Notre Dame announced on social media that Tyler Buchner will be its starting quarterback this fall. His first start will take place on the road in Columbus against Ohio State. This was expected. Drew Pyne pushed for the starting job, but Buchner was expected since the end of last year to takeover the job as QB1 in South Bend. In fact, Notre Dame had a few options reach out from the transfer portal, but made it clear that they were going to stay in-house for its next starting quarterback.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO