Spencer and Vernel Singleton, who played for Coach Dale Brown received their diplomas Friday as part of Project Graduation. Spencer was able to be here for the ceremony, but Singleton was unable to attend due to an illness in his family, according to Coach Brown.
This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In Louisiana History
If you've ever played the lottery, chances are you have dreamed of what you would do with your prize, from buying a new car and building your own home to finally taking that vacation you have always dreamed about. While some lottery games see winners getting $25,000, $100,000 or even $1 million prizes, other jackpots have an even more jaw-dropping number attached.
How much rain could Louisiana get from the tropical disturbance in the Gulf? See forecast.
South Louisiana is expected to get rain from a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico, but the amount will vary widely depending on where thunderstorms pop up, forecasters said Friday. The system is off the south coast of Louisiana and is expected to continuing move west to Texas over...
5 Lafayette Restaurants That Have Been Featured on National TV
I know that there have been several Lafayette restaurants that have been featured on national television but here are five Lafayette restaurants that had the chance to showcase their amazing cuisine.
Prediction: LSU Tigers set to land in-state bluechip prospect this weekend
The LSU Tigers have put together the nation's No. 6 recruiting class in the 2023 cycle, highlighted by a talented in-state nucleus. Catholic High School five-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. leads a group of six local pledges that also consists of Liberty Magnet four-star running back Kaleb ...
Tropical disturbance off Louisiana's coast expected to head to Texas, hurricane forecasters say
Hurricane forecasters on Friday were tracking a tropical disturbance off the southern coast of Louisiana. The system in the Gulf of Mexico is expected to bring rain to the area as it heads west toward Texas, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center. The system has a...
Beautiful Lafayette Home for Sale: $3.5 Million. Let's Take a Tour
A beautiful Lafayette home just went on the market for $3.5 million, and we thought you'd like to take a tour.
Is LSU getting closer to a QB? Thursday's practice did seem to give some indications.
At the beginning of an open practice Thursday morning, redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier slowly trotted onto the outdoor fields. He trailed behind the rest of LSU’s quarterbacks, trying not to aggravate an ankle sprain. Nussmeier wore full pads without a brace or any visible tape, but his mobility was...
Faith Matters: Seventh-day Adventist pastor takes historic assignment BR, Lafayette churches
Two churches in two denominations on two different days was the norm for Darriel Hoy growing up. After more than 20 years away, Hoy recently returned home to assume a historic role at two area churches: the first female pastor at Faith Seventh-day Adventist Church in Baton Rouge and Morning Star Seventh-day Adventist Church in Lafayette.
1 Person Dead In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
Authorities responded to a motor vehicle crash along I-12 that resulted in the death of a person. The crash was reported on the eastbound side of the interstate before Airline [..]
Louisiana Woman Videos Odd Light Over Lafayette, Then It Disappears [Watch]
In this video shot in Lafayette, you'll see what at first appears to be the moon in the distance as two women talk. Then suddenly it completely disappears.
UL Deputy Nico Yantko the Favorite to Land Athletic Director Job at his Alma Mater of Murray State
Louisiana Ragin' Cajun Deputy Athletic Director/External Operations Nico Yantko arrived at UL in the summer of 2017. Prior to his arrival in Lafayette, he worked 7 years in the Missouri athletic department following a short stint at NC State. Before working in college athletics administrations, Yantko graduated from Murray State...
Hebert’s Specialty Meats brings all the Cajun traditions home for lunch and dinner
BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) — Sometimes you just need that home-cooked meal that Maw Maw used to make, and if you’re in Maurice or Broussard, Hebert’s Specialty Meats is exactly what you’re looking for. In today’s Acadiana Eats, we’re talking plate lunches — especially their smothered pork...
