Lafayette, LA

8,000 new Tigers move in to their new campus homes at LSU

More than 8,000 new Tigers were part of the move-in day at LSU Friday, with more set to move in Saturday and upper classmen moving in next weekend. Move-in is part of LSU Welcome Week, the final phase of orientation to LSU. Among the new students are two roommates from...
Oldest Restaurants in Louisiana

One of the things I love about South Louisiana is the cuisine. There is something so special about how we make our food delicious and with lots of love. It is no surprise that Louisiana is home to some of the oldest restaurants in the country. And before you say something no not all of them are in New Orleans.
tigerdroppings.com

Joe Burreaux jerseys from BRNC are ready

Just an FYI if u did join the players NIL club and donated $25 or more in July u should see an email about the Burreaux jersey. Says may take up to 4 weeks to ship then another weekish to be delivered. Reply. Replies (2) LSU Fan. Livonia. Member since...
theadvocate.com

This popular Louisiana chain restaurant to be next business to open in area by Costco

A Louisiana-based fast casual restaurant is the latest business that will open in the property next to Costco in south Lafayette. Smalls Sliders, started by one of the founders of Walk-On’s and backed by longtime Saints quarterback Drew Brees, will open on property near the intersection of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Creek Farm Road in the development next to the Costco-anchored Ambassador Town Center shopping center. The store will be near the site Dave & Busters is targeting to open a Lafayette store.
Former LSU Basketball Stars Earn Degrees At Summer Commencement

Per LSUSports.net: Two former LSU basketball stars were part of the graduating class Friday at the summer commencement ceremonies at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Both Duane Spencer and Vernel Singleton, who played for Coach Dale Brown received their diplomas Friday as part of Project Graduation. Spencer was able to be here for the ceremony, but Singleton was unable to attend due to an illness in his family, according to Coach Brown.
This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In Louisiana History

If you've ever played the lottery, chances are you have dreamed of what you would do with your prize, from buying a new car and building your own home to finally taking that vacation you have always dreamed about. While some lottery games see winners getting $25,000, $100,000 or even $1 million prizes, other jackpots have an even more jaw-dropping number attached.
