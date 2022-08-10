ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beach Haven, NJ

thesandpaper.net

Stafford Friends Plan Theater/Dinner Trip

129 North Main St. (Route 9) Manahawkin (609-597-3381) It may be the heart of summer, but the Friends of the Stafford Library already have the holidays on their mind. The group announced tickets are on sale for a trip to see “White Christmas” on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 2 p.m., at Surflight Theatre in Beach Haven, followed by dinner at the Engleside Inn. Tickets are $65 per person; transportation is not included.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Applebee’s Schedules Back-to-School Supply and Fundraiser Event

Applebee’s of Manahawkin will be hosting a major back-to-school supply drive and is accepting donations of backpacks, notebooks, pencils and other supplies to help youngsters in Stafford Township prepare for their return to the classroom in September. Individuals and businesses interested in donating may do so by bringing supplies...
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

This NJ ice cream shop voted one of the best in the country

Thrillist.com put together a list of the best 40 ice cream shops in the whole United States. Sort of an ice cream version of a Top 40 radio countdown show. They didn’t rank them though. They’re listed alphabetically. And while just one ice cream shop from New Jersey was voted among the top 40, it’s certainly one that deserves the nod.
PRINCETON, NJ
Beach Haven, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Nonnie’s Pink Beach House: A Story of Salvation

Until the 1960s, Long Beach Island was an offbeat summer destination. During that time, the properties on the Island were predominantly bungalow-style cottages and Cape Cods. For the past 50 years, as the desire for vacation homes grew, the complexion of LBI has changed dramatically. Now, the Island is more...
HARVEY CEDARS, NJ
ocscanner.news

OUR THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS ARE WITH BERWICK PA TONIGHT

Ocean County Scanner News extends our heartfelt condolences and prayers to the victims and their families as well as the first responders, hospital staff, medivac staff and all the heroes working hard to save the lives of those impacted by today’s events. Our team is in a feeling of disbelief as we are watching and reading as developments continue to come in. We are waiting for an official press conference and as soon as that is available we will bring it to you.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Best 3 farms in NJ to get your local meats

I had a pork crisis this week. Bought a pork shoulder for my pulled pork recipe because the local supermarket didn't have my preferred cut, a bone-in pork butt. Not a perfect substitute but after 10 hours in the slow cooker, it promised to be delicious. Thirty minutes before our...
FLEMINGTON, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Hit All 10 Stops on New Jersey’s Anthony Bourdain Food Trail

Summer might be heading towards the finish line (say it ain't so), but there's still plenty of time to hot the Anthony Bourdain Food Trail in New Jersey!. Bourdain was a celebrity chef, food traveler, and more who was born in New York City, but did spend a lot of time in New Jersey. Unfortunately, his life ended with his suicide in 2018.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
thecoaster.net

Asbury Park Promoter, Real Estate Agent Remembered

Sammy Boyd, who was larger than life with his signature mane of white hair and dazzling smile, was a successful promoter, real estate agent, husband, father and friend. He died Aug. 3. at age 75. The man who had a passion for music was remembered this week as a one...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

No Prison: 86-year-old NJ Child Molester Gets to Live Out Life in Lap of Luxury

DEAL — An 86-year-old man who is part of a well-to-do family at the Jersey Shore will not see a single day behind bars for molesting a minor for over a decade. Hal Sitt was sentenced late last month on a single count of third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact. According to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey, the abuse took place at his home in Deal and at a park in Ocean Township multiple times from 1997 to 2008.
DEAL, NJ

