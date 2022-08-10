Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
BREAKING: Georgia defensive lineman commits to Florida State
The Seminoles have added another defensive lineman to Tribe23.
LSU football gets a new member of Brian Kelly’s family, flips 4-star QB from Big Ten school
Brian Kelly gets former Purdue commit Rickie Collins to flip to his LSU football family. Look at Brian Kelly playing Spoilermaker, as the new LSU football coach was able to convince former Purdue commit Rickie Collins to join his family. Collins had been committed to Purdue since early October of...
Lincoln Riley worried that he was set up to fail at Oklahoma
On The Riley Files, Oklahoma insider Kegan Reneau very carefully explained what motivated Lincoln Riley and shaped his thought process when he considered staying at Oklahoma and weighed the Sooner job against the USC job. “I think Lincoln felt that way, that if I’m not gonna get this building, I’m...
Mike Vrabel took Malik Willis out of his first NFL game because he wasn't throwing the ball
In his first NFL start — albeit in the preseason — Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Malik Willis completed six of 11 passes for 107 yards, no touchdowns, no interceptions, and a passer rating of 88.1. Willis did come up with an amazing rushing touchdown in Tennessee’s 23-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, but there was at least one person on the field at Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium who wished Willis would have thrown the ball more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
No, the University of Alabama's famous #RushTok hasn't been shut down
The sorority rush TikToks that went mega-viral last summer haven't been banned. There's a simpler reason why you're seeing fewer #BamaRush videos right now.
NFL・
Nick Saban: 'I've never been tempted to leave Alabama'
When was the last time Nick Saban was truly tempted to leave Alabama?. That was the question posed to the Crimson Tide head football coach on Friday morning during an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show. It likely was brought up with the reports that Saban considered leaving his post at Alabama for a College GameDay role at ESPN following the 2013 season, an 11-2 year for the Tide. But Saban said he hasn’t thought about leaving.
Former Husky Tight End Indicted on Murder Charge in Texas
The one-time UW starter played for all of Rick Neuheisel's four teams.
Alabama football back up to No. 1 in 2023 recruiting rankings with massive 4-star commit
The Alabama Crimson Tide just locked up a big-time prospect for their 2023 draft class, nabbing four-star prospect Miles McVay as their latest major commit. The 6-foot-7 offensive tackle spurned the relentless pursuits of Missouri, Texas A&M, Oregon, Jackson State and Michigan State with the latter three coming closest before the Crimson Tide ultimately won the race.
RELATED PEOPLE
2022 SEC Football Preview: Auburn Tigers
The college football season is approaching. Each SEC team will be previewed before the season. Here is the 2022 SEC Football Preview: Auburn Tigers. Bryan Harsin’s first year in Auburn didn’t go the greatest. Setback by some injuries the Tigers finished just 6-6 with a loss to Houston in the Birmingham Bowl. On top of that starting quarterback, Bo Nix transferred after the season meaning backup TJ Finley will need to build upon his 2021 numbers or else they’ll need to rely on a transfer.
Billy Napier’s “Least Stressful Job” Comments are a Double-Edged Sword for Gator Fans
Billy Napier is nothing but confident heading into his first season as the head coach of the Florida Gators. He told ESPN this week, “Coming here is the least stressful job I’ve had,” which might be great to hear if you are a Florida fan, but if you’re a fan of any of Florida’s many SEC rivals, you’ll probably be rooting extra hard this season for the Gators to fall flat so Coach Napier can eat those words.
WATCH LIVE: 4-star quarterback Chris Parson announces college football commitment
BRENTWOOD – Four-star quarterback Chris Parson, a Ravenwood senior, will announce his commitment at 4 p.m. today. Watch live as he makes his college football announcement. Parson, the No. 10 college football prospect in Tennessee, is the No. 19-ranked quarterback in the country according to the 247Sports Composite. He is the top-rated QB that is uncommitted.
Four-star OT Miles McVay commits to Alabama, cites culture
East St. Louis (Ill.) offensive tackle Miles McVay gave his verbal commitment to Alabama on Thursday. McVay, a 6-foot-6, 358-pound four-star (per both 247Sports and the 247Sports Composite), had 37 total offers but narrowed it to a few schools before choosing the Tide. "It was a tough decision," he said....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Georgia football: Freshman running back Branson Robinson ‘more than just muscle’
Last summer, future Georgia signee Branson Robinson turned heads with a photo of his bulked-out body carrying the football at a camp. Now, Robinson is in the midst of his first fall camp as a Bulldog, and his coaches expect him to do more than just flex. Georgia run-game coordinator...
5-star edge rusher Qua Russaw names top schools
The Georgia Bulldogs are among the top schools for five-star edge rusher Qua Russaw. Russaw is a member of the class of 2023. He plays high school football for Carver High School in Montgomery, Alabama. Russaw is high school teammates with another five-star recruit in James Smith, who has an identical top six to Russaw. The duo is expected to play together in college.
NFL・
Yardbarker
John Calipari responds to Mark Stoops comments
Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari has responded to a new wave of criticism from football coach Mark Stoops. On Saturday, Stoops doubled down on criticism he gave after Calipari’s comments about the football program. Calipari had been publicly lobbying for a new practice facility for the basketball team, but compared the football team unfavorably to the basketball program in doing so.
Big Ten decommitment reports Clemson offer
A defensive line prospect, fresh off a decommitment from a Big Ten School, reported an offer from Clemson via social media Thursday. Phenix City (Ala.) Central four-star Tomarrion Parker announced the (...)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Florida nearing top 10 in team rankings following latest commitment
The Gators added yet another blue-chip recruit to the class of 2023 on Wednesday and Florida has moved up to No. 12 in the latest team recruiting rankings update from On3. Linebacker Jaden Robinson became the 15th four-star recruit to commit to UF and the 17th overall to join the class. The On3 consensus ranked him No. 379 overall in the class of 2023 and No. 36 among linebackers. Adding Robinson was enough to push Florida ahead of Tennessee to No. 12 on the overall rankings, and UF also took sole position of the No. 4 spot among SEC programs.
The Bryce Young Alabama football protector that Nick Saban is raving about
Nick Saban’s Alabama football squad is loaded on offense, with 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, rising star running back Jahmyr Gibbs and strong wide receivers, such as Ja’Corey Brooks. On the defensive side of the ball, the Crimson Tide figure to have one of the best units, led by their strong linebackers and elite […] The post The Bryce Young Alabama football protector that Nick Saban is raving about appeared first on ClutchPoints.
thecomeback.com
Browns could add former Super Bowl quarterback after Deshaun Watson ruling
The Cleveland Browns are still in a bit of limbo as they await a final decision regarding Deshaun Watson‘s suspension. But if the Browns’ starter’s suspension is increased after the league’s appeal, Cleveland appears to have a contingency plan: San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. According...
4-star Oregon target OT Miles McVay announces college commitment
In terms of both size and stature, one of the biggest offensive linemen in the 2023 recruiting class is off the board. 4-star offensive tackle Miles McVay announced Thursday evening that he would be committing to the Alabama Crimson Tide, choosing Nick Saban over Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks. For a while, it looked as if McVay was going to come to Eugene, with the Ducks building a strong lead in his recruitment earlier this spring. However, Alabama closed hard and was able to get him to commit in the long run. Standing at 6-foot-6 and tipping the scales at 358-pounds, McVay ranks as the No. 27 OL in the 2023 class, and No. 186 overall player in the nation. Film Miles McVay’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 4 182 IL OT Rivals 4 5.9 IL OT ESPN 4 133 IL OT On3 Recruiting 4 91.15 IL OT 247 Composite 4 0.9263 IL OT Vitals Hometown East Saint Louis, IL Projected Position Offensive Tackle Height 6-foot-6 Weight 358 pounds Class 2023 Recruitment Recruited by Adrian Klemm Offered on Jan. 13, 2022 Official Visit on June 24, 2022 Top Schools Oregon Ducks Alabama Crimson Tide Florida Gators Michigan State Spartans Missouri Tigers Texas A&M Aggies Jackson State Tigers 11
Comments / 5